One man is dead following a shooting in Columbia Heights.
On Aug. 24 at approximately 1:36 p.m. Columbia Heights police officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE.
Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old male victim who had been shot in the parking lot. A vehicle with an unknown number of suspects had reportedly fled the scene, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was transported to North Memorial Hospital by emergency medical personnel, but later died of his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Columbia Heights Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
