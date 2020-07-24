An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with a July 3 burglary in Ramsey.
Muckwa Dennis Cloud faces one felony count of second-degree burglary, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing a peace officer.
On July 3 just before 2:30 a.m. Ramsey police were dispatched to the area of 152nd Avenue NW on reports of a theft in progress, according to the criminal complaint.
The caller reported someone broke into his truck parked in his driveway and saw two males get into a black car and a silver car before driving off.
Upon arrival, officers located the vehicles and attempted to stop them. The vehicles continued to flee onto Highway 10, and officers terminated their pursuit in Hennepin County.
Later officers learned the New Hope Police Department was able to stop the black vehicle with spike strips. The driver was identified as Cloud, who allegedly had the stolen car keys in his possession.
Officers ran the license plate of the black vehicle and found the owner’s residence on Hematite Street in Ramsey. There officers found the door to the attached garage was open and the cabin light in a parked car was on.
The owner, identified as victim 1, said the garage door opener, car keys and several power tools were missing. He said the garage door had been closed.
While at the home, officers noticed a neighboring home with an open garage. A vehicle parked in the driveway appeared to have been rummaged through, according to the complaint.
That homeowner, identified as victim 2, reported someone had entered her garage and vehicle without permission. The garage door opener was reportedly taken from her vehicle.
Surveillance footage provided by a neighbor showed three males, including Cloud, enter victim 2’s garage before fleeing in the pair of stolen cars, according to the charges.
The two other males were not identified in the complaint. Cloud is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 12 for an omnibus hearing.
