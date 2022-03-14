Police siren
File photo

A 27-year-old man is charged with burglarizing a residence in Columbia Heights while residents were home.

Joel Rubio, who doesn’t have a permanent address listed, is charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal property damage.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the 1000 block of Polk Place Northeast in Columbia Heights at 1:25 p.m. Nov. 26, 2021, on report of a burglary.

The victim told police Rubio broke into his home while he and his son were inside.

The victim reportedly heard pounding outside and found a dent in his back door, charges say.

When the victim opened his door, Rubio allegedly shoved the victim and threatened him.

The victim told police Rubio did not have permission to enter his home.

A warrant was issued March 4.



 

