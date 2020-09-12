siren police generic.jpg
File photo

A 40-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with breaking into a Coon Rapids home at the end of August.

Michael Gene Neal faces one felony count of second-degree burglary and one misdemeanor count of tampering with a motor vehicle.

On Aug. 26 Coon Rapids police responded to a burglary in progress in the 8900 block of East River Road, according to the criminal complaint.

The homeowner told officers her Ring security camera alerted her that her garage door being opened, so she awakened her roommate and looked into the garage. She allegedly saw a man, later identified as Neal, rummaging through her belongings. The man fled when confronted, according to the complaint.

Another Ring camera reportedly showed Neal rifling through her car, which was parked outside. He allegedly took a bag of chips and the garage door opener. Neal then allegedly opened the garage door, entered and closed the door.

Officers identified Neal in the backyard of a nearby home. He was reportedly carrying a black drawstring backpack and eating a bag of chips.

Inside the bag, officers found a portable car jump pack, which the homeowner told officers belonged to her, according to the complaint.

Neal is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 7 for an omnibus hearing.

~Compiled by Connor Cummiskey

Load comments