The Maple Grove man charged with making false bomb threats to police at a Spring Lake Park church April 11 was arrested April 14.

Brandon Wickman’s bail is set at $5,000 with conditions and $15,000 without. His next court date is scheduled for April 29.

Spring Lake Park police responded to a bomb threat April 11 at Emmanuel Christian Center, 7777 University Ave. NE, according to the criminal complaint.

He allegedly first called police while he was inside the church, telling the operator a juvenile was carrying a bomb. He called police later from a hospital with a stolen cellphone, according to the complaint.

Police evacuated about 700 people from the church to allow a bomb squad to search the area, but nothing was found.

Police spoke to the juvenile Wickman identified, but only a backpack with an iPad inside was found, according to police.

