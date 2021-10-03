A 31-year-old man is suspected of stealing $18,000 from an Oak Grove bar in July 2020.
Benjamin Jacob Hunt, of Owatonna, was charged recently for felony second-degree burglary and felony receiving stolen property.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to a burglary report around 9:26 a.m. on July 19, 2020, at SRO Bar and Grill in Oak Grove. The caller told police cash from registers, pull tab sales, a safe and a galvanized bucket were stolen.
The pull tab bags allegedly had $11,619 inside before being stolen, and the total estimated amount missing was $18,000.
Police found pry marks on the front door’s exterior, which is likely how anyone entered the bar, charges say.
Hunt was arrested in the city of Faribault the same day after a police chase. Law enforcement allegedly found a safe, bank bags and a galvanized bucket all with cash inside. The owner of the bar confirmed the items as belonging to SRO Bar and Grill.
Police also found a tire iron, chisel, pry bar and a hammer inside Hunt’s truck, which could have been used to force open the front door of the bar, charges say.
Hunt’s first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 22.
