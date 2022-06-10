BLAINE

The Blaine Police Department did not have a police report for this week. It will be in June 17 edition.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On May 24 in the 4500 block of Washington Street NE mail was stolen.

• On May 25 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On May 25 in the 1300 block of 45 1/2 Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

• On May 25 in the 4000 block of Van Buren Street NE a residential burglary occurred.

• On May 26 in the 4200 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On May 26 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.

• On May 26 in the 4700 block of Grand Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On May 26 in the 1100 block of 50th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On May 29 in the 4700 block of University Avenue NE a firearm was stolen.

• On May 30 in the 4500 block of Heights Drive NE a first-degree burglary and a domestic occurred. The suspect also interfered with a 911 call.

Assault

• On May 26 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for fifth-degree assault, a theft, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

DWI, drugs

• On May 30 in the 3900 block of Johnson Street NE a male driver, from Hilltop, was arrested for a DWI after being involved in a hit and run.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On May 25 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 25 in the 5900 block of Fifth Street NE there was a report of jewelry being stolen from a residence.

• On May 25 in the 1000 block of Lynde Drive NE a vehicle was stolen during a third-degree burglary.

• On May 25 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On May 26 in the 7400 block of Lynde Lane NE a package was stolen from the front steps of a residence.

• On May 27 in the 100 block of 57th Avenue NE a suspect was involved in a theft and then attempted to hit the reporting party with their vehicle during a second-degree assault.

• On May 27 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a phone was stolen,

• On May 27 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE mail was stolen.

• On May 28 in the 6200 block of Starlite Boulevard NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.

• On May 28 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a residential burglary occurred.

• On May 29 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On May 29 in the 7400 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.

• On May 29 in the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE a male suspect was arrested for a second-degree burglary and felony property damage.

• On May 29 in the 1300 block of Mississippi Street NE a robbery occurred. Two individuals were transported to a local hospital.

• On May 30 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a theft, trespassing and for having an outstanding warrant.

• On May 31 in the 8200 block of Ashton Avenue NE one suspect was arrested, and multiple suspects were later charged, with an attempted theft and for receiving stolen property.

• On May 31 in the 6700 block of Seventh Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On May 26 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE vandalism was reported.

• On May 26 in the 6000 block of Wes Moore Lake Drive NE a phone was stolen.

• On May 30 in the 1300 block of 75th Avenue NE a fire occurred.

• On May 30 at the intersection of 79th Way NE and East River Road NE a fire occurred.

• On May 31 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a fire occurred.

Assault

• On May 27 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.

• On May 28 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE there was a report of a drive by shooting. Upon arrival, officers found multiple bullet casings and multiple bullet holes in nearby buildings and vehicles. There were no reported injuries.

• On May 28 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.

DWI, drugs

• On May 26 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a driver and passenger were arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and and/or an outstanding warrant.

• On May 31 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.

• On May 31 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE multiple shoplifters were arrested for a felony theft, fleeing police officers and/or for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Miscellaneous

• On May 26 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver fled from an officer during an attempted traffic stop.

• On May 31 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a hit and run occurred that resulted in injuries.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On May 31 in the 1600 block of 85th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On May 28 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a fire occurred.

• On May 31 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE property was damaged.

Assault

• On May 27 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an assault occurred.

• On June 1 in the 8000 block of Spring Lake Park Road NE a fifth-degree domestic assault occurred where the suspect interfered with a 911 call.

