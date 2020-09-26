A 35-year-old Coon Rapids man is charged with shooting at another man in an apartment building.
Anton Dwayne Walker faces one felony count of second-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal damage to property.
At 6:39 p.m. Sept. 15 Coon Rapids police responded to an apartment complex in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW on reports of gunfire, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police that Walker came to the apartment, went to his patio door and began pounding on the glass. The victim walked to the door and saw Walker. He opened the door and heard Walker allegedly screaming at him to come outside.
After closing and locking the door, the victim shut the blinds. Walker then allegedly threw a metal table at the door, breaking the glass.
The victim reportedly retreated to his kitchen, grabbed a knife and went into the hallway of the apartment complex. There he was met by Walker who allegedly cursed at him.
As the victim approached Walker he allegedly lifted up his shirt, pulled out a pistol, racked it and fired a round at the victim’s head.
Walker allegedly admitted to firing the pistol because the victim was armed with a knife.
Walker is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 21 for an omnibus hearing.
