BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On April 3 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 3 in the 200 block of Oak Park Drive NE there was a delayed report of a burglary.
• On April 3 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and 89th Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On April 3 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE a delayed theft was reported.
• On April 5 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE an individual was arrested for theft, possession of hypodermic syringes and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On April 6 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a delayed theft report.
• On April 6 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 6 in the 9100 block of Tippecanoe Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 6 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE a FedEx package was stolen.
• On April 6 in the 1300 block of 98th Avenue NE tires were stolen from a parked vehicle.
• On April 7 in the 0 block of 105th Avenue NE prescription pills were stolen.
• On April 8 in the 1000 block of 98th Avenue NE a vintage birdcage was stolen.
Property damage
• On April 6 in the 8900 block of Jefferson Street NE there was a delayed report of damage to a vehicle.
• On April 6 at 12461 Oak Park Blvd. NE there was a report of spray paint on the Anoka County Johnsville Library.
• On April 7 in the 10600 block of Fillmore Street NE there was a report of property damage.
• On April 8 in the 1500 block of 87th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a vehicle striking a building.
• On April 8 in the 10600 block of Seventh Street NE there was a report of property damage.
Assault
• On April 3 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE a male and female were arrested for domestic assault, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and for interference with a 911 call.
• On April 3 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE a male was arrested during a verbal domestic incident for assault of a peace office, fleeing on foot and obstruction of justice. The male and the police officer were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
• On April 5 in the 900 block of Oak Ridge Port NE an unknown individual discharged a firearm and fled while other individuals were involved in a physical altercation.
• On April 6 in the 600 block of 100th Court NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault.
• On April 6 in the 0 block of Village Parkway NE in Circle Pines Blaine police officers assisted the Centennial Lakes Police Department for a call involving a disorderly male using force.
• On April 7 in the 8600 block of Polk Street NE a male reportedly assaulted his girlfriend by grabbing her neck.
DWI, drugs
• On April 3 at the intersection of Goodhue Street NE and 120th Lane NE a male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• On April 6 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE drugs were located in a store and then later placed into evidence for destruction.
Miscellaneous
• On April 3 in the 1500 block of 125th Avenue NE there was a report of an e-cig business being open in violation of Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order. The owner was verbally warned and closed his business immediately.
• On April 3 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a violation of the stay-at-home order.
• On April 3 in the 8600 block of Eldorado Street NE males removed caution tape from a closed playground in violation of the city’s social distancing ordinance.
• On April 7 in the 8800 block of Airport Road NE there was a report of a business operating in violation of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
• On April 8 in the 1400 block of Cloud Drive NE there was a report of an attempted scam which included threats of violence.
• On April 8 in the 300 block of 91st Avenue NE a family was warned about a social distancing violation for playing on a playground. After the family left, the playground was taped off again.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On April 7 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On April 8 in the 1500 block of 39th Avenue NE in Columbia Heights there was a delayed report of a burglary.
• On April 8 in the 4800 block of Madison Street NE in Columbia Heights there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 13 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Columbia Heights there was a theft by a pickpocket.
• On April 13 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE in Columbia Heights there was a theft by a pickpocket.
Property damage
• On April 7 in the 200 block of 44th Avenue NE in a woman reported her boyfriend was burning her property.
• On April 7 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE in there was a report of property damage.
• On April 12 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a report of property damage.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 9 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was located.
• On April 9 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE there was a report of a theft by swindle at a business.
• On April 9 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE catalytic converters were stolen.
• On April 10 in the 1500 block of 73rd Avenue NE a debit card was stolen.
• On April 10 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft by a pickpocket.
• On April 11 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 11 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE a theft occurred.
• On April 11 at Cub Foods located at 250 57th Ave. NE a male was charged with shoplifting and for disorderly conduct for making threats that he had COVID-19 and for intentionally coughing toward people in a congested grocery store to cause harm and fear.
• On April 11 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE two females stole from a business.
• On April 12 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a store parking lot.
• On April 12 in the 5500 block of East Oberlin Circle NE a male reported having all the tires on his vehicle stolen.
• On April 12 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman’s wallet was stolen and her credit cards were used.
• On April 13 in the 7300 block of East River Road NE there was a delayed report of a robbery which involved a firearm. The victim knows the suspect.
• On April 13 in the 5900 block of Second Street NE a package was stolen.
Property damage
• On April 8 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE a three-car crash occurred where one driver fled the scene.
• On April 9 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE a woman’s front door was kicked inward causing damage to the trim.
• On April 11 in the 500 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE there was a report of property damage.
Assault
• On April 14 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault.
• On April 14 at 550 Osborne Rd. NE an assault was reported between patients at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus.
DWI, drugs
• On April 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On April 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On April 10 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a male was transported to a hospital after being treated by first responders for an overdose.
• On April 10 in the 7100 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 11 in 6300 block of Highway 65 NE an unconscious male overdosing on heroin was treated by first responders and transported to a hospital.
Miscellaneous
• On April 12 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Mattergorn Drive NE a speeding driver fled police after they attempted to pull the driver over. The driver was not caught.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 10 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 13 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On April 14 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 14 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary in a residential unattached garage.
Miscellaneous
• On April 15 in the 8200 block of Able Street NE there was a social distancing complaint.
