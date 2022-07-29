BLAINE
The Blaine Police Department did not submit a public safety report.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On July 12 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 13 in the 3900 block of Ulysses Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 13 in the 4500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 14 in the 4800 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On July 15 in the 3900 block of Main Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On July 15 in the 600 block of 51st Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a license plate stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 16 in the 2200 block of 45th Avenue NE a vehicle’s keys were stolen.
• On July 17 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On July 14 in the 4100 block of Quincy Street NE property damage was reported.
• On July 17 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE property damage was reported.
• On July 17 in the 4700 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was damaged during an attempted car theft.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 13 in the 1000 block of South Fillmore Circle NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 13 in the 5900 block of Third Street NE a burglary occurred in an attached garage of a residential property.
• On July 14 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On July 14 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two suspects were arrested for a theft and for possessing theft tools and a dangerous weapon.
• On July 14 in the 1200 block of 73rd Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 15 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman reported her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping at a store.
• On July 15 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a woman reported she had forgotten where her purse was and later discovered it was stolen.
• On July 15 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE two wheels were stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 16 in the 6000 block of Sixth Street NE a stolen trailer was recovered.
• On July 16 in the 6200 block of Highway 65 NE a male shoplifter was taken to a hospital for suspicion of a DWI. A search warrant was obtained and executed to obtain a blood draw. The male was released from the hospital and arrested for a second-degree DWI and for a theft.
• On July 16 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 17 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On July 17 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 19 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE a stolen trailer was recovered.
Property damage
• On July 14 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE there was a report of a dumpster fire that was caused by juveniles throwing fireworks into a dumpster.
• On July 15 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and University West Service Road NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries. One driver was cited and the other was taken to a hospital.
• On July 15 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE property damage was reported.
• On July 16 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE criminal property damage was reported.
• On July 16 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE vandalism was reported.
• On July 16 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On July 18 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On July 19 in the 00 block of Northern Stacks Drive NE a chemical spill occurred.
• On July 19 in the 7300 block of Baker Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On July 14 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On July 15 at the intersection of Osborne Road NE and Highway 65 NE there was a report of a fight where a man was assaulted and his vehicle was damaged.
• On July 16 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a juvenile female.
• On July 16 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Rickard Road NE a domestic assault suspect was located and arrested.
DWI, drugs
• On July 13 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an individual in a vehicle was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On July 15 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE an individual reported the smell of marijuana was coming through the vents of her residence.
• On July 15 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NE a driver, who was involved in a hit and run crash, was arrested for a second-degree DWI, driving after revocation and for leaving the scene of a crash.
• On July 16 in the 800 block of Osborne Road NE a driver was arrested for a DWI and for refusing to submit to a DWI Breathalyzer test.
• On July 16 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE officers located a slumped over male driver who was subsequently arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On July 17 in the 6700 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and cited for having no proof of insurance and for failure to maintain a lane of traffic.
Miscellaneous
• On July 18 in the 1300 block of 66th Avenue NE there was a report of a male asking for a ransom or he was going to kill a juvenile female at her residence. Officers made contact with the female’s parents via phone who told officers there were no issues at the residence and that the 911 call most likely stemmed from their daughter’s online activity.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 17 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a theft and trespassing incident occurred.
• On July 19 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE there was a report of counterfeit bills being used.
• On July 21 in the 400 block of Lund Avenue NE mail was stolen.
DWI, drugs
• On July 15 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Able Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On July 20 at the intersection of Fifth Street NE and 79th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On July 15 in the 8200 block of Fillmore Street NE an individual died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.