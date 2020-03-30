BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 13 in the 12300 block of Zumbrota Drive NE mail packages were stolen.
• On March 13 in the 10400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a trailer.
• On March 13 in the 11300 block of Jefferson Street NE cash was stolen from an individual.
• On March 13 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a theft was reported.
• On March 13 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a phone was reported stolen.
• On March 13 in the 10700 block of Quincy Boulevard NE there was a delayed report of a burglary.
• On March 16 in the 600 block of 111th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 16 in the 13200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 16 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On March 16 in the 11100 block of Washington Street NE mail was stolen.
• On March 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a property damage crash, driving after revocation, having no proof of insurance and fifth-degree possession of stolen property.
• On March 17 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a theft from several vehicles.
• On March 17 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE a theft occurred.
• On March 17 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE a theft occurred.
• On March 18 in the 700 block of 101st Lane NE a vehicle was stolen but was recovered the same day.
• On March 18 in the 100 block of 97th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a third-degree residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Property damage
• On March 13 in the 10400 block of University Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash, which occurred while the drivers were chasing each other to fight.
• On March 13 in the 12000 block of Jamestown Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On March 13 in the 12400 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE graffiti was reported on a building.
• On March 16 in the 1300 block of 104th Place NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On March 16 in the 8400 block of Coral Sea Street NE a rear window was shattered.
• On March 16 in the 11000 block of Fourth Street NE a fire occurred.
• On March 17 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On March 13 in the 11700 block of Third Street NE an adult male was arrested for domestic assault, threats of violence and arson.
• On March 16 in the 3600 block of 92nd Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault, interference with a 911 call and obstruction of the legal process.
• On March 16 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On March 13 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Club West Parkway a female was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On March 13 in the 1300 block of 99th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 13 in the 2100 block of 109th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for possession of narcotics.
• On March 16 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE a female was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 16 in the 10700 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 17 in the 2200 block of 125th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for having an open container.
• On March 17 in the 300 block of 91st Avenue NE needles were found in the park.
Miscellaneous
• On March 16 in the 10600 block of Marmon Street NE there was a report of a neighbor standing in front of a glass storm door masturbating.
• On March 16 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Baltimore Street NE a driver was arrested for having an outstanding warrant, reckless driving, failure to stop for a red light, driving after suspension, fleeing the scene of an accident and fleeing a police officer.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 17 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 19 in the 4900 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 19 in the 1000 block of 43rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 20 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.
• On March 21 in the 800 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 22 in the 5100 block of Washington Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 22 on the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle.
Property damage
• On March 18 in the 1300 block of 46th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On March 19 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE there was an attempted break in that resulted in property damage.
• On March 21 in the 1400 block of 47th Avenue NE property was damaged.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 18 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle that was tampered with.
• On March 18 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a woman reported being sold a stolen vehicle from Farmington.
• On March 20 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a stolen vehicle from Hennepin County was recovered.
• On March 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was cited for a theft and trespassing at a business.
• On March 20 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an adult female and juvenile female were cited for theft from a business.
• On March 20 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 21 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE there was a theft from a storage locker.
• On March 21 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE there was a delayed report of a vehicle theft.
• On March 22 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a cellphone was stolen from a business but later recovered,
• On March 22 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a man was cited for theft.
• On March 23 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE an individual was arrested for theft and possession of theft tools.
• On March 24 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE gasoline was siphoned from multiple vehicles.
Property damage
• On March 18 in the 0 block of Rice Creek Way NE a fire occurred.
• On March 18 in the 5400 block of Altura Road NE there was a report of criminal property damage.
• On March 19 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On March 19 in the 5200 block of Main Street NE property was damaged.
• On March 19 in the 1000 block of Osborne Road NE a fire occurred.
• On March 20 in the 300 block of 57th Avenue NE window screens were damaged by things being thrown at them.
• On March 22 in the 100 block of Glen Creek Road NE a fire occurred.
• On March 23 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE a fire occurred.
• On March 23 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On March 20 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE an adult female was arrested for domestic assault.
• On March 23 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a female was arrested for fifth-degree assault.
• On March 23 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a fight occurred.
• On March 24 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE an officer observed a man crossing the street without proper use of the crossing signals. The man lied to officers about his name and fled on foot but was caught and arrested for fleeing on foot, giving false information to a peace officer, fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, obstructing a police officer, failing to obey pedestrian control signals and having an outstanding warrant.
DWI, drugs
• On March 21 in the 6600 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 22 in the 100 block of Interstate 694 a driver, who was driving a vehicle with two children in the car, was arrested for third-degree DWI, child endangerment and speeding.
Miscellaneous
• On March 18 in the 5800 block of Main Street NE there was a report of a male masturbating in a vehicle while parked in a parking lot. When the male was confronted, he made threats toward the people calling 911. The male left before officers arrived.
• On March 19 in the 6400 block of Highway 65 NE a firearm was found in the walls of an old residential home during remodeling. The serial number was clear, and the gun was manufactured sometime before 1981. The firearm is being investigated.
• On March 22 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a 17-year-old man was pronounced dead after being administered life saving measures. The Anoka County Criminal Investigations Department, Anoka County Crime Lab and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death.
• On March 22 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE officers were dispatched to a male who had called 911 multiple times earlier in the day. The male refused to go get his stuff and tensed up on officers while being escorted out. Officers used force to detain him and transported him to the hospital.
• On March 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male, who was soliciting in a parking lot, fled police officers on a bicycle but was later arrested.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 26 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 25 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On March 22 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On March 20 in the 1500 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was put on a medical hold after using force against officers.
