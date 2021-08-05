A 51-year-old Spring Lake Park resident will serve prison time for shooting at law enforcement in July 2020.
Steven Carlos Bezek was sentenced July 23 to 10 years in prison for two counts of first-degree assault of a peace officer. He received credit for 383 days already served. His other three assault charges were dropped.
He also must pay $2,790.48 in restitution in the next 10 years.
Bezek was also convicted of felony threats of violence for an incident from June 26, 2020. He was sentenced to a year plus one day in prison, stayed for one day, due to his 387 days served already.
Per Minnesota guidelines, Bezek will serve two-thirds of the sentence in prison, which is over six years. The remaining one-third will be spent on supervised release.
The police were called numerous times to Bezek’s residence in June 2020.
On June 26 police seized 13 long guns, three handguns, several hundred boxes of ammunition and about 500 pounds of gunpowder from the home, according to the criminal complaint.
Police arrived June 26 on a report of Bezek firing weapons in the air and making a threat.
A neighbor reported Bezek said “[expletive] is going down” before dry firing a rifle into the air.
Bezek didn’t respond to any peaceful attempts from law enforcement to get him out of his residence, according to the complaint.
Bezek was taken into custody after chemical grenades were sent into the home.
On July 6, 2020, law enforcement responded to a complaint about Bezek pointing a gun at neighbors and threating them.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrived and tried to get Bezek to come out, but he refused.
For hours, officers tried to get Bezek out of the residence. They eventually deployed two gas grenades through a window, the complaint says.
Bezek then shot a .357-caliber handgun at SWAT team’s BearCat armored vehicle five times, according to the complaint. Four of the bullets struck the vehicle, and one hit an occupied residence.
Two more gas grenades were discharged before Bezek was arrested.
While law enforcement was trying to detain him, Bezek kicked one officer in the groin, according to the complaint.
As he was belted down in a stretcher, he said he didn’t like police and stated, “Well, at least I got to shoot at some cops before I got arrested,” the complaint says.
Officers seized a black revolver with a scope, 28 boxes of ammunition, a drum-type high capacity magazine, blasting caps, gas masks and fuse wire from inside the residence.
Bezek wasn’t eligible to possess any firearms past June 30, 2020, due to release conditions from the June 26 case.
