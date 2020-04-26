BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On April 10 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a male was arrested for attempting to pass five counterfeit $100 bills, and on charges of fifth-degree assault and attempted theft.
• On April 10 in the 3200 block of 91st Drive NE two generators were stolen but were later recovered.
• On April 11 in the 1100 block of 111th Lane NE a theft was reported.
• On April 12 in the 11500 block of Edison Street NE there was a burglary in a residential garage, which was entered using a missing garage door opener.
• On April 13 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE multiple people were cited or arrested for shoplifting, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of drug paraphernalia and/or having an outstanding warrant,
• On April 13 at the intersection of 113th Avenue NE and Pierce Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 14 in the 3100 block of 84th Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 14 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 15 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a male reported his vehicle was taken without his permission.
• On April 15 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 15 in the 8700 block of Van Buren Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 15 in the 8500 block of Lexington Avenue NE a woman reported a male reached over the counter of the business she worked at and stole money out of her hand and then fled in a vehicle.
• On April 16 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE a theft was reported.
Property damage
• On April 10 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a vehicle was keyed in a business parking lot.
• On April 13 in the 8800 block of Able Street NE a vehicle drove through the snow and grass in a city park.
• On April 13 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On April 14 in the 8500 block of Xylite Street NE a female reported she was involved in a domestic assault.
• On April 15 in the 11800 block of Monroe Circle NE a brother was arrested for domestic assault for attempting to strangle his sister.
• On April 16 in the 11600 block of Oak Park Drive NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault and for interfering with a 911 call.
DWI, drugs
• On April 10 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic needles and was given a trespassing notice.
• On April 10 at the intersection of Clover Leaf Parkway NE and Polk Street NE a suspicious male was found to be under the influence of narcotics. The male was placed on a hold.
• On April 12 in the 2700 block of 93rd Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 13 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, identity theft, possession of a stolen check and having an outstanding warrant.
• On April 15 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE a driver and multiple passengers were cited for trespassing and/or possession of hypodermic needles.
Miscellaneous
• On April 10 in the 12300 block of Cloud Drive NE there was a social distancing complaint.
• On April 10 in the 9400 block of Able Street NE a caller complained about his ex-girlfriend being at his neighbor’s house in violation of the stay-at-home order. All parties were educated on the order.
• On April 10 in the 11300 block of Fifth Place NE there was a report of a homeowner violating the stay-at-home order. The homeowner was advised that the order was extended.
• On April 10 at the intersection of Coral Sea Street NE and 84th Lane NE there was a report of 40-50 cars racing in the area, The vehicles later dispersed.
• On April 10 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE there was a complaint a business was operating in violation of the governor’s stay-at-home order.
• On April 11 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a social distancing violation.
• On April 15 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a violation of the COVID-19 executive order.
• On April 15 in the 500 block of Pleasure Creek Drive NE Blaine police officers assisted the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office with locating a vehicle involved in an active investigation. The vehicle was located and eventually towed by investigators.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On April 14 in the 4100 block of Madison Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 15 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 15 in the 1000 block of Peters Place NE there was a theft.
• On April 16 in the 600 block of 39th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 16 in the 1000 block of Peters Place NE there was a theft by swindle.
• On April 18 in the 4400 block of Van Buren Street NE a stolen vehicle was located and the driver arrested.
• On April 18 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft by a pickpocket.
• On April 19 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On April 20 in the 600 block of 51st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 20 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On April 16 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE there was an attempted burglary which resulted in property damage.
DWI, drugs
• On April 19 in the 4700 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of a van with keys in the ignition. The male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 15 in the 11900 block of Xeon Street NW, Coon Rapids, a Fridley police officer assisted the Coon Rapids Police Department in searching for a suspect who ran on foot after crashing a recently stolen vehicle. After a pursuit, the suspect was located.
• On April 15 in the 5900 block of Third Street NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle, and the cards in the wallet were used fraudulently.
• On April 16 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two females stole merchandise from a business.
• On April 15 in the 1300 block of Hillwind Road NE there was a theft from an unlocked vehicle. A handicap placard and the vehicle owner’s manual were taken.
• On April 16 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and East River Road NE a vehicle’s car keys were stolen from a purse and the vehicle was stolen at an apartment complex.
• On April 17 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a phone was stolen.
• On April 18 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
• On April 18 in the 4800 block of Third Street NE a motorcycle was stolen.
• On April 18 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 18 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman reported her phone was stolen from her purse while she was shopping at a business.
• On April 18 in the 400 block of 57th Place NE a trailer was stolen from a woman’s backyard.
• On April 19 in the 6400 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft at an apartment.
• On April 20 in the 400 block of 71st Avenue NE a backpack was stolen from inside a vehicle. The vehicle’s passenger side window was broken during the theft.
• On April 21 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a male stole someone’s wallet and used the stolen credit cards in St. Paul.
• On April 21 in the 1300 block of Mississippi Street NE a woman was arrested during an attempted robbery for disorderly conduct, gross misdemeanor assault and first-degree criminal property damage.
• On April 21 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.
Property damage
• On April 17 at 755 53rd Ave. NE a tire was damaged on a vehicle in Target’s parking lot.
• On April 21 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE there was a report of criminal property damage to a vehicle. The suspect was later arrested by the Coon Rapids Police Department for having an outstanding warrant.
• On April 21 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On April 15 in the 1400 block of 64th Avenue NE there was an adulteration report where individuals allege an ex-roommate might have intentionally added a substance to their toothbrushes which caused their mouths to burn and their tongues to bleed.
• On April 17 in the 200 block of 57th Place NE a female was arrested for domestic assault.
• On April 17 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On April 21 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive in Blaine there was a report of a male attacking another male. The attacker was located and arrested.
DWI, drugs
• On April 16 in the 6600 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, speeding and for failure to obey a traffic control device.
• On April 17 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE officers received a report of two males attempting to purchase cigarettes for underage persons and becoming combative. The males were identified and notified they were trespassing.
• On April 17 in the 1300 block of Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, fleeing officers in a vehicle, reckless and careless driving, speeding, driving after revocation and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On April 18 at the intersection of Jay Street NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and speeding.
Miscellaneous
• On April 16 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE a welfare check was done on an individual who hadn’t been heard from in a while. Upon arrival at the home, the individual was found deceased.
• On April 17 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a business reported receiving an anonymous call from a male threatening to shoot people inside the business.
• On April 18 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a tobacco, vape and CBD supply store was found to be providing curbside service in violation of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order. An employee was advised to cease.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE catalytic converters were stolen.
• On April 18 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE six catalytic converters were stolen.
• On April 22 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 24 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a burglary occurred which resulted in property damage.
Property damage
• On April 20 in the 1600 block of 85th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On April 21 in the 7800 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On April 21 at the intersection of Rosedale Road NE and University Avenue Service Drive NE a street sign fell down.
Miscellaneous
• On April 19 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE there was a report of harassment that was possibly racially motivated.
• On April 21 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE there was a stay-at-home order violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.