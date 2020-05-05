BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On April 17 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE there was a theft at Kwik Trip. The suspect was also arrested for drug possession.

• On April 17 in the 700 block of 95th Lane NE a wallet was stolen.

• On April 17 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.

• On April 17 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On April 18 in the 3900 block of Edgewood Road NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On April 19 in the 9700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft was reported.

• On April 19 in the 4800 block of 127th Lane NE a trailer was stolen.

• On April 19 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a purse was stolen.

• On April 20 in the 2100 block of Minnesota Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a third-degree burglary.

• On April 21 in the 9800 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle stolen from Minneapolis was recovered.

• On April 21 in the 1000 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.

• On April 27 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE police officers assisted another agency of locating a vehicle with stolen plates. The vehicle was located and officers talked with the owner.

• On April 27 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a bike was stolen.

• On April 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for theft and for a domestic abuse no contact order violation.

• On April 28 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen.

• On April 28 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen.

Property damage

• On April 17 in the 10900 block of Buchanan Road NE a window was broken.

• On April 17 at the intersection of 90th Lane NE and University Avenue NE a stop sign was vandalized.

• On April 17 in the 1000 block of 121st Lane NE a house was egged.

• On April 18 in the 12600 block of Madison Street NE property was damaged.

• On April 20 in the 10900 block of Quincy Boulevard NE a mailbox was vandalized.

• On April 20 in the 1700 block of 105th Avenue NE a storage room was broken into.

Assault

• On April 17 in the 10100 block of Xylite Street NE there was a report of a fifth-degree domestic assault between co-workers. One adult was charged via citation.

• On April 18 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE there was a domestic assault.

• On April 19 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a fight between two adults.

• On April 20 in the 1300 block of 123rd Lane NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree domestic assault by strangulation.

• On April 22 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of a felony domestic assault by strangulation.

DWI, drugs

• On April 18 in the 10600 block of Lincoln Street NE a female was arrested for a DWI.

• On April 18 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE an adult male, who was slumped over in his vehicle, was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

• On April 18 in the 700 block of 128th Avenue NE a male suffered an overdose and was transported to the hospital.

Miscellaneous

• On April 18 at 3350 Lakes Pkwy NE caution tape was removed from East Lake Park, in violation of social distancing requirements. The park was re-taped.

• On April 21 in the 10600 block of Able Street NE there was a stay-at-home order violation.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On April 21 in the 4500 block of Seventh Street NE there was a theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories.

• On April 23 in the 4800 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On April 23 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE, Hilltop a bike was stolen.

• On April 25 at the intersection of 45th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On April 25 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary.

• On April 26 in the 3700 block of Third Street NE there was a burglary at an auto service shop.

• On April 27 in the 4300 block of Tyler Place NE a vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On April 22 in the 2000 block of 43rd Avenue NE there was a report of property damage.

• On April 22 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of vandalism.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On April 22 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE a female attempted to pass counterfeit bills.

• On April 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On April 24 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On April 24 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was issued a citation for trespassing and was verbally warned for a theft.

• On April 24 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a theft involving a phone purchase from Craigslist.

• On April 27 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was involved in a theft.

• On April 27 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was involved in a theft.

• On April 27 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two juvenile females were involved in a theft.

• On April 27 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for felony theft from a business and was also issued a trespassing notice.

Property damage

• On April 22 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Matterhorn Drive NE there was a fire.

• On April 22 in the 1200 block of Onondaga Street NE there was a fire at a residential home. All residents were evacuated safety.

• On April 22 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE there was a fire at an apartment caused by an unattended pot burning on the stove.

• On April 22 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE property was damaged during an attempted burglary.

• On April 24 in the 5800 block of Arthur Street NE there was a report of damage to a vacant house.

• On April 25 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle damaged a wash bay when a driver drove forward and struck a wall causing scrapes.

• On April 26 at the intersection of Charles Street NE and Anna Avenue NE a fire occurred.

Assault

• On April 26 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE officers assisted another agency in locating and arresting a suspect wanted in a shooting.

DWI, drugs

• On April 22 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE there was an incident involving drugs.

• On April 23 at the intersection of Seventh Street NE and Medtronic Parkway NE a female was arrested for a third-degree DWI and failure to stop at a stop sign.

• On April 23 in the 3600 block of Round Lake Boulevard, Andover, police officers assisted the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office with a K-9 sniff. A male admitted to carrying narcotics and was taken into custody.

• On April 24 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male who was sleeping in his vehicle was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol without a permit and several other charges.

• On April 25 at the intersection of Matterhorn Drive NE and Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, test refusal and speeding.

• On April 25 at the intersection of Baker Street NE and 73rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and speeding.

Miscellaneous

• On April 23 in the 5800 block of Fifth Street NE a man reported his father had been missing for over a week.

• On April 26 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Matterhorn Drive NE a police officer tried to pull over a motorcycle for speeding but it fled and got away.

• On April 26 in the 400 block of 67th Avenue NE officers responded to a medical where a female was not breathing. Upon arrival, officers pronounced the woman dead. She died of natural causes.

• On April 27 in the 700 block of 73rd Avenue NE young adults were caught playing basketball in violation of social distancing requirements.

• On April 28 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a male was reported as missing from his residence.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On April 24 in the 7800 block of Quincy Street NE a theft occurred.

• On April 25 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On April 27 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE there was a residential burglary.

• On April 29 in the 8200 block of Sixth Street NE mail was stolen.

• On April 29 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a theft occurred.

• On April 30 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.

Property damage

• On April 24 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE property was damaged during an attempted burglary.

Miscellaneous

• On April 30 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE an individual made terroristic threats of violence.

