BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 21 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a female caller located another female driving her stolen vehicle. The suspect was later found and taken into custody.

• On Feb. 21 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen when it was left running with the keys in it at the grocery store.

• On Feb. 21 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 23 at the intersection of 93rd Lane NE and Highway 10 NE a driver was arrested for possession of stolen 2020 tabs in a vehicle, which had been unregistered since 2016.

• On Feb. 24 in the 4000 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a theft from a trailer.

• On Feb. 24 in the 9100 block of Lincoln Street NE a vehicle’s window was broken and a purse stolen from the passenger seat.

• On Feb. 24 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE Schmidt Towing recovered a stolen vehicle during a private property tow.

• On Feb. 24 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE a delayed report of a cellphone theft was made.

• On Feb. 24 in the 10400 block of Pierce Street NE a snowblower was reported stolen.

• On Feb. 24 in the 1000 block of Paul Parkway NE a vehicle was reported stolen.

• On Feb. 24 in the 3200 block of 89th Avenue NE a license plate was reported stolen.

• On Feb. 24 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was reportedly trespassing in order to commit a theft.

• On Feb. 25 in the 13200 block of Jenkins Street NE a wallet was stolen from an unlocked car.

• On Feb. 25 in the 1400 block of 91st Avenue NE a work trailer was stolen.

• On Feb. 25 in the 2100 block of 107th Lane NE a trailer was stolen.

• On Feb. 25 in the 3000 block of 82nd Lane NE there was a theft from a business.

• On Feb. 25 in the 2400 block of Tournament Players Circle S, outgoing mail was stolen with one of the envelopes containing a check, which was later used in Plymouth.

• On Feb. 25 in the 12000 block of Isanti Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Feb. 26 in the 8500 block of University Avenue NE a delayed cellphone theft report was made.

• On Feb. 26 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 26 in the 12200 block of Fraizer Street NE there was a report of 20 fuel thefts done by the same suspect in a vehicle that displayed stolen license plates.

• On Feb. 28 in the 9900 block of Davenport Street NE there was a report of mail theft.

• On Feb. 28 in the 11100 block of Fourth Street NE a license plate was stolen.

Property damage

• On Feb. 21 in the 12400 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a vehicle was reported damaged with multiple bullet holes.

• On Feb. 21 in the 1600 block of 125th Lane NE there was a report of a domestic disturbance where a male broke the reporting party’s vehicle window.

• On Feb. 21 in the 900 block of 116th Lane NE a sinking manhole was reported in the roadway.

• On Feb. 24 in the 4300 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a windshield was damaged.

• On Feb. 24 in the 10500 block of Jefferson Street NE vandalism was reported.

• On Feb. 24 in the 9800 block of Austin Street NE a city sign was damaged.

• On Feb. 24 in the 12400 block of Ulysses Street NE a garbage truck caught fire in the back.

• On Feb. 25 in the 1600 block of 132nd Lane NE there was a gas leak.

• On Feb. 25 in the 10800 block of Seventh Street NE a garbage can caught fire.

• On Feb. 26 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a driver hit a guard rail and was driving erratically. The vehicle initially failed to stop for officers but later did. A driver evaluation was completed.

• On Feb. 27 in the 1600 block of Radisson Road NE vehicle parts were stolen.

• On Feb. 27 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Feb. 27 in the 10000 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Feb. 27 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Feb. 28 in the 10600 block of Sixth Street NE property was damaged.

• On Feb. 28 in the 8600 block of Austin Street NE packages were stolen.

• On Feb. 28 in the 12900 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Feb. 28 in the 11300 block of Eldorado Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Feb. 28 in the 10900 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

Assault

• On Feb. 21 at 1416 93rd Lane NE a customer was arrested for fifth-degree assault of a staff member at the Ole Piper Inn.

• On Feb. 28 in the 1700 block of 130th Avenue NE there was a report of a domestic assault where an adult male was arrested.

• On Feb. 28 in the 11000 block of Tyler Street NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault.

DWI, drugs

• On Feb. 21 at the intersection of 105th Avenue NE and Davenport Street NE a female was arrested for a third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 22 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a female was arrested for a first-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.

• On Feb. 22 at the intersection of 101st Avenue NE and Xylite Street NE a driver and passenger were arrested for a third-degree DWI and second-degree refusal of a breath test after the passenger operated the driver’s vehicle and crashed into a squad car.

• On Feb. 22 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Cloud Drive NE a female was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 24 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 24 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.

• On Feb. 24 at the intersection of Egret Boulevard NW and University Avenue NE a female was arrested for a third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 25 in the 11500 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 25 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Fillmore Street NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

• On Feb. 26 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE an individual was arrested for a third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 27 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Austin Street NE an adult male was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult female was arrested for obstruction and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

• On Feb. 29 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.

• On March 1 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a slumped over driver was arrested for third-degree DWI for inhalants.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 21 in the 1900 block of 121st Avenue NE a missing Texas resident’s family reported they have been receiving suspicious calls from his phone number even though he has been missing for two years.

• On Feb. 24 in the 11400 block of Sixth Street NE an unresponsive male was pronounced dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

• On Feb. 28 in the 1200 block of 89th Avenue NE there was a report of a bomb threat that was deemed not credible. A citation was mailed to the individual.

• On Feb. 28 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a student made vague threats against a school.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 25 in the 3700 block of Jackson Street NE a motor vehicle was stolen and later recovered.

• On Feb. 26 in the 1300 block of 41st Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 27 in the 4200 block of Quincy Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 27 in the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE a motor vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 28 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 28 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On March 1 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On March 1 in the 1000 block of 45th Avenue NE a motor vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On Feb. 26 in the 900 block of 39th Avenue NE property was damaged.

• On March 1 in the 1200 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard NE a motor vehicle was tampered with.

• On March 2 in the 1400 block of 47th Avenue NE a motor vehicle was tampered with.

DWI

• On Feb. 27 in the 1000 block of 42nd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 29 at 48th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 26 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a wallet was reported stolen.

• On Feb. 27 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman reported her purse stolen from a business. The suspects were found at a nearby hotel, and one was cited for theft.

• On Feb. 27 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 28 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 27 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 28 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a woman reported her credit card was used at Home Depot earlier that day.

• On Feb. 28 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Feb. 28 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 29 in the 0 block of 43rd Avenue NE a theft from a motor vehicle was reported, but it potentially took place in Anoka.

• On March 1 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive a vehicle was stolen and later found in Ramsey County.

• On March 2 in the 5400 block of Meister Road NE a license plate was reported stolen.

• On March 3 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On March 1 in the 5500 block of East Bavarian Pass NE vandalism was reported.

• On March 1 in the 1400 block of Glacier Lane NE racial slurs were spray painted on a vehicle overnight.

Assault

• On Feb. 27 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a domestic assault took place.

• On Feb. 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Feb. 29 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a woman was arrested for fifth-degree assault.

• On Feb. 29 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a woman was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Feb. 29 in the 6500 block of Second Street NE a man was arrested for a domestic abuse no contact order violation.

• On Feb. 29 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On March 1 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.

• On March 1 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a man was arrested for fifth-degree assault.

• On March 1 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On March 2 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an assault was reported.

DWI, drugs

• On Feb. 29 in the 5500 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 29 at Central Avenue NE and Interstate-694 a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and driving after revocation.

• On March 1 in the 5700 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On March 1 at University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI, driving after revocation, not possessing a driver’s license and marijuana possession.

• On March 1 at Medtronic Parkway NE and West Moore Lake Drive NE a man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession, introducing narcotics into jail and on a warrant.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 28 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a driver failed to drive in the designated lane.

• On Feb. 29 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a juvenile male was found with a BB gun on his person at school.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 29 in the 7700 block of Tyler Street NE a theft was reported.

• On March 3 in the 8000 block of Jackson Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On March 3 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

Property damage

• On March 3 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle crashed into a garage door.

• On March 4 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a fire occurred.

Assault

• On March 2 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a delayed assault report was made.

Miscellaneous

• On March 4 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual making terroristic threats was reported.

