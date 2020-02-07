BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 17 in the 9900 block of Austin Street NE a delayed report of a residential burglary was made.

• On Jan. 17 in the 1300 block of 104th Way NE a theft was reported.

• On Jan. 17 in the 3200 block of 90th Curve NE a vehicle’s keys were stolen.

• On Jan. 17 in the 9200 block of Isanti Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 93rd Lane NE a pallet was stolen.

• On Jan. 17 in the 8500 block of Naples Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 17 in the 11300 block of Jefferson Street NE a delayed theft report was made.

• On Jan. 17 in the 9600 block of Naples Street NE a stolen vehicle was located, and after a pursuit the driver was ultimately arrested and the stolen vehicle recovered.

• On Jan. 19 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a driver was arrested for possession for a stolen license plate. The passenger was also arrested for having outstanding warrants.

• On Jan. 21 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a theft from a locker.

• On Jan. 21 in the 11100 block of National Street NE there was a theft by swindle.

• On Jan. 21 in the 12600 block of Polk Street NE a delayed vehicle theft report was made.

• On Jan. 21 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a delayed vehicle theft report was made.

• On Jan. 21 in the 11800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Jan. 21 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE a trailer was stolen.

• On Jan. 21 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft was reported.

• On Jan. 21 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a theft by swindle.

• On Jan. 21 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE two males were arrested for stealing a vehicle, which was returned to the owner.

• On Jan. 22 in the 9900 block of Xylite Street NE an adult male was arrested for attempting to steal fire equipment outside of a training facility.

Property damage

• On Jan. 17 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a vehicle caught fire.

• On Jan. 21 in the 8700 block of Lincoln Street NE a fire occurred in a detached garage.

• On Jan. 21 in the 9900 block of Wake Court NE a water main broke.

Assault

• On Jan. 21 in the 11100 block of Club West Circle NE an adult female was arrested for a domestic assault.

• On Jan. 22 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree assault and felony property damage. A juvenile male was also arrested for felony property damage, giving false information to Blaine police officers and reckless driving.

DWI, drugs

• On Jan. 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 131st Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 17 in the 700 block of 109th Avenue NE a male was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 17 in the 9700 block of Ulysses Street NE a male was arrested for first-degree DWI and violating his license restrictions.

• On Jan. 20 in the 900 block of 125th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance,

• On Jan. 21 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 21 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE Blaine police officers performed a welfare check and saw a male inside a home not moving. Entry to the home was forced and the male was declared deceased. The male is believed to have died of natural causes.

• On Jan. 21 in the 11300 block of Jefferson Street NE two loose horses were recovered and returned to their owner.

• On Jan. 22 in the 4700 block of 105th Lane NE an individual died of a suspected heroin overdose.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 21 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 22 in the 4100 block of Main Street NE license plates were stolen.

• On Jan. 23 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue a motor vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 25 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 25 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE a man at a sober home stole Nintendo DS games from another man in the home and sold them at Pawn America.

• On Jan. 26 in the 4600 block of Pierce Street NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Jan. 21 in the 4300 block of Fourth Street NE property was damaged.

• On Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of Khyber Lane NE property was damaged.

DWI

• On Jan. 26 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred and the suspect fled on foot, not to be located.

• On Jan. 24 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Jan. 23 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.

• On Jan. 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 26 in the 700 block of 63rd Avenue NE a residential burglary occurred.

• On Jan. 26 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 25 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Jan. 26 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.

• On Jan. 26 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 27 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Jan. 28 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft occurred.

Assault

• On Jan. 22 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE three students were restrained and charged with disorderly conduct after a physical altercation.

• On Jan. 22 in the 400 block of Ely Street NE a domestic assault was reported.

• On Jan. 22 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE an employee at a liquor store was assaulted after approaching a man trying to steal beer.

• On Jan. 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two men were charged with disorderly conduct following a fight in a parking lot.

• On Jan. 22 in the 1600 block of Rice Creek Road NE a neighbor threatened to harm an individual after coming onto his property.

• On Jan. 24 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an assault was reported.

• On Jan. 24 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a human trafficking victim was recovered and a trafficker identified.

• On Jan. 27 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a domestic assault with a knife was reported.

DWI, drugs

• On Jan. 25 at 45th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI with his grandchild in the vehicle.

• On Jan. 26 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 26 in the 7200 block of Commerce Circle a man was stopped for riding a bike with an equipment violation. Police discovered a meth pipe in his pocket and confiscated some marijuana.

• On Jan. 27 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a man was found in a vehicle under the influence of illegal narcotics. A woman in the car with him was arrested on a warrant.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 28 at 53rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

• On Jan. 28 at Charles Street NE and East River Road NE a driver was arrested on a warrant and for driving after revocation.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 24 at 1100 81st Ave NE a Spring Lake Park High School iPad was stolen.

• On Jan. 27 in the 700 block of Lund Avenue NE an individual was arrested for receiving stolen property.

• On Jan. 27 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE an individual was arrested for first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

• On Jan. 29 in the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 30 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 30 at the intersection of Sanburnol Drive NE and Terrace Road NE a theft occurred.

Assault

• On Jan. 28 in the 1100 block of 79th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 29 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE Spring Lake Park Police Department assisted another agency on a suspicious activity call, and force was used.

