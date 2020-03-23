BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 6 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On March 6 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a theft occurred.
• On March 6 in the 10000 block of Flanders Court NE a theft occurred from a locked vehicle via the vehicle’s window, which was broken from entry.
• On March 6 in the 10500 block of Nassau Street NE there was a delayed theft from a vehicle report.
• On March 6 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 7 in the 11600 block of Tyler Street NE $800 in cash and a handgun were stolen from a home.
• On March 7 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE credit cards were stolen by an individual who was also discovered to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On March 9 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE a theft was reported.
• On March 9 in the 11300 block of Aberdeen Circle NE a theft occurred.
• On March 9 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE a theft occurred.
• On March 9 in the 4700 block of North Road NE there was a theft from a locker.
• On March 9 at 585 Northtown Drive NE a woman’s wallet was stolen while she was shopping at Cub Foods.
• On March 9 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an individual stole a gold bracelet from a business.
• On March 9 in the 11400 block of Baltimore Street NE an individual contacted officers saying she had tracked her stolen iPhone to a location and needed assistance.
• On March 10 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 10 in the 11400 block of Ulysses Street NE license plates were stolen.
• On March 10 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a ATM machine.
• On March 11 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 11 in the 10800 block of Sixth Street NE there was a delayed report of a package theft.
Property damage
• On March 6 in the 3100 block of 104th Lane NE a fire occurred.
• On March 6 in the 2100 block of 117th Lane NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On March 9 in the 11400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On March 9 in the 4800 block of 108th Lane NE an individual reported someone drove on his lawn, leaving ruts.
• On March 9 in the 12600 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle’s window was damaged.
• On March 9 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 133rd Avenue NE a vehicle caught fire. No one was injured.
• On March 9 in the 8500 block of Xebec Street NE a four-unit town home caught on fire. The occupants were not home.
• On March 9 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle caught on fire. There were no injuries.
• On March 9 in the 12400 block of Opal Street NE a small grass fire occurred.
• On March 9 in the 2500 block of 91st Lane NE an individual reported he had accidentally started a fire in his backyard.
• On March 10 in the 1900 block of 112th Circle NE a garage door was damaged.
• On March 10 in the 9500 block of Madison Street NE a vehicle was egged.
• On March 10 in the 700 block of 104th Court NE a grass fire occurred.
Assault
• On March 6 in the 4700 block of North Road NE an assault occurred.
• On March 9 in the 100 block of 93rd Avenue NE two males, who were involved in a fight, were arrested for assault, obstruction of the legal process, disorderly conduct and use of force.
• On March 11 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a report of males fighting involving a gun and a knife. The were cited for disorderly conduct and trespassing.
DWI, drugs
• On March 6 in the 3500 block of Restwood Road NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On March 7 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a complaint of a female customer at a business giving an employee a bag with money and methamphetamine inside. The female was later located at a different address and arrested.
• On March 9 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 123rd Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On March 9 at the intersection of 119th Avenue NE and Northdale Boulevard NE a male, who had passed out behind the wheel, was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 9 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 9 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE an adult female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 10 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On March 10 at the intersection of Foley Boulevard NW and 109th Avenue NE marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized.
• On March 11 at the intersection of 119th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE an individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a no-contact order.
Miscellaneous
• On March 6 in the 9100 block of Tippecanoe Street NE an individual reported receiving death threats from an unidentified individual on Snapchat.
• On March 6 in the 3300 block of 123rd Lane NE an ex-boyfriend took a child from its mother’s residence and fled. The male was found and arrested for a domestic abuse no contact order violation and stalking.
• On March 9 in the 11200 block of Third Street NE there was a report of a male who had threatened his girlfriend with a knife. The male was arrested for having active warrants.
• On March 11 in the 3300 block of 93rd Curve NE a male was found dead of natural causes.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 10 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a theft from a vehicle and vandalism occurred.
• On March 11 in the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a license plate was stolen.
• On March 12 at 50th Avenue NE and Monroe Street NE a theft was reported.
• O March 15 in the 1000 block of Polk Place NE a theft occurred.
• On march 16 in the 4400 block of University Avenue NE a theft was attempted.
Property damage
• On March 13 in the 4900 block of Tyler Street NE property was damaged during a neighbor dispute.
• On March 13 in the 5200 block of University Avenue NE vandalism occurred.
• On March 14 in the 4500 block of Madison Street NE property was damaged.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 11 in the 400 block of 74th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 12 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On March 12 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On March 13 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 13 in the 7700 block of Main Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On March 15 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a ski jacket was stolen from a men’s locker room.
• On March 16 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 16 in the 6000 block of Third Street NE a purse was stolen from a vehicle overnight.
Property damage
• On March 13 in the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE a vehicle’s tires were slashed.
• On March 14 in the 1400 block of Osborne Road NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On March 11 in the 5100 block of Lincoln Street a delayed report was made of a son assaulting his mother.
• On March 12 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a man was charged with domestic assault by strangulation.
• On March 11 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a delayed assault report was taken.
• On March 15 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a husband was arrested for assaulting his wife.
DWI
• On March 11 in the 1200 block of Osborne Road NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 11 in the 3700 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 13 at Interstate-694 and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 13 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and second-degree test refusal.
• On March 14 in the 5400 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 14 at Mississippi Street NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and second-degree test refusal.
• On March 15 at Highway 65 NE and West Moore Lake Drive NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and test refusal.
• On March 15 at Mississippi Street NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI
Miscellaneous
• On March 14 in the 1200 block of Norton Avenue NE an individual found human feces on the front doorstep.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 15 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a license plate was stolen.
• On March 18 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 19 in the 8400 block of Terrace Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On March 14 in the 8000 block of McKinley Street NE a fire occurred.
• On March 16 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE there was a report of property damage.
Assault
• On March 17 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On March 18 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE an assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On March 15 in the 7700 block of Able Street NE there was a report of a threat.
