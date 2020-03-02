BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 14 in the 2500 block of 85th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Feb. 14 at 300 Northtown Drive NE there was a report of a known thief attempting a fraudulent return at Best Buy. A male and female were then cited for trespassing, and the male was arrested for having outstanding warrants.

• On Feb. 15 a female was arrested for shoplifting and possession of theft tools and drug paraphernalia.

• On Feb. 16 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE an individual was arrested for a theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotics.

• On Feb. 17 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an individual was arrested for fleeing Blaine police officers in a stolen vehicle and use of force.

• On Feb. 18 in the 2300 block of 108th Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle while the victim was dropping off a child at day care.

• On Feb. 18 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an employee at a business had an iPhone 8 was stolen from their person.

• On Feb. 18 in the 3500 block of 122nd Circle NE money was stolen involving an online purchase of Wild tickets.

• On Feb. 18 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 18 in the 8800 block of University Avenue NE an unoccupied running vehicle was stolen from in front of a business.

• On Feb. 18 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

• On Feb. 18 in the 10900 block of Ulysses Street NE a stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot and the suspect fled and was later detained and arrested. The suspect has been arrested for theft, possession of stolen property, fourth-degree assault on a police officer, fleeing officers on foot, obstruction of the legal process, use of force, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with the serial number altered.

• On Feb. 19 in the 12700 block of Lever Street Amazon packages were found and delivered to recipients.

• On Feb. 19 in the 1300 block of 123rd Court NE Blaine police officers assisted Trempealeau County in Wisconsin with recovering a stolen vehicle.

• On Feb. 19 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE a wallet was stolen.

• On Feb. 19 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a school locker.

• On Feb. 19 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a tire was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Feb. 19 in the 8700 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

Property damage

• On Feb. 17 in the 9200 block of Baltimore Street NE a catalytic converter was damaged during an attempted theft.

• On Feb. 18 in the 400 block of 96th Lane NE a vehicle was keyed overnight.

• On Feb. 18 in the 10000 block of Davenport Street NE a mailbox was damaged.

• On Feb. 19 in the 8600 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a garage fire.

Assault

• On Feb. 18 in the 11000 block of Buchanan Road NE an adult male was arrested for a third-degree domestic assault by strangulation.

DWI, drugs

• On Feb. 14 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 114th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 15 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a controlled substance DWI.

• On Feb. 18 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a male was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 18 in the 500 block of 109th Avenue NE a male was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 18 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE a male was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 18 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE a male was arrested for third-degree NE.

• On Feb. 18 in the 9400 block of Bataan Street NE a male driver, who was passed out behind the wheel and was slurring his speech, was arrested for a DWI.

• On Feb. 18 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 18 in the 300 block of Elm Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 18 in the 11300 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 19 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a male was arrested for second-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 14 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and County Road 10 NE there was a third-party report of a road rage incident of a male pointing a gun at another vehicle.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 18 in the 5000 block of Sixth Street NE a domestic-related theft from a building occurred.

• On Feb. 20 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 21 in the 1400 block of 42nd Avenue NE a theft of motor vehicle parts occurred.

• On Feb. 21 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 22 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Feb. 20 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE vandalism occurred.

• On Feb. 22 in the 3800 block of Jackson Street NE vandalism occurred.

• On Feb. 24 in the 4300 block of University Avenue NE an individual’s car was damaged.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 20 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a vehicle with the keys in the ignition was stolen.

• On Feb. 20 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 20 in the 6000 block of 2H Street NE a vehicle with the keys in the ignition was stolen.

• On Feb. 21 a woman’s live-in boyfriend stole her television, some clothes, shoes, all of her toilet paper and shampoo and conditioner while she was away.

• On Feb. 21 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 22 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 23 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 23 at University Avenue NE and Osborne Road NE a woman’s ex-boyfriend stole power tools out of her vehicle.

• On Feb. 23 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a residential burglary occurred.

• On Feb. 22 in the 1000 block of Center Circle NE a motor vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 22 in the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 24 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.

• On Feb. 25 in the 5600 block of West Bavarian Pass NE a residential burglary occurred.

Property damage

• On Feb. 20 in the 6600 block of Central Avenue NE a rear windshield of a motor vehicle was broken.

• On Feb. 23 in the 1500 block of South Oberlin Circle NE a mailbox was vandalized.

Assault

• On Feb. 20 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Feb. 22 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.

DWI, drugs

• On Feb. 20 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree controlled substance following a single-car accident.

• On Feb. 21 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 22 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 22 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.

• On Feb. 23 at University Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE a woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and test refusal.

• On Feb. 24 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE two occupants of a vehicle were arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession, giving a false name, warrants, introducing narcotics to jail and driving after revocation.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 22 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a motorcycle was stolen.

• On Feb. 24 in the 800 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Feb. 26 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Osborne Road NE a fire occurred.

Assault

• On Feb. 22 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a fifth-degree domestic assault.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 21 in the 800 block of Lund Avenue NE an elderly woman died of what were believed to be natural causes.

