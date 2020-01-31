BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan, 10 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE Blaine police officers assisted the Mounds View Police Department in locating an occupied stolen vehicle, which ended up involved in a crash.
• On Jan. 11 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for possession of stolen license plates and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 11 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 11 in the 9200 block of Isanti Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 11 in the 9900 block of Austin Street NE a delayed report was made of a burglary at a residence.
• On Jan. 11 in the 400 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE there was an attempted theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 13 in the 10600 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle and its keys were stolen.
• On Jan. 13 in the 8500 block of Naples Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 14 in the 3700 block of 92nd Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Jan. 14 in the 8200 block of West 35W Service Drive NE a catalytic converter and exhaust system were stolen.
• On Jan. 15 in the 3300 block of 89th Lane NE a vehicle and its keys were stolen.
• On Jan. 15 in the 3300 block of 90th Drive NE a delayed armed robbery was reported.
• On Jan. 16 in the 3200 block of 90th Curve NE a vehicle and its keys were stolen.
• On Jan. 16 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 93rd Lane NW a pallet was stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 10 in the 00 block of 91st Avenue NE mailboxes were damaged.
• On Jan. 11 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE a vehicle’s window was damaged.
• On Jan. 11 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a fire occurred.
• On Jan. 12 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pole that resulted in property damage.
• On Jan. 14 in the 100 block of 96th Lane NE a window was damaged.
• On Jan. 16 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a vehicle fire occurred.
DWI, drugs
• In Jan. 10 in the 3300 block of 91st Curve NE an unwanted person was arrested for drug possession.
• On Jan. 10 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an individual was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Jan, 12 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE a male was arrested for a fourth-degree controlled substance DWI.
• On Jan. 12 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and obstruction of the legal process.
• On Jan. 12 in the 200 block of 101st Court NE drug paraphernalia was found.
• On Jan. 12 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Tournament Players Parkway NE several people in a vehicle were cited for being under the influence of alcohol.
• On Jan. 13 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult male was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Jan. 14 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for obstructing the legal process.
• On Jan. 16 in the 9700 block of Ulysses Street NE a male was arrested for first-degree DWI and for violating his driver license restrictions.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 13 in the 11000 block of Fergus Street NE a male was found deceased on a bedroom floor of natural causes.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 15 in the 4800 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 15 in the 4400 block of Jackson Street NE a snowblower was stolen.
• On Jan. 16 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 16 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 16 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Jan. 16 in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE officers responded to a delayed theft report.
• On Jan. 17 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 18 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 18 in the 1400 block of 47th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 19 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE, apartment complex washing machines were broken into.
• On Jan. 19 in the 1400 block of 44th Avenue NE a third-degree burglary occurred, and one item was stolen.
• On Jan. 20 in the 700 block of 37th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 15 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Jan. 18 at Buchanan Place NE and Fillmore Street NE a hit-and-run accident occurred. A vehicle was stolen, and a driver of another vehicle was cited for no license and no insurance.
• On Jan. 18 in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue NE a man was cited for fourth-degree damage to property following a domestic incident.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 15 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a bag of dog food was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 16 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 16 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a business was burglarized.
• On Jan. 18 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 18 in the 5800 block of Seventh Street NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Jan. 19 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 19 in the 5400 block of Seventh Avenue a robbery occurred. Several suspects were arrested on various charges, including first-degree aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
• On Jan. 18 in the 7700 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 20 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 21 in the 7000 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Jan. 21 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Jan. 16 at Highway 65 NE and 73rd Avenue NE a driver in a stolen vehicle got into a car accident and fled the scene on foot.
• On Jan. 17 in the 6100 block of Kerry Lane NE a mailbox was hit by a snowplow.
• On Jan. 21 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Jan. 19 in the 4500 block of Second Street NE terroristic threats were reported.
• On Jan. 19 in the 1500 block of South Oberlin Circle NE a male threatened his ex-girlfriend.
• On Jan. 21 in the 900 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a staff member was arrested for fifth-degree assault after punching a parent in the head.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 16 at 73rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 16 at 59th Avenue NE and Second Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, fifth-degree drugs possession and second-degree DWI test refusal.
• On Jan. 17 in the 300 block of 53rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 18 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 18 in the 7300 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI test refusal.
• On Jan. 21 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 17 in the 7600 block of Central Avenue NE illegal dumping was reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 17 in the 7800 block of Quincy Street NE a prosthetic leg was stolen.
• On Jan. 20 in the 1100 block of Osborne Road NE a burglary was attempted.
Property damage
• On Jan. 20 in the 7800 block of Jackson Street NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Jan. 14 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE an assault was reported.
• On Jan. 17 in the 8400 block of Madison Street NE an assault was reported.
• On Jan. 21 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On Jan. 22 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a juvenile was arrested for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
