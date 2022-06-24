BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On June 10 in the 3900 block of 87th Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 10 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Blvd. NE a license plate was stolen.
• On June 12 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a driver was arrested for possession of stolen license plates, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On June 13 in the 700 block of 85th Ave. NE there was a delayed report of a possible residential burglary.
• On June 13 in the 3700 block of 95th Ave. NE a firearm was reported stolen.
• On June 14 in the 600 block of 125th Ave. NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On June 15 in the 1100 block of 116th Ave. NE there was a report of an individual tampering with a motor vehicle and possible mail theft.
Property damage
• On June 10 in the 1800 block of 120th Lane NE property was damaged.
• On June 10 in the 11600 block of Washington St. NE there was a delayed report of a broken window at a residence.
• On June 10 in the 1000 block of 87th Ave. NE a fire occurred.
• On June 15 in the 9400 block of Polk St. NE there was a delayed report of property damage and tampering with a vehicle.
Assault
• On June 10 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NW a gun pointing incident was reported.
• On June 15 in the 11600 block of Ulysses St. NE a male with outstanding warrants fled on foot, was involved in a fourth-degree assault against an officer, attempted to disarm an officer and fled in a vehicle.
DWI, drugs
• On June 10 at the intersection of Central Ave. NE and Highway 10 NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On June 10 in the 9300 block of Central Ave. NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, for having outstanding warrants and for providing officers with false information.
• On June 11 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Ave. NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 12 in the 1400 block of 85th Ave. NE an individual overdosed on heroin and was transported to a hospital.
• On June 15 in the 9800 block of Central Ave. NE drug paraphernalia was confiscated during a search of a vehicle.
• On June 16 in the 9600 block of Central Ave. NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On June 16 at the intersection of Central Ave. NE and 89th Avenue NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for drug possession.
• On June 16 in the 00 block of Northtown Drive NE a male was transported to a hospital after experiencing an overdose.
• On June 16 in the 109th Avenue NE and Able St. NE an adult male driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On June 16 in the 12200 block of Fraizer St. NE a possibly suspicious male under the influence left a business, fled from officers and was later arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On June 7 in the 4600 block of University Ave. NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 7 in the 1200 block of 43rd Ave. NE a vehicle stolen and later recovered.
• On June 7 in the 3900 block of Central Ave. NE a theft occurred.
• On June 7 in the 500 block of 40th Ave. NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 8 in the 4000 block of Central Ave. NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 9 in the 900 block of 40th Ave. NE a theft occurred.
• On June 10 in the 3700 block of Central Ave. NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 11 in the 4200 block of Central Ave. NE a stolen vehicle with stolen plates attempted to flee officers. The driver was arrested for theft, fifth-degree drug possession, motor vehicle tampering, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On June 12 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Tyler Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On June 12 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE property damage was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On June 7 in the 4200 block of Central Ave. NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a DWI.
• On June 9 in the 300 block of 37th Ave. NE a male driver, from Lino Lakes, was arrested for a DWI.
• On June 11 in the 4000 block of Central Ave. NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 8 in the 4000 block of Central Ave. NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 8 in the 7400 block of Melody Drive NE an individual provided $10,000 in cash to a suspect who arrived at the victim’s home as a courier during a scam.
• On June 8 in the 5600 block of Main St. NE an individual’s cell phone was stolen while the victim was at a store The phone was tracked to Minneapolis.
• On June 9 in the 1000 block of Fillmore Circle NE a second-degree burglary occurred.
• On June 9 in the 5300 block of Industrial Blvd. NE several storage units were entered at a facility during a third-degree burglary that resulted in property damage.
• On June 9 in the 6500 block of University Ave. NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 9 in the 7400 block of Taylor St. NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 10 in the 6800 block of Channel Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On June 10 in the 8100 block of University Ave. NE a suspect was involved in a aggravated robbery with a firearm.
• On June 10 in the 5300 block of Fifth St. NE a cell phone was stolen.
• On June 10 in the 700 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE a suspect was arrested for a theft, having an outstanding warrant, second-degree drug possession, tampering with a motor vehicle and for fleeing officers on foot.
• On June 11 in the 5700 block of Main St. NE a theft occurred.
• On June 11 in the 5600 block of Main St. NE a theft occurred.
• On June 11 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE there was a delayed report of a burglary where theft tools were used.
• On June 11 in the 5200 block of Central Ave. NE a theft occurred.
• On June 12 in the 400 block of 71st Ave. NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 13 in the 8400 block of University Ave. NE a suspect was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
Property damage
• On June 8 in the 100 block of Charles St. NE there was a report that a female and a group of friends broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home and vandalized her vehicle.
• On June 8 in the 6100 block of Fifth St. NE there was a report of glass doors being smashed out by bocks.
• On June 8 in the 5600 block of Main St. NE a fire occurred.
• On June 9 in the 6100 block of Fifth St. NE a rock was thrown through a glass door.
• On June 9 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE vandalism was reported.
• On June 9 in the 1000 block of 67th Ave. NE a fire occurred.
• On June 11 in the 6300 block of Dellwood Drive NE a window was damaged.
• On June 12 in the 100 block of 69th Ave. NE a fire occurred.
• On June 14 in the 300 block of 66th Ave. NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On June 8 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a second-degree assault with an edged weapon occurred.
• On June 10 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE there was a report a male threatened a child with a gun and recklessly discharged the weapon. No one was injured. The male fled prior to officers’ arrival.
• On June 13 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE there was a report of a stabbing involving juveniles. Four suspects were arrested for a second- and fifth-degree assault. The victim was transported to a hospital.
DWI, drugs
• On June 9 in the 7400 block of University Ave. NE a driver, who was pulled over for speeding, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On June 11 in the 100 block of 83rd Ave. NE a male driver fled officers during an attempted traffic stop, crashed and then fled on foot before he was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, fleeing officers on foot and in a vehicle and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On June 13 in the 400 block of Mississippi St. NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On June 14 in the 5600 block of Main St. NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On June 10 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road a vehicle fled from officers during a traffic stop. The driver was later cited for providing officers with false information, speeding, having no seatbelt and felony flee in a motor vehicle.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On June 13 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE a theft occurred and property damage.
Assault
• On June 15 in the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE a fourth-degree assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On June 14 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of narcotics and for having an outstanding warrant.
