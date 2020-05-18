BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On May 1 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On May 2 in the 800 block of 101st Avenue NE a license plate was stolen along with its registration sticker.

• On May 6 in the 1500 block of 125th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was found. It was reported stolen by the Centennial Lakes Police Department.

• On May 6 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On May 1in the 11300 block of Jefferson Street NE property was damaged.

• On May 3 in the 600 block of 119th Avenue NE property was damaged.

• On May 4 in the 1700 block of 105th Avenue NE vandalism was reported.

• On May 5 in the 100 block of 97th Avenue NE an individual reported their vehicle was damaged by a roommate.

Assault

• On May 3 in the 10700 block of Quincy Boulevard NE a vehicle’s windows were damaged.

• On May 3 in the 9100 block of Baltimore Street NE a yard chair was damaged.

• On May 5 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.

• On May 7 in the 13100 block of Eldorado Street NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault.

• On May 7 in the 12100 block of Jefferson Street NE a domestic assault occurred.

• On May 7 in the 4100 block of Austin Street NE an individual reported a neighbor broke into his home and assaulted him.

DWI, drugs

• On May 1 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE several needles were found on a sidewalk, which were collected by an officer.

• On May 1 in the 10200 block of Washington Court NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.

• On May 2 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE an adult female was arrested for a third-degree DWI, second-degree refusal, driving after revocation, having no vehicle insurance and for an open bottle after she rear-ended a vehicle.

• On May 4 in the 3300 block of 87th Avenue NE there was a verbal domestic over a man and his daughter using drugs together. Drug paraphernalia was seized.

• On May 7 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE store employees reported a person was using narcotics in the store bathroom. Drug paraphernalia was seized.

Miscellaneous

• On May 1 in the 10400 block of Pierce Street NE an elderly male with severe health conditions died.

• On May 1 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of a female customer not wearing a mask inside a store, which violated the store’s policy.

• On May 4 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a suspicious male swinging a baseball bat in a business.

• On May 5 in the 100 block of 116th Avenue NE an adult female died of natural causes.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On May 5 in the 3800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On May 6 in the 600 block of 47 1/2 Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 6 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE Social Security checks were reported stolen.

• On May 6 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE, Hilltop, a laptop was stolen from inside a vehicle.

• On May 7 in the 4600 block of Taylor Street NE a check was stolen from inside a vehicle and used fraudulently.

• On May 8 in the 4900 block of Fourth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 8 in the 3700 block of 2 1/2 Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.

• On May 8 in the 5200 block of Seventh Street NE there was a burglary.

• On May 9 in the 4200 block of Madison Street NE there was a burglary in a garage. Some of the property was recovered and returned to the owner.

Property damage

• On May 5 in the 4100 block of Fourth Street NE property was damaged.

DWI, drugs

• On May 5 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Washington Street NE a Minnetonka female was arrested for a DWI.

• On May 10 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a Columbia Heights male was arrested for a DWI after being involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On May 6 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an officer found three men working on a stolen vehicle. The males were arrested for stealing a vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for giving a false name to a police officer.

• On May 6 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE clothes were stolen from a laundry room.

• On May 6 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On May 6 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a male stole mail, but later returned it to its owner.

• On May 6 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was an attempted theft from a vehicle.

• On May 6 in the 6300 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On May 6 in the 5900 block of 2H Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft of a vacuum.

• On May 7 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On May 8 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On May 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was cited for a theft.

• On May 8 in the 5500 block of East Oberlin Circle NE all four wheels and tires of a vehicle were stolen.

• On May 8 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 8 in the 200 block of Christenson Way NE packages were stolen.

• On May 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a phone, cash and groceries were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• On May 10 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.

• On May 11 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE tools were stolen from a vehicle.

• On May 11 in the 8100 block of Fairmont Circle NE an individual reported an acquaintance stole their vehicle and several cellphones.

• On May 11 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Hartman Circle NE a purse and credit cards were stolen from inside a vehicle via a broken passenger side window.

Property damage

• On May 7 in the 700 block of 63rd Avenue NE a vehicle was vandalized.

• On May 7 in the 200 block of Christenson Way NE a vehicle was tampered with.

• On May 7 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a driver left a gas station with the hose still attached to their vehicle’s gas tank.

• On May 8 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a fire occurred.

• On May 8 in the 5500 block of East Oberlin Circle NE a resident reported someone had moved his motion lights causing damage to them.

• On May 11 in the 6800 block of Monroe Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 11 in the 6100 block of Carol Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 12 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE a rock was thrown through a window.

• On May 12 in the 200 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE there was a structure fire.

Assault

• On May 9 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an assault occurred.

DWI, drugs

• On May 9 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Gardena Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal, obstruction of the legal process, failure to have headlights on, speeding and failure to use the designated lane.

• On May 10 in the 500 block of Kimball Street NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for causing a crash that resulted in property damage.

• On May 10 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On May 7 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a man with a hatchet was arrested after refusing to obey commands for disorderly conduct and obstruction of a peace officer.

• On May 9 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a male with a gun was arrested for threatening to shoot people and obstruction of the legal process.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Property damage

• On May 8 in the 600 block of Manor Drive NE property was damaged.

• On May 11 in the 7700 block of Monroe Street NE a gas line was leaking.

• On May 13 in the 1300 block of Chamber Oaks Drive NE there was an oven fire.

DWI, drugs

• On May 8 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE an individual was found to be using marijuana.

