Severe weather struck Blaine, Columbia Heights, Fridley and Spring Lake Park Saturday evening, July 18, when rain, hail, a tornado warning and lightning strikes hit the area.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Blaine, Coon Rapids and Andover 6-6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, when possible tornado activity was detected in the area after storms erupted west of the metro and strengthened as the system moved northeast.
No tornado actually hit the north metro area, but lime-sized hail, rain and lighting did.
Heavy wind and rain also struck the north metro area Friday, July 17, and quick severe thunderstorms occurred in the area Sunday, July 19.
Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Chief Charlie Smith reported that the department responded to five homes July 18 that had been struck by lightning, with two of the strikes resulting in structure fires.
Smith said the department stood ready to deploy six engines, two ladders, three rescues and multiple support vehicles from five different SBM fire stations.
The SBM Fire Department has 13 career firefighters, 55 volunteer firefighters, 20 volunteer Fire Corps members and five volunteer Public Fire Educators, protecting over 86,000 residents in Blaine, Spring Lake Park and Mounds View.
“During severe thunderstorm warnings issued in our communities, all SBM volunteer firefighters are called to stand by at their respective fire stations for weather related calls,” Smith said. “During storms like these with multiple calls, the duty chief will prioritize incidents and assign resources accordingly, including our response partners from surrounding cities. SBM crews performed above expectations and served our communities without hesitation.”
Smith said storms on July 18 presented multiple challenges including multiple and significant calls with limited staffing.
One firefighter was treated by Allina ambulance for heat-related issues. No residents were injured in the fires.
The SBM Fire Department’s first call, at 5:47 p.m. July 18, was a structure fire on the 10300 block of Van Buren Street NE.
“During the response, a tornado warning for Blaine was also issued, complicating our response,” Smith said. “Thankfully, we discovered that lightning had struck the fence in the backyard and not the house. However, the house did have some issues due to the nearby lightning strike.”
The next call at 6:22 p.m. was for a structure fire on the 2000 block of Alamo Circle NE in Blaine, which was caused by a lightning strike. Upon arrival, heavy fire and smoke was billowing from the attic and the roof vents, Smith said. Damage to the home is estimated to be $150,000.
As crews were picking up from the Alamo Circle structure fire, another structure fire was reported on the 3400 block of Aspen Lake Drive in Blaine at 8:08 p.m., also caused by lightning.
Crews found two fires in different locations in the attic and quickly extinguished them.
Peter Anderson, owner of the Aspen Lake Drive NE home, said he and his family sought shelter July 18 in their basement when a tornado warning was declared. After the tornado warning expired, the family went upstairs.
Later Peter and his wife, Stormy, went back to the basement to watch television while their son and his friend were in their son’s room on the third floor playing video games.
“Suddenly we heard a lightning strike,” Anderson said. “I was looking out the window when it struck, and it looked like a tree in our backyard was struck, but that would turn out to be very different.”
Anderson’s neighbor Chris Tiedeman’s nephew witnessed the home get struck and called 911. Shingles from Anderson’s house blew into Tiedeman’s driveway when the house was struck.
Anderson said the lightning was, “really, really loud and it shook the house a bit.”
Anderson said the lightning hit two parts of the roof, blew through the attic, where it hit a metal gusset plate and ricocheted which to the back of the house before it exiting the home in three spots along the nearby roofline.
The Andersons said they’re still assessing the damage, but it’s primarily located to the attic and roof. “I’ve never experienced something like this before,” Peter Anderson said.
“We’re really blessed in Blaine to have such an efficient and professional fire department,” said Anderson’s neighbor Chris Tiedeman, who witnessed the fire. “They were there on the spot when we called them and really prevented any further damage to the house.”
Columbia Heights Assistant Fire Chief Dan O’Brien reported his department responded to a few calls July 19 for arching power lines caused by the storm system, but reported overall it was a quiet weekend.
Fridley Fire Chief Mike Spencer reported a house fire occurred on the 7500 block of Alden Way July 19 when lightning struck the home.
Spencer said one person was in the home when the lightning struck. When the occupant discovered the house was on fire, they called 911. The lightning strike burned through the rough causing moderate damage.
