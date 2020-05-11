BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On April 24 in the 9200 block of Baltimore Street NE a vehicle was stolen and property was damaged.
• On April 24 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On April 24 in the 13000 block of Ulysses Street NE a table was stolen from a yard.
• On April 25 in the 2400 block of 125th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 26 in the 3800 block of 112th Circle NE there was a delayed theft report at a construction site.
• On April 27 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE a bicycle was stolen.
Property damage
• On April 24 in the 1500 block of 87th Avenue NE an arson incident occurred and is under investigation.
• On April 24 in the 10800 block of Able Street NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On April 25 at the intersection of Radison Road NE and North Airport Road a vehicle caught fire.
• On April 27 in the 10500 block of Nassau Street NE a vehicle was broken into.
Assault
• On April 25 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of domestic assault and criminal property damage.
• On April 30 in the 9600 block of Fillmore Street NE there was a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On April 27 in the 11600 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was found to be in possession of drugs and an open bottle of alcohol.
• On April 27 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE a group of juveniles, with an unlicensed driver, were found to be smoking marijuana in a vehicle past curfew.
Miscellaneous
• On April 26 in the 300 block of 91st Avenue NE there was a social distancing complaint of a group of individuals playing basketball.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On April 29 in the 4300 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 2 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 50th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 4 in the 1000 block of Peters Place NE a male was arrested for burglary, trespassing, property damage, disorderly conduct, careless driving and driving after revocation after he climbed through a window and broke several panes of glass and a door.
• On May 4 in the 4200 block of Sixth Street NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On May 1 in the 4000 block of Washington Street NE property was damaged.
• On May 4 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and Huset Parkway NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On April 28 at 4037 Central Avenue NE officers were dispatched to an assault at Family Dollar. An individual involved in the assault was later arrested for a DWI.
DWI, drugs
• On May 5 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Washington Street NE an individual was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 30 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a misdemeanor theft.
• On April 30 in the 100 block of Osborne Road NE there was an attempted theft from an employee’s vehicle.
• On April 30 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE a muffler was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 30 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a residential home’s garage.
• On April 30 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 30 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was involved in a misdemeanor theft at a business and fled on foot. The male was later located and gave false information to police officers. He was arrested for the misdemeanor theft, giving false information and also for having two outstanding warrants.
• On April 30 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 1 in the 6900 block of East River Road NE there was a report of an individual breaking into a shed at a business and stealing property.
• On May 1 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report of two males fighting after one of the males recovered his stolen property from the other male.
• On May 3 in the 5700 block of Second Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On May 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 at a business.
• On May 3 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a FedEx package was stolen from the lobby area of an apartment complex.
• On May 3 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 4 in the 100 block of 63rd Avenue NE an individual reported his car had been broken into and tools were stolen from inside the vehicle.
• On May 5 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for third-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. An adult male suspect fled.
• On May 5 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE there was a burglary in a detached garage at a residential home where some equipment was taken.
• On May 5 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a stolen license plate was located on a vehicle.
Property damage
• On April 29 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE there was a report of a male becoming agitated and breaking things. He was arrested for having two outstanding warrants.
• On May 1 at the intersection of Osborne Road NE and Highway 65 NE a vehicle was intentionally rear ended to make it move. The suspect vehicle fled.
• On May 2 in the 7800 block of Alden Way NE an individual reported an unknown male had tampered with his vehicle and was sleeping in it. The male fled prior to officers’ arrival.
• On May 2 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE an individual reported a male had broken a door and smashed a television.
• On May 4 in the 5900 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On April 29 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was pepper sprayed in the face. The male refused medical attention and the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived.
• On May 1 in the 300 block of 57th Place NE an adult female was arrested for domestic assault.
• On May 1 at the intersection of Ironton Street NE and Ashton Avenue NE several people were involved in a fight. Officers stopped the fight, and no one was charged.
• On May 1 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a fight occurred.
• On May 2 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree felony domestic assault.
• On May 3 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE an individual was assaulted with a firearm. The individual provided little information on the suspect and there were no witnesses.
• On May 3 in the 1600 block of 73rd Avenue NE there were delayed reports of an assault and simple robbery.
• On May 5 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a male driver reported he had a gun pointed at him by another driver.
DWI, drugs
• On April 29 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a male and female were arrested for third-degree and fifth-degree possession of narcotics.
• On April 30 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a slumped over driver, who was found to be in possession of heroin, was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and his vehicle was forfeited.
• On May 2 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE two people were found slumped over in a vehicle. When officers arrived both occupants declined medical attention and were instead arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miscellaneous
• On April 29 in the 100 block of Crown Road NE an officer responded to a delayed report of children being solicited to engage in sexual conduct. The incident is now being investigated.
• On May 5 at the intersection of Terrace Road NE and Osborne Road NE an officer located a vehicle used in a domestic incident in Spring Lake Park. The officer informed the Spring Lake Park Police Department of the location of the vehicle. The suspect was later arrested.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On May 1 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On May 2 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On May 2 in the 7900 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft.
• On May 5 in the 7900 block of Able Street NE a package was stolen.
Property damage
• On May 4 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was tampered with.
Assault
• On May 5 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree felony assault and for property damage caused by a hit and run.
DWI, drugs
• On May 3 in the 8400 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On May 6 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI during a welfare check.
