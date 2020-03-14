BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 27 in the 1600 block of Radisson Road NE vehicle parts were stolen.
• On Feb. 27 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Feb. 27 in the 10000 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 27 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Feb. 28 in the 9900 block of Davenport Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 28 in the 11100 block of Fourth Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Feb. 28 in the 12900 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Feb. 28 in the 8600 block of Austin Street NE packages were stolen.
• On Feb. 28 in the 11300 block of Eldorado Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Feb. 28 in the 10900 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 2 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE three people were taken into custody after there was a report of a gas theft. They were arrested for possession of stolen property, drug possession and counterfeit currency fraud.
• On March 2 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 2 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On March 2 in the 12600 block of Jamestown Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 2 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE a smart watch and cell phone were stolen at a bar.
• On March 2 in the 1100 block of 115th Circle NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary at a model home.
• On March 2 in the 4500 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On March 2 in the 2100 block of 125th Avenue NE tools were stolen from an enclosed trailer at a construction site.
• On March 3 at 4369 Ball Road NE a female shoplifter at Walmart left the store as a passenger in a vehicle. As the female exited the vehicle, she resisted officers with force. She was arrested for misdemeanor theft, theft by swindle and obstruction of the legal process.
• On March 3 in the 12100 block of Waconia Street NE packages were stolen.
• On March 3 in the 11000 block of Ulysses Street NE a purse was stolen after being left in the lobby of a business.
• On March 3 in the 8800 block of Hastings Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 3 there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 4 in the 3400 block of Restwood Road NE there was a report of an armed robbery.
• On March 4 in the 9900 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On March 4 in the 9900 block of Cord Street NE there was a delayed theft from a vehicle.
• On March 4 in the 9800 block of Cord Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 5 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE an adult male was arrested for a simple robbery, disorderly conduct and for having an outstanding warrant in another county.
• On March 5 at the intersection of Sixth Street NE and 105th Avenue NE a stolen license plate was removed from a vehicle.
• On March 5 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE license plates were taken from a vehicle parked at a business.
Property damage
• On Feb. 28 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE two vehicles were involved in a crash, which resulted in one person being injured.
• On Feb. 28 in the 10600 block of Sixth Street NE property damage was reported.
• On March 2 in the 800 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE an adult male was arrested for a verbal domestic incident, property damage and tampering with a vehicle.
• On March 2 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a street sign was reported to be down.
• On March 2 in the 9500 block of Buchanan Street NE a fire occurred.
• On March 2 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 3 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and West Royal Oaks Drive two were involved in a crash, which resulted in minor injuries.
• On March 4 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE vandalism was located on an abandoned building.
Assault
• On Feb. 28 in the 1700 block of 130th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Feb. 28 in the 11000 block of Tyler Street NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault.
• On March 2 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE an adult male was cited for assault. He was then transported to the hospital for a mental health hold.
• On March 3 in the 3300 block of 90th Curve NE an adult male was arrested for domestic assault and interference with a 911 call.
• On March 5 in the 800 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE a male was arrested for domestic assault and threats of violence.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 27 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Austin Street NE an adult male was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 28 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE a driver was warned for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Feb. 29 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On March 1 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a slumped over driver was arrested for third-degree DWI for inhalants.
• On March 2 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 2 in the 9700 block of Central Avenue NE a female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 2 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE an individual overdosed.
• On March 3 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of hypodermic needles and a Hennepin County felony theft warrant.
• On March 3 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Fillmore Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 3 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a stolen license plate and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On March 5 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and drug possession.
• On March 5 at the intersection of Airport Road NE and 85th Avenue NE several syringes were found, which were used to fill marijuana vape cartridges. Several empty cartridges were also found nearby.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 28 in the 1200 block of 89th Avenue NE an individual was cited for a bomb threat, which was later determined not to be credible.
• On March 2 in the 11600 block of Oak Park Drive NE two swatting phone calls of violent crimes occurred from the same address. Swatting is making false calls to emergency services in an attempt to cause a significant, armed response to a particular address.
• On March 2 in the 12200 block of Edison Street NE a natural death occurred.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 3 in the 1600 block of 44th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 4 in the 4600 block of Pierce Street NE prescription medications were stolen.
• On March 6 in the 3800 block of Hart Boulevard NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On March 8 in the 4400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 9 in the 1400 block of Parkview Lane NE mail was stolen.
Property damage
• On March 6 in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI
• On March 7 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 7 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal.
• On March 8 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE a driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 4 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a man was arrested for shoplifting, possession of theft tools and on a warrant.
• On March 4 in the 7400 block of Lyric Lane NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On March 4 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On March 4 in the 7300 block of Symphony Street NE a motor vehicle was entered and ransacked, but nothing was stolen.
• On March 4 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On March 5 in the 7500 block of Fourth Street NE a leather satchel was stolen from a vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry.
• On March 4 in the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE a vehicle was rummaged through overnight.
• On March 6 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE there was a report of SSDI funds stolen from a vulnerable adult.
• On March 5 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen from an underground garage.
• On March 6 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On March 7 in the 5300 block of Sixth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On March 8 in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On March 8 in the 1300 block of Mississippi Street NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On March 9 in the 1600 block of Rice Creek Road NE a woman was robbed of $390 during an arranged meeting to buy clothing.
• On March 10 in the 6000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 10 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a theft occurred.
• On March 10 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a motor vehicle was stolen.
• On March 10 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
Property damage
• On March 4 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE the window of a home was damaged.
• On March 9 in the 7400 block of Oakley Street NE two windows were broken on a home and a suspect was arrested for third-degree damage to property.
• On March 9 in the 1200 block of Osborne Road NE a car’s windshield was damaged.
Assault
• On March 8 in the 6000 block of East River Road NE a woman said her ex-boyfriend hit her.
DWI, drugs
• On March 7 at 53rd Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On March 7 in the 6200 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On March 8 at I-694 and East River Road NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree controlled substance.
• On March 9 at Central Avenue NE and 50th Avenue NE a woman was arrested for drugs and on a warrant following a traffic stop.
• On March 10 in the 6100 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 10 at I-694 and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession, fourth-degree DWI and test refusal.
Miscellaneous
• On March 6 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a caller reported receiving a bloody item in the mail, suspecting it was from a fired employee.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 7 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 10 in the 7900 block of Terrace Road NE a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On March 8 in the 8000 block of Quincy Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On March 9 in the 7900 block of Terrace Road NE vandalism was reported.
• On March 11 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On March 6 in the 700 block of Maple Street NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On March 7 in the 8200 block of Middletown Road NE drugs were found in a vehicle.
