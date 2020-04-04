BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 20 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a female turned over stolen property after an argument.
• On March 21 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 21 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE an individual was arrested for felony shoplifting and possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On March 22 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 21 in the 11300 block of Sunset Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway.
• On March 21 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On March 22 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a parking lot.
• On March 22 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE lottery tickets were stolen.
• On March 23 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a purse was stolen from an unattended shopping cart.
• On March 23 in the 8900 block of Van Buren Street NE mail was stolen.
• On March 23 in the 11800 block of Ulysses Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On March 23 in the 800 block of 124th Avenue NE a Amazon package was stolen.
• On March 23 in the 1100 block of 115th Circle NE lumber was stolen from a construction site.
• On March 23 in the 10600 block of Sixth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On March 24 in the 3900 block of 97th Avenue NE roofing shingles were stolen.
• On March 25 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 25 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE another person’s property was pawned.
Property damage
• On March 20 in the 9400 block of Dunkirk Street NE several tires on multiple vehicles were damaged.
• On March 24 in the 11700 block of Vermilion Street NE a small fire occurred in a utility closet.
• On March 26 in the 10600 block of Naples Street NE a gate was damaged.
• On March 26 in the 3400 block of 124th Circle NE a vehicle was tampered with.
Assault
• On March 25 in the 200 block of 118th Avenue NE an assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On March 21 in the 12500 block of Quito Street NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after getting his vehicle stuck.
• On March 21 at the intersection of Lakes Parkway NE and North Lake Boulevard NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, for allegedly causing a crash, possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possession of contraband and reckless driving.
• On March 21 in the 0 block of 91st Avenue NE a male was pronounced dead. The death is believed to be narcotic related.
Miscellaneous
• On March 20 at the intersection of 129th Avenue NE and Lincoln Street NE Daniel Aaron Rodman, 28, of Blaine, was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide after striking 16-year-old Blaine High School sophomore Tony Janisch, of Coon Rapids, with his vehicle.
• On March 20 in the 100 block of 112th Square NE a man was pronounced dead after a suspected heart attack.
• On March 22 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and 169th Avenue NE there was a report of a road rage incident where a male flashed a handgun.
• On March 23 in the 3300 block of 92nd Drive NE a male was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 24 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a building.
• On March 24 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a building.
• On March 24 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 25 in the 4400 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 26 in the 4400 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen. It was recovered in New Brighton.
• On March 26 in the 4400 block of Madison Street NE there was a theft by a pick-pocketer.
• On March 26 in the 800 block of 50 1/2 Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a second-degree burglary.
• On March 27 in the 5100 block of Fourth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On March 29 in the 4600 block of Pierce Street NE a theft occurred.
• On March 30 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE motor vehicle parts were stolen.
• On March 30 in the 4600 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
On March 30 in the 4300 block of Stinson Boulevard NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
Property damage
• On March 27 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE property was vandalized.
• On March 28 in the 4300 block of Seventh Street NE property was vandalized.
DWI, drugs
• On March 28 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 25 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred. The male suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
• On March 25 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an individual was cited for theft and given a trespassing notice.
• On March 25 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was cited for theft and given a trespassing notice.
• On March 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two individuals were cited for theft.
• On March 25 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for theft and for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
• On March 25 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male reported he was scammed by a male and a female when he bought gold that turned out to be fake.
• On March 26 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE three males were arrested while they were removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
• On March 26 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE there was a report a male stealing a cash change machine and fleeing.
• On March 26 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.
• On March 27 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 28 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an adult male was cited for a theft from a business and given a trespassing notice.
• On March 28 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a fifth-degree burglary occurred at a residential home where electronics were stolen.
• On March 28 in the 7500 block of Commerce Lane NE a laptop was stolen.
• On March 29 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE a catalytic converter, which was stolen out of Anoka, was found in a storage locker.
• On March 30 in the 7300 block of Symphony Street NE a wallet was stolen from inside a vehicle.
Property damage
• On March 25 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On March 27 in the 6900 block of East River Road NE there was a report of property damage.
• On March 28 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE there was a report of an attempted theft where a padlock had been removed from a detached garage.
• On March 30 in the 1100 block of Lynde Drive NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On March 26 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a fight occurred.
• On March 27 in the 200 block of Liberty Street NE officers responded to a domestic assault between a male and a female. Officers could not determine who the aggressor was so they transported the male to another location to avoid any further confrontations.
• On March 30 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for felony-level domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On March 25 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On March 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male driver, who was found asleep in his car, was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 29 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a female driver, who was asleep in her vehicle, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 27 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 27 in the 7900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 28 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE an individual was arrested for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, first-degree criminal damage to property and gross misdemeanor theft.
• On March 31 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 31 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
Property damage
• On March 28 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a report of property damage.
Assault
• On March 30 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for trespassing and assault.
• On April 1 in the 1500 block of North Timber Ridge NE an individual was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
