A Coon Rapids man is charged with burglarizing a storage facility the day after Christmas last year.

Eric Thomas Karnik, 43, is charged with felony third-degree burglary, felony first-degree criminal property damage and felony motor vehicle theft.

He’s accused of damaging the storage units, a crime that will cost an estimated $2,726.37 to repair, according to the criminal complaint.

On Dec. 26, 2020, at 4:10 a.m. Karnik allegedly arrived to a U-Haul storage unit location in Blaine in the 9800 block of Central Avenue Northeast. He was reportedly seen arriving in a U-Haul truck, per surveillance footage.

Karnik then allegedly entered numerous storage units and put stolen property into his U-Haul truck, according to the complaint.

An employee reported the incident to the police. A victim allegedly told police that Karnik stole a lot of tools, clothing, home goods and jewelry, according to the complaint.

The U-Haul was allegedly stolen from the Coon Rapids U-Haul location before the Blaine burglary, according to the complaint.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Karnik entering the Coon Rapids lobby at 3:34 a.m. Dec. 26 and breaking open the key box. Karnik then allegedly drove away in a U-Haul truck, according to the complaint.

Karnik was arrested in Bloomington on Feb. 9, reportedly while in possession of the stolen U-Haul truck. The truck allegedly had power tools, boxes and other items inside.

A victim confirmed to police that some of the items inside the truck belonged to her, according to the complaint.

Karnik’s first appearance in court is Sept. 10.

emilee.wentland@apgecm.com

