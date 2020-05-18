BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On May 1 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On May 2 in the 800 block of 101st Avenue NE a license plate was stolen along with its registration sticker.
• On May 6 in the 1500 block of 125th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was found. It was reported stolen by the Centennial Lakes Police Department.
• On May 6 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On May 1in the 11300 block of Jefferson Street NE property was damaged.
• On May 3 in the 600 block of 119th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On May 4 in the 1700 block of 105th Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On May 5 in the 100 block of 97th Avenue NE an individual reported their vehicle was damaged by a roommate.
Assault
• On May 3 in the 10700 block of Quincy Boulevard NE a vehicle’s windows were damaged.
• On May 3 in the 9100 block of Baltimore Street NE a yard chair was damaged.
• On May 5 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On May 7 in the 13100 block of Eldorado Street NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault.
• On May 7 in the 12100 block of Jefferson Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On May 7 in the 4100 block of Austin Street NE an individual reported a neighbor broke into his home and assaulted him.
DWI, drugs
• On May 1 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE several needles were found on a sidewalk, which were collected by an officer.
• On May 1 in the 10200 block of Washington Court NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On May 2 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE an adult female was arrested for a third-degree DWI, second-degree refusal, driving after revocation, having no vehicle insurance and for an open bottle after she rear-ended a vehicle.
• On May 4 in the 3300 block of 87th Avenue NE there was a verbal domestic over a man and his daughter using drugs together. Drug paraphernalia was seized.
• On May 7 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE store employees reported a person was using narcotics in the store bathroom. Drug paraphernalia was seized.
Miscellaneous
• On May 1 in the 10400 block of Pierce Street NE an elderly male with severe health conditions died.
• On May 1 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of a female customer not wearing a mask inside a store, which violated the store’s policy.
• On May 4 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a suspicious male swinging a baseball bat in a business.
• On May 5 in the 100 block of 116th Avenue NE an adult female died of natural causes.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On May 5 in the 3800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 6 in the 600 block of 47 1/2 Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 6 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE Social Security checks were reported stolen.
• On May 6 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE, Hilltop, a laptop was stolen from inside a vehicle.
• On May 7 in the 4600 block of Taylor Street NE a check was stolen from inside a vehicle and used fraudulently.
• On May 8 in the 4900 block of Fourth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 8 in the 3700 block of 2 1/2 Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
• On May 8 in the 5200 block of Seventh Street NE there was a burglary.
• On May 9 in the 4200 block of Madison Street NE there was a burglary in a garage. Some of the property was recovered and returned to the owner.
Property damage
• On May 5 in the 4100 block of Fourth Street NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On May 5 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Washington Street NE a Minnetonka female was arrested for a DWI.
• On May 10 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a Columbia Heights male was arrested for a DWI after being involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 6 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an officer found three men working on a stolen vehicle. The males were arrested for stealing a vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for giving a false name to a police officer.
• On May 6 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE clothes were stolen from a laundry room.
• On May 6 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On May 6 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a male stole mail, but later returned it to its owner.
• On May 6 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was an attempted theft from a vehicle.
• On May 6 in the 6300 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 6 in the 5900 block of 2H Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft of a vacuum.
• On May 7 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 8 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was cited for a theft.
• On May 8 in the 5500 block of East Oberlin Circle NE all four wheels and tires of a vehicle were stolen.
• On May 8 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 8 in the 200 block of Christenson Way NE packages were stolen.
• On May 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a phone, cash and groceries were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On May 10 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.
• On May 11 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE tools were stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 11 in the 8100 block of Fairmont Circle NE an individual reported an acquaintance stole their vehicle and several cellphones.
• On May 11 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Hartman Circle NE a purse and credit cards were stolen from inside a vehicle via a broken passenger side window.
Property damage
• On May 7 in the 700 block of 63rd Avenue NE a vehicle was vandalized.
• On May 7 in the 200 block of Christenson Way NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On May 7 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a driver left a gas station with the hose still attached to their vehicle’s gas tank.
• On May 8 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On May 8 in the 5500 block of East Oberlin Circle NE a resident reported someone had moved his motion lights causing damage to them.
• On May 11 in the 6800 block of Monroe Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 11 in the 6100 block of Carol Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 12 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE a rock was thrown through a window.
• On May 12 in the 200 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE there was a structure fire.
Assault
• On May 9 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On May 9 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Gardena Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal, obstruction of the legal process, failure to have headlights on, speeding and failure to use the designated lane.
• On May 10 in the 500 block of Kimball Street NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for causing a crash that resulted in property damage.
• On May 10 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On May 7 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a man with a hatchet was arrested after refusing to obey commands for disorderly conduct and obstruction of a peace officer.
• On May 9 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a male with a gun was arrested for threatening to shoot people and obstruction of the legal process.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Property damage
• On May 8 in the 600 block of Manor Drive NE property was damaged.
• On May 11 in the 7700 block of Monroe Street NE a gas line was leaking.
• On May 13 in the 1300 block of Chamber Oaks Drive NE there was an oven fire.
DWI, drugs
• On May 8 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE an individual was found to be using marijuana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.