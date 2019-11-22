BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 8 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE change was stolen from a machine.
• On Nov. 8 in the 4700 block of 104th Lane NE a package was stolen.
• On Nov. 8 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 9 in the 12700 block of Tyler Street NE a stolen trailer from Plymouth was recovered.
• On Nov. 9 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a jacket and a key were stolen from inside a business.
• On Nov. 10 in the 2800 block of 88th Lane NE the use of a fake $100 bill was reported.
• On Nov. 12 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE an intoxicated employee was arrested on the job for shoplifting.
• On Nov. 12 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 12 in the 9500 block of Monroe Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Nov. 13 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 14 in the 11800 block of London Street NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle through a smashed-out window.
Property damage
• On Nov. 9 in the 11500 block of Yancy Court NE multiple vehicles were egged.
• On Nov. 11 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE property damage occurred.
• On Nov. 11 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE city property was damaged.
• On Nov. 11 in the 8800 block of Airport Road NE an airplane made an emergency landing at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport due to a malfunctioning landing gear.
• On Nov. 11 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 9 in the 3300 block of 90th Lane NE a felon, who was in possession of a firearm, was arrested for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 8 in the 10800 block of Pierce Street NE an individual was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 9 in the 1000 block of 87th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 8 in the 12200 block of Davenport Street NE an adult male was arrested for having outstanding warrants and possession of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 8 in the 4200 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree DWI and providing false information to officers.
• On Nov. 10 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of drugs.
• On Nov. 11 in the 10600 block of Sixth Street NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana.
• On Nov. 10 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE a male, who was slumped over in his vehicle at an intersection, was arrested for DWI.
• On Nov. 12 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Baltimore Street NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana and several driving violations.
• On Nov. 14 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 91st Avenue NE an adult female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous other offenses.
• On Nov. 14 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Oak Park Boulevard NE a male driver was cited for possession of marijuana.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 10 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE an individual was arrested for having an outstanding warrant, obstruction with force and fleeing police on foot.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 5 in the 3900 block of Polk Street NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 9 in the 4600 block of Taylor Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 11 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Nov. 5 in the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE property was damaged.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 6 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 6 in the 5200 block of East River Road NE fraud was reported at a business.
• On Nov. 7 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On Nov. 8 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a stolen credit card was used.
• On Nov. 9 in the 5100 block of East River Road tools and parts were stolen from a work vehicle.
• On Nov. 9 in the 4300 block of Main Street NE a vehicle trailer was stolen.
• On Nov. 8 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE power tools were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 9 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 9 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a work van and tools were stolen.
• On Nov. 10 in the 7500 block of Tempo Terrace NE a package was stolen.
• On Nov. 10 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE license plates were stolen.
• On Nov. 11 in the 5500 block of Fillmore Street NE a woman’s purse was stolen from her office.
• On Nov. 11 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was broken into and over $5,000 worth of shoes stolen.
• On Nov. 7 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 12 in the 60 block of 51st Way NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Nov. 12 in the 5900 block of 2H Street NE a package was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 7 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE an ex-girlfriend slashed her ex-boyfriend’s tires.
• On Nov. 7 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 7 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE an ex-girlfriend assaulted her ex-boyfriend.
• On Nov. 9 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Nov. 9 in the 8000 block of Riverview Terrace NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Nov. 11 in the 100 block of 49th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Nov. 12 in the 200 block of 57th Place NE a citation for fifth-degree assault was issued.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 6 in the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a man was cited for controlled substance possession and no proof of insurance.
• On Nov. 8 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 8 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 9 in the 7100 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 9 in the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 9 in the 7300 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 10 in the 7800 block of Madison Street NE a man was arrested for second-degree controlled substance possession.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 12 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a woman was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 8 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a third-degree burglary and possession of theft tools.
• On Nov. 8 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Nov. 13 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a burglary occurred in an unattached garage.
• On Nov. 14 in the 400 block of Lund Avenue NE an individual is wanted for first-degree burglary at a residential home. The individual entered through an unlocked window and stole a TV. The burglar was spooked by the family of the home and fled.
Property damage
• On Nov. 12 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a police department vehicle was involved in a crash.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 8 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE an individual was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 10 in the 8000 block of Fifth Street NE a death occurred that is not believed to be suspicious
