BLAINE
The Blaine Police Department did not publish a public safety report.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On May 31 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a vehicle was stolen, but later recovered.
• On June 1 in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 1 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an employee at a business stole customers bank information and then sold it for profit.
• On June 2 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 2 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
• On June 5 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Assault
• On May 31 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop a fifth-degree assault and criminal property damage occurred.
• On June 2 in the 1200 block of 43H Avenue NE a woman’s ex-boyfriend came to her home and assaulted her current boyfriend.
DWI, drugs
• On June 3 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE a driver, from Bloomington, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 1 in the 5600 block of West Bavarian Pass NE gas was siphoned from a truck.
• On June 2 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 2 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female and male were involved in a theft, fled police officers on foot and/or in a vehicle and/or were involved in a second- and/or fourth-degree assault.
• On June 3 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On June 4 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 4 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen outside a store.
• On June 6 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a woman reported that her debit card was used at a local gas station and ATM.
• On June 6 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was cited for a theft and arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On June 6 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE two juveniles were arrested for a robbery.
• On June 6 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE an employee was arrested for stealing cash from a business.
• On June 7 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE an adult male was arrested for a theft at a business and was trespassed from the property.
Property damage
• On June 1 in the 700 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE property damage was reported.
• On June 1 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.
• On June 2 in the 100 block of Osborne Road NE a fire occurred.
• On June 2 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On June 2 in the 1600 block of 76th Avenue NE a vehicle’s windshield was damaged overnight.
• On June 3 at the intersection of University Avenue West Service Road NE and Star Lane NE a fire occurred.
• On June 4 in the 1000 block of 63rd Avenue NE a vehicle was vandalized.
• On June 7 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE property was vandalized.
Assault
• On June 2 at the intersection of Eastbound Interstate 694 and Main Street NE an assault occurred.
• On June 4 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 73rd Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a second-degree assault, threats of violence and possession of a pistol without a permit after he pointed the pistol at multiple vehicles.
• On June 5 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On June 5 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE as assault occurred. The suspect was not immediately located.
• On June 6 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE school resource officers broke up a fight between several students.
• On June 7 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE there was a report of an altercation between employees at a business. A female employee was arrested for an assault and theft.
• On June 7 in the 5500 block of Fillmore Street NE a woman reported her son was poked in the eyes at school and that the school hadn’t done anything about her son being bullied.
DWI, drugs
• On June 1 in the 200 block of Mississippi Street NE a driver, who was pulled over for speeding, was arrested for a third-degree DWI test refusal.
• On June 3 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Main Street NE a vehicle was pulled over for failure to obey a traffic control device. Drug paraphernalia was seized during the traffic stop and sent for destruction.
• On June 3 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On June 3 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE an officer located two individuals with a non-measurable amount of marijuana. The individuals’ drug paraphernalia was confiscated and sent for destruction.
• On June 3 in the 6100 block of East River Road NE a Centennial Lakes police officer made an arrest in Fridley for a third-degree DWI.
• On June 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant. He was also trespassed from the business.
• On June 7 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a male was transported to a hospital after overdosing on narcotics.
Miscellaneous
• On June 2 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a male reported his ex’s family members threatened to come up from Texas and shoot him.
• On June 2 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Osborne Road NE officers located a vehicle that fled a traffic stop at the scene of a crash.
• On June 5 in the 7300 block of Concerto Curve NE a mother and father reported finding a firearm in the basement of their residence.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On June 3 in the 8100 block of McKinley Street NE a theft occurred.
• On June 4 in the 300 block of Manor Drive NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On June 4 in the 8400 block of Plaza Boulevard NE a theft and trespassing incident occurred.
• On June 6 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a suspect was cited for a theft, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On June 8 at the intersection of 8100 block of University Avenue NE a theft and weapons offense violation occurred.
Property damage
• On June 6 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On June 6 in the 7800 block of Terrace Road NE city property was damaged.
Assault
• On June 7 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an assault and disorderly conduct incident occurred.
• On June 8 in the 400 block of 79th Avenue NE a first- and second-degree assault occurred.
• On June 9 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an assault occurred.
