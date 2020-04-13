BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 27 in the 1100 block of 115th Circle NE lumber was stolen from a construction site.
• On March 27 in the 1600 block of 99th Lane NE license plates were stolen and later recovered.
• On March 27 in the 10600 block of Sixth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On March 28 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of two fake $10 bills being used.
• On March 29 in the 9700 block of Central Avenue NE a coin change machine was stolen.
• On March 30 in the 1200 block of 104th Way NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 30 in the 1500 block of 87th Avenue NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On March 30 in the 1500 block of 87th Avenue NE license plates were stolen.
• On March 30 in the 9800 block of Naples Street NE a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On March 30 in the 4200 block of Pheasant ridge Drive NE a manager reported receiving a forged check.
•• On March 30 in the 8500 block of Lexington Avenue NE a suspect stole a till change machine.
• On March 31 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 1 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE officers assisted the Spring Lake Park Police Department with recovering a stolen vehicle. The driver was arrested.
Property damage
• On March 27 in the 10600 block of Naples Street NE a gate was damaged.
• On March 27 in the 3400 block of 124th Circle NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On March 30 in the 1500 block of 125th Avenue NE an individual reported a window was broken at a business.
• On March 31 in the 9900 block of Xebec Street NE officers assisted the SBM Fire Department for smoke in a garage.
• On April 1 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Airport Road NE a large sinkhole was reported.
Assault
• On March 30 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE a male was stabbed multiple times by a knife. The suspect and victim were both provided medical attention. The suspect was then arrested for second-degree assault.
• On March 30 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On March 27 in the 1800 block of 125th Avenue NE the Anoka County Highway Department found needles along the side of the road.
• On March 28 in the 10900 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a report of a forged prescription passed between two suspects. The suspects were located, identified and eventually released for a formal felony complaint to be completed.
• On March 28 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and 125th Avenue NE needles were found.
• On April 1 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Buchanan Street NE a hypodermic needle was found.
Miscellaneous
• On March 30 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a male with a domestic abuse no contact order attempted to purchase a firearm.
• On April 1 in the 11700 block of Monroe Street NE there was a delayed report of reckless discharge of a firearm from shell casings located on the roadway.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 31 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE, Hilltop, a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 31 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights an individual reported a theft of services.
• On April 1 at the intersection of Summit Street NE and Fifth Street NE an individual was arrested for aggravated robbery.
• On April 1 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE, Hilltop, there was a theft.
• On April 2 in the 4600 block of Pierce Street NE there was a theft.
• On April 3 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE lottery tickets were stolen.
• On April 3 in the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 5 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.
Assault
• On April 4 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE an assault occurred, but the victim declined to pursue any charges.
DWI, drugs
• On April 6 in the 4400 block of Arthur Place NE a driver was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol with an open bottle in the vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On April 1 on the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE, Columbia heights an individual provided a false name and date of birth to police.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 1 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE cash was stolen.
• On April 2 in the 1200 block of Osborne Road NE copper piping was stolen from a dumpster to be sold for scrap.
• On April 3 in the 7600 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 2 in the 400 block of Bellaire Way NE an individual reported a theft in a park.
• On April 4 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 5 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a burglary occurred at a business where the glass was smashed out of the front door.
• On April 5 in the 5900 block of Seventh Street NE money was stolen.
• On April 6 in the 8000 block of Ranchers Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On April 3 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE three tires were damaged on a vehicle.
• On April 3 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a garage was broken into, which resulted in property damage.
• On April 4 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On April 6 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On April 1 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On April 1 in the 4800 block of Third Street NE a female was arrested for domestic assault and fourth-degree property damage of a vehicle.
• On April 1 in the 1500 block of North Timber Ridge NE a woman was stabbed in the eye with a drill by a male who was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
• On April 1 in the 500 block of 61st Avenue NE officers responded to a report of a large fight involving gun shots. All involved parties had fled prior to officers arriving, but there was evidence of a gunshot.
• On April 1 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for criminal sexual conduct.
• On April 3 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE officers responded to a report of several people arguing and possibly fighting. An adult male was arrested for having outstanding warrants and during the course of the arrest the male spit on an officer causing him to be arrested also for fourth-degree assault against a police officer. Before he was taken to the Anoka County Jail, the male had to be taken to a hospital where he also assaulted a nurse.
• On April 6 in the 6400 block of Christenson Lane NE a female was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
• On April 7 in the 1000 block of South Circle NE a female was arrested for domestic assault.
• On April 6 in the 5200 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 6 in the 1000 block of 64th Avenue NE there was a theft that resulted in property damage.
DWI, drugs
• On April 1 in the 6600 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, for driving after revocation and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
• On April 2 in the 200 block of Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 3 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having multiple outstanding felony warrants.
• On April 4 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On April 1 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE male and female trespassers were issued formal trespassing notices. The male was then transported to the Anoka County Jail on several felony warrants.
• On April 1 at Anna Avenue NE and Chases Island Road NE the remains of a human were located by a person walking her dog.
• On April 3 in the 1200 block of Norton Avenue NE a female, 66, died of natural causes.
• On April 7 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE an individual reported an unknown male exposed himself to the complainant.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 3 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 6 in the 8300 block of Sunset Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
DWI, drugs
• On April 1 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was an overdose.
Miscellaneous
• On April 5 in the 900 block of Viceroy Drive NE there was a delayed report of an individual making terroristic threats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.