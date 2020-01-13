BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 20 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 21 in the 8700 block of Van Buren Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Dec. 21 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 21 in the 13300 block of Jenkins Street NE Blaine police officers assisted the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office with a report of a stolen snowmobile.
• On Dec. 22 in the 1000 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 22 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE an individual was arrested for shoplifting, providing a false date of birth and for having an outstanding warrant,
• On Dec. 22 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and 109th Avenue NE an individual, in a stolen vehicle, fled police after an officer attempted to stop the vehicle.
• On Dec. 22 in the 8500 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in a window being broken.
• On Dec. 23 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On Dec. 23 in the 8800 block of Hastings Street NE a theft was reported.
• On Dec. 12 in the 1500 block of 81st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 24 in the 100 block of 102nd Lane NE mail was stolen from multiple mailboxes.
• On Dec. 24 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a theft was reported that resulted in property damage.
• On Dec. 24 in the 3700 block of 95th Avenue NE there was a theft from two vehicles.
• On Dec. 25 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE a Blaine police officer located a vehicle that was reportedly involved in several thefts in the city of Coon Rapids. The owner of the vehicle was identified, and the information was passed along to the Coon Rapids Police Department.
• On Dec. 26 in the 3300 block of 81st Curve NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Dec. 20 in the 12200 block of Yancy Street NE two vehicles were damaged.
• On Dec. 22 in the 8700 block of 95th Avenue NE Blaine police officers assisted the SBM Fire Department with a gas leak after a forklift broke a connection on a heater inside a business. After the gas was secured, the departments contacted Centerpoint Energy.
• On Dec. 26 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE Blaine police officers assisted with a gas leak.
Assault
• On Dec. 20 in the 10100 block of Hupp Street NE a man was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault against his brother.
• On Dec. 21 in the 1200 block of 123rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process and criminal property damage when he spit on an officer and caused damage to the officer’s squad car.
• On Dec. 22 in the 1000 block of Paul Parkway NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault against his ex-girlfriend.
• On Dec. 22 at 8407 Plaza Blvd. NE, Spring Lake Park, Blaine police officers assisted the Spring Lake Park Police Department when a shooting occurred outside the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall that resulted in the death of 19-year-old St. Paul man Chai Yang and injured several others.
• On Dec. 22 in the 10500 block of Radisson Road NE an assault occurred.
• On Dec. 23 in the 12200 block of Davenport Street NE an assault was reported.
• On Dec. 24 in the 1500 block of 87th Avenue NE a domestic assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 21 in the 12200 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for third-degree DWI after failing to drive in a single lane.
• On Dec. 22 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE an individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 23 at the intersection of Rendova Street NE and 85th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for third-degree DWI after driving her vehicle into a ditch.
• On Dec. 24 at the intersection of 100th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE an adult female was cited for possession of marijuana.
• On Dec. 25 in the 10600 block of Quincy Boulevard NE, an individual was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• On Dec. 25 in the 10700 block of University Avenue NE marijuana was found during a traffic stop and subsequently destroyed.
• On Dec. 26 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a DWI after he drove his vehicle off the road.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 26 in the 800 block of 125th Lane NE there was a report of an individual making a terroristic threat.
• On Dec. 26 in the 2100 block of Kentucky Avenue NE a threat was reported.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 23 in the 1100 block of Cheery Lane NE a theft was reported.
• On Dec. 24 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 25 in the 4200 block of Fifth Street NE a theft occurred.
•On Dec. 26 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft and damage to property occurred.
• On Dec. 26 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 27 in the 400 block of 42nd Avenue NE an aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported.
• On Dec. 27 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 27 in the 3800 block of Second Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 27 in the 4400 block of Van Buren Street NE a theft from a person occurred.
• On Dec. 29 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 30 in the 4000 block of Monroe Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 30 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 31 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Dec. 21 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Dec. 22 in the 4700 block of Grand Avenue NE a motor vehicle was tampered with.
• On Dec. 23 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Dec. 27 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a motor vehicle was tampered with.
Assault
• On Dec. 28 in the 4100 block of Fourth Street NE a man was arrested for a physical domestic between partners.
DWI
• On Dec. 29 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE a man was cited for open container and arrested under suspicion of DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 25 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 26 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a gas grill was stolen.
• On Dec. 26 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a man was cited for theft and released.
• On Dec. 26 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 26 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a woman was arrested and issued a citation for misdemeanor theft.
• On Dec. 26 in the intersection of 69th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for receiving stolen license plates, fleeing a police officer in a vehicle and driving after revocation.
• On Dec. 27 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a vehicle was stolen with its keys inside.
• On Dec. 27 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a running vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
• On Dec. 28 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a wallet was reported stolen, and the victim’s credit cards were used in Coon Rapids.
• On Dec. 29 in the 1500 block of South Bavarian Pass NE a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 28 in the 7400 block of Oakley Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 29 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 30 in the 6100 block of Highway 65 NE two wallets were stolen from employees at a business.
• On Dec. 30 in the 400 block of Longfellow Street NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 31 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 27 in the 6900 block of University Avenue NE vandalism occurred.
• On Dec. 29 in the 7300 block of Symphony Street NE a vehicle was shot multiple times and damaged. There were no injuries, and the suspect is unknown.
• On Dec. 29 in the 200 block of Stonybrook Way NE a vehicle was damaged when someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter.
• On Dec. 30 in the 6300 block of Pierce Street NE a motor vehicle was accessed and potentially tampered with.
Assault
• On Dec. 26 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Dec. 28 in the 1500 block of 73H Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On Dec. 28 in the 6500 block of Channel Road NE a daughter was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault.
• On Dec. 28 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an assault was reported.
• On Dec. 30 in the 1000 block of South Circle NE a man was arrested for fifth-degree assault of his roommate.
• On Dec. 31 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a man was arrested for assaulting a police officer.
• On Dec. 31 in the 5500 block of East Bavarian Pass NE a man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 25 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession and on a warrant.
• On Dec. 27 in the 100 block of Mississippi Way NE a driver was arrested for third-degree test refusal and fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 29 in the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Medtronic Parkway NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI that caused an accident.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 27 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 28 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Dec. 29 in the 8400 block of Plaza Boulevard NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 31 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 1 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 2 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Jan. 3 in the 1100 block of 79th Avenue NE there was a report of property damage.
Assault
• On Jan. 2 in the 7800 block of Terrace Road NE criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan, 1 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Osborne Road NE an individual was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 3 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Medtronic Parkway NE an individual was arrested for drug possession.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 29 in the 1000 block of Manor Drive NE there was a death. It is not believed to be suspicious.
