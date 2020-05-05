BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On April 17 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE there was a theft at Kwik Trip. The suspect was also arrested for drug possession.
• On April 17 in the 700 block of 95th Lane NE a wallet was stolen.
• On April 17 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
• On April 17 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On April 18 in the 3900 block of Edgewood Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 19 in the 9700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On April 19 in the 4800 block of 127th Lane NE a trailer was stolen.
• On April 19 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a purse was stolen.
• On April 20 in the 2100 block of Minnesota Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a third-degree burglary.
• On April 21 in the 9800 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle stolen from Minneapolis was recovered.
• On April 21 in the 1000 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
• On April 27 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE police officers assisted another agency of locating a vehicle with stolen plates. The vehicle was located and officers talked with the owner.
• On April 27 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a bike was stolen.
• On April 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for theft and for a domestic abuse no contact order violation.
• On April 28 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen.
• On April 28 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On April 17 in the 10900 block of Buchanan Road NE a window was broken.
• On April 17 at the intersection of 90th Lane NE and University Avenue NE a stop sign was vandalized.
• On April 17 in the 1000 block of 121st Lane NE a house was egged.
• On April 18 in the 12600 block of Madison Street NE property was damaged.
• On April 20 in the 10900 block of Quincy Boulevard NE a mailbox was vandalized.
• On April 20 in the 1700 block of 105th Avenue NE a storage room was broken into.
Assault
• On April 17 in the 10100 block of Xylite Street NE there was a report of a fifth-degree domestic assault between co-workers. One adult was charged via citation.
• On April 18 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE there was a domestic assault.
• On April 19 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a fight between two adults.
• On April 20 in the 1300 block of 123rd Lane NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree domestic assault by strangulation.
• On April 22 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of a felony domestic assault by strangulation.
DWI, drugs
• On April 18 in the 10600 block of Lincoln Street NE a female was arrested for a DWI.
• On April 18 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE an adult male, who was slumped over in his vehicle, was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
• On April 18 in the 700 block of 128th Avenue NE a male suffered an overdose and was transported to the hospital.
Miscellaneous
• On April 18 at 3350 Lakes Pkwy NE caution tape was removed from East Lake Park, in violation of social distancing requirements. The park was re-taped.
• On April 21 in the 10600 block of Able Street NE there was a stay-at-home order violation.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On April 21 in the 4500 block of Seventh Street NE there was a theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories.
• On April 23 in the 4800 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 23 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE, Hilltop a bike was stolen.
• On April 25 at the intersection of 45th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On April 25 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary.
• On April 26 in the 3700 block of Third Street NE there was a burglary at an auto service shop.
• On April 27 in the 4300 block of Tyler Place NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On April 22 in the 2000 block of 43rd Avenue NE there was a report of property damage.
• On April 22 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of vandalism.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 22 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE a female attempted to pass counterfeit bills.
• On April 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 24 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On April 24 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was issued a citation for trespassing and was verbally warned for a theft.
• On April 24 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a theft involving a phone purchase from Craigslist.
• On April 27 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was involved in a theft.
• On April 27 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was involved in a theft.
• On April 27 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two juvenile females were involved in a theft.
• On April 27 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for felony theft from a business and was also issued a trespassing notice.
Property damage
• On April 22 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Matterhorn Drive NE there was a fire.
• On April 22 in the 1200 block of Onondaga Street NE there was a fire at a residential home. All residents were evacuated safety.
• On April 22 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE there was a fire at an apartment caused by an unattended pot burning on the stove.
• On April 22 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE property was damaged during an attempted burglary.
• On April 24 in the 5800 block of Arthur Street NE there was a report of damage to a vacant house.
• On April 25 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle damaged a wash bay when a driver drove forward and struck a wall causing scrapes.
• On April 26 at the intersection of Charles Street NE and Anna Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On April 26 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE officers assisted another agency in locating and arresting a suspect wanted in a shooting.
DWI, drugs
• On April 22 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE there was an incident involving drugs.
• On April 23 at the intersection of Seventh Street NE and Medtronic Parkway NE a female was arrested for a third-degree DWI and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• On April 23 in the 3600 block of Round Lake Boulevard, Andover, police officers assisted the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office with a K-9 sniff. A male admitted to carrying narcotics and was taken into custody.
• On April 24 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male who was sleeping in his vehicle was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol without a permit and several other charges.
• On April 25 at the intersection of Matterhorn Drive NE and Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, test refusal and speeding.
• On April 25 at the intersection of Baker Street NE and 73rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and speeding.
Miscellaneous
• On April 23 in the 5800 block of Fifth Street NE a man reported his father had been missing for over a week.
• On April 26 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Matterhorn Drive NE a police officer tried to pull over a motorcycle for speeding but it fled and got away.
• On April 26 in the 400 block of 67th Avenue NE officers responded to a medical where a female was not breathing. Upon arrival, officers pronounced the woman dead. She died of natural causes.
• On April 27 in the 700 block of 73rd Avenue NE young adults were caught playing basketball in violation of social distancing requirements.
• On April 28 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a male was reported as missing from his residence.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 24 in the 7800 block of Quincy Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 25 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 27 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE there was a residential burglary.
• On April 29 in the 8200 block of Sixth Street NE mail was stolen.
• On April 29 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On April 30 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
Property damage
• On April 24 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE property was damaged during an attempted burglary.
Miscellaneous
• On April 30 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE an individual made terroristic threats of violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.