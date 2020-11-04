A 36-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with kidnapping a woman in Blaine last week.
Vicente Rosendo Macedonio faces one felony count of kidnapping, one felony count of false imprisonment and one felony count of threats of violence.
On Oct. 29 Blaine police responded to radio calls of a woman reporting she was assaulted at a nearby residence in Blaine, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer met the woman at a nearby Speedway gas station. Upon arrival the officer observed the woman had been crying, her head was partially shaved and her hair cut. She identified her attacker as Macedonio, according to the complaint.
The victim told the officer she had known Macedonio more than 15 years. She said she had a romantic relationship with him in 2018 and recently he had begun bothering her to be with him.
Macedonio allegedly showed up at her residence around midnight on Oct. 28. She went outside to meet him, and he allegedly made a movement that made her flinch. After seeing her reaction he reportedly said, “I will give you something to flinch about,” and retrieved a knife from his vehicle.
Macedonio allegedly motioned to his truck with the knife and the woman felt like she had to get in or he would use the knife on her. While driving Macedonio reportedly threatened to pull over and show her what he was going to do to her and repeatedly exited the freeway before getting back on. Eventually he drove her to a trailer park, according to the complaint.
Inside the trailer home Macedonio allegedly made the victim go to a back bedroom where he threatened her and watched her through a wall-mounted camera.
Macedonio allegedly beat the woman overnight with a belt wrapped around his wrist, hitting her with the buckle and allegedly deprived the victim of food.
When the victim’s cellphone rang, Macedonio reportedly became angry and broke it before using a set of electric clippers to partially shave the victim’s head and a pair scissors to cut her hair.
After approximately 22 hours the victim escaped, according to the complaint. Macedonio reportedly grabbed her by her hair to stop her, but her hair ripped out and she fled.
The victim allegedly hid until she thought Macedonio was no longer following and then found a nearby gas station to call the police.
Officers observed the victim had several abrasions, a possibly broken pinkie, a swollen hand, an injured elbow, bruising throughout her face and neck and a large contusion on her right thigh, among other injuries.
Macedonio is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 1 for an omnibus hearing.
