A Minneapolis man is accused of drunken driving after fleeing the scene of a two-car crash in Fridley because he knew he’d go to prison if he was caught, according to the criminal complaint.
David Crandall, 55, is charged with first-degree DWI with a prior felony conviction. He was convicted of first-degree DWI on Feb. 8, 2010, in Hennepin County.
On May 23 around 3:45 p.m. police responded to a crash at 49th Avenue Northeast and University Avenue Northeast in Fridley. On the way, law enforcement learned Crandall fled the scene, according to the complaint.
The victim told police Crandall rear-ended his vehicle while he was stopped at a light. The victim braced himself when he saw Crandall’s vehicle quickly approaching from behind.
Officers found Crandall’s vehicle several blocks from the scene of the crash. They allegedly witnessed Crandall throw a bottle of alcohol while walking away from his vehicle, according to the complaint.
Law enforcement reported that Crandall slurred his speech, smelled of alcohol and had watery eyes. He admitted he hit the other vehicle and fled the scene to avoid a prison sentence, according to the complaint.
He allegedly told officers he shouldn’t have been driving after drinking alcohol.
Officers administered a sobriety test, but Crandall was unable to follow instructions as they were given, according to the complaint.
A preliminary breath test registered at .24 blood alcohol concentration. The legal limit for driving is .08.
Crandall’s next court date is July 22.
