A 22-year-old man is accused of causing a car crash in Blaine in mid-August after allegedly using methamphetamine and driving over 80 miles per hour.
Ian Maynard Kauk, of Blaine, was charged recently with criminal vehicular operation and unlawful possession of a firearm — both felonies — as well as misdemeanor DWI.
According to the criminal complaint, Kauk’s vehicle collided with another after he reportedly ran a red light around 11:13 p.m. Aug. 12 at University Avenue and 125th Avenue in Blaine. Witnesses told police Kauk was driving 80-100 miles per hour.
The victim reportedly had injuries and was treated at Mercy Hospital.
Kauk allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle. Paramedics provided him aid because Kauk said his head and neck hurt after the crash.
He also allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine prior to driving.
Law enforcement found a pistol in the vehicle, charges say. Kauk is ineligible to own a firearm, because he has a previous felony conviction from 2019, according to the complaint.
A warrant was issued Nov. 4.
