A 29-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of shooting at a man and his two young children in their car in Coon Rapids in late October.
Aaron Devante Teague is charged with second-degree attempted murder without premeditation and drive-by shooting toward an occupied vehicle, both felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police officers responded to shots fired in the 3300 block of 129th Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids at 10:58 a.m. Oct. 26.
The victim was in his car with his 7-month-old daughter and 20-month-old son when Teague allegedly shot at his vehicle. Officers located at least one apparent bullet hole in the vehicle, according to the complaint.
The victim reported he saw Teague, the current boyfriend of his children’s mother, pull alongside his vehicle earlier that day and wave a gun at him, charges say.
The victim followed Teague’s vehicle so he could update dispatch of Teague’s location.
While the victim was headed over the Highway 10 overpass, Teague allegedly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road and approached the victim’s vehicle.
Then Teague allegedly shot his handgun at the car numerous times. The victim made an abrupt U-turn to leave the area.
Law enforcement found Teague in his vehicle 10-15 minutes later, where they also allegedly discovered a handgun with an extended magazine, as well as two more loaded magazines. Teague was also wearing body armor when he was arrested, charges say.
Officers found 10 shell casing in the area of the alleged shooting.
Surveillance video from a nearby car dealership allegedly shows Teague stopping his vehicle and firing his gun directly at the victim’s vehicle.
Teague’s bail was set at $250,000 with conditions. He was released Oct. 29. Teague’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 11.
