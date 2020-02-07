BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 17 in the 9900 block of Austin Street NE a delayed report of a residential burglary was made.
• On Jan. 17 in the 1300 block of 104th Way NE a theft was reported.
• On Jan. 17 in the 3200 block of 90th Curve NE a vehicle’s keys were stolen.
• On Jan. 17 in the 9200 block of Isanti Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 93rd Lane NE a pallet was stolen.
• On Jan. 17 in the 8500 block of Naples Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 17 in the 11300 block of Jefferson Street NE a delayed theft report was made.
• On Jan. 17 in the 9600 block of Naples Street NE a stolen vehicle was located, and after a pursuit the driver was ultimately arrested and the stolen vehicle recovered.
• On Jan. 19 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a driver was arrested for possession for a stolen license plate. The passenger was also arrested for having outstanding warrants.
• On Jan. 21 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a theft from a locker.
• On Jan. 21 in the 11100 block of National Street NE there was a theft by swindle.
• On Jan. 21 in the 12600 block of Polk Street NE a delayed vehicle theft report was made.
• On Jan. 21 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a delayed vehicle theft report was made.
• On Jan. 21 in the 11800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 21 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Jan. 21 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft was reported.
• On Jan. 21 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a theft by swindle.
• On Jan. 21 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE two males were arrested for stealing a vehicle, which was returned to the owner.
• On Jan. 22 in the 9900 block of Xylite Street NE an adult male was arrested for attempting to steal fire equipment outside of a training facility.
Property damage
• On Jan. 17 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a vehicle caught fire.
• On Jan. 21 in the 8700 block of Lincoln Street NE a fire occurred in a detached garage.
• On Jan. 21 in the 9900 block of Wake Court NE a water main broke.
Assault
• On Jan. 21 in the 11100 block of Club West Circle NE an adult female was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Jan. 22 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree assault and felony property damage. A juvenile male was also arrested for felony property damage, giving false information to Blaine police officers and reckless driving.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 131st Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 17 in the 700 block of 109th Avenue NE a male was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 17 in the 9700 block of Ulysses Street NE a male was arrested for first-degree DWI and violating his license restrictions.
• On Jan. 20 in the 900 block of 125th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance,
• On Jan. 21 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 21 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE Blaine police officers performed a welfare check and saw a male inside a home not moving. Entry to the home was forced and the male was declared deceased. The male is believed to have died of natural causes.
• On Jan. 21 in the 11300 block of Jefferson Street NE two loose horses were recovered and returned to their owner.
• On Jan. 22 in the 4700 block of 105th Lane NE an individual died of a suspected heroin overdose.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 21 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 22 in the 4100 block of Main Street NE license plates were stolen.
• On Jan. 23 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue a motor vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 25 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 25 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE a man at a sober home stole Nintendo DS games from another man in the home and sold them at Pawn America.
• On Jan. 26 in the 4600 block of Pierce Street NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Jan. 21 in the 4300 block of Fourth Street NE property was damaged.
• On Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of Khyber Lane NE property was damaged.
DWI
• On Jan. 26 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred and the suspect fled on foot, not to be located.
• On Jan. 24 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 23 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.
• On Jan. 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 26 in the 700 block of 63rd Avenue NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 26 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 25 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 26 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.
• On Jan. 26 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 27 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 28 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft occurred.
Assault
• On Jan. 22 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE three students were restrained and charged with disorderly conduct after a physical altercation.
• On Jan. 22 in the 400 block of Ely Street NE a domestic assault was reported.
• On Jan. 22 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE an employee at a liquor store was assaulted after approaching a man trying to steal beer.
• On Jan. 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two men were charged with disorderly conduct following a fight in a parking lot.
• On Jan. 22 in the 1600 block of Rice Creek Road NE a neighbor threatened to harm an individual after coming onto his property.
• On Jan. 24 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an assault was reported.
• On Jan. 24 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a human trafficking victim was recovered and a trafficker identified.
• On Jan. 27 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a domestic assault with a knife was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 25 at 45th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI with his grandchild in the vehicle.
• On Jan. 26 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 26 in the 7200 block of Commerce Circle a man was stopped for riding a bike with an equipment violation. Police discovered a meth pipe in his pocket and confiscated some marijuana.
• On Jan. 27 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a man was found in a vehicle under the influence of illegal narcotics. A woman in the car with him was arrested on a warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 28 at 53rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
• On Jan. 28 at Charles Street NE and East River Road NE a driver was arrested on a warrant and for driving after revocation.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 24 at 1100 81st Ave NE a Spring Lake Park High School iPad was stolen.
• On Jan. 27 in the 700 block of Lund Avenue NE an individual was arrested for receiving stolen property.
• On Jan. 27 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE an individual was arrested for first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.
• On Jan. 29 in the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 30 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 30 at the intersection of Sanburnol Drive NE and Terrace Road NE a theft occurred.
Assault
• On Jan. 28 in the 1100 block of 79th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 29 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE Spring Lake Park Police Department assisted another agency on a suspicious activity call, and force was used.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.