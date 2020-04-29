In a unique ceremony, the Minnesota State Patrol’s 61st Training Academy graduated 22 cadets April 11, including Brandon Lindemoen of Blaine and Christopher Caldwell of Fridley.
Previously, Lindemoen was a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputy and Caldwell worked for St. Paul Public Works.
The ceremony took place at Camp Ripley, and to maintain social distancing standards, the event was livestreamed for families of the cadets. The ceremony also highlighted the challenges law enforcement face during the COVID-19 pandemic now and in the future.
The graduating class that began Jan. 4 includes two women and eight people of color. The Minnesota State Patrol’s core values — respect, integrity, courage, honor and excellence — were the focus of the ceremony.
Due to COVID-19 challenges, the 16-week course at Camp Ripley was condensed to 14 weeks, with cadets staying at Ripley seven days a week in order to complete all the required training. The training consisted of numerous activities including: motor vehicle crash investigation, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, firearms, defensive tactics and communication and scenario-based training.
