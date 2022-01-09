Gavel
A Minneapolis man is charged with stealing two harmonicas and a mandolin from a home in East Bethel in June.

Manuel Hernandes-Ayala, 62, was recently charged with felony second-degree burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, a victim reported to police his home was forcibly entered and rummaged through between noon and 4 p.m. on June 23, 2021, in the 23300 block of Gopher Drive Northeast. He told law enforcement he was missing three musical instruments.

Hernandes-Ayala was allegedly caught on surveillance camera. He confirmed he was the man in the video and admitted to stealing a “little guitar” from the residence, the charges say.

His first court appearance is set for May 27.

