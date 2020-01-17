BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 27 in the 1000 block of 126th Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 27 in the 9100 block of Isanti Street NE car parts were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 28 in the 9100 block of Isanti Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Dec. 28 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Dec. 28 in the 3300 block of 92nd Lane NE a toolbox was stolen from a vehicle. The vehicle’s windows were broken during the burglary.
• On Dec. 28 in the 12600 block of Buchanan Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 29 on 123rd Lane NE a theft and a verbal domestic occurred.
• On Dec. 29 in the 600 block of 90th Lane NE a purse was stolen.
• On Dec. 29 in the 100 block of 102nd Lane NE a gun was stolen but was later recovered.
• On Dec. 30 in the 8500 block of Lexington Avenue NE an unknown person tried to pry open the front door of a business during an attempted burglary.
• On Dec. 30 in the 12300 block of Central Avenue NE counterfeit $20 bills were used.
• On Dec. 30 in the 100 block of 99th Avenue NE there was a theft from a mailbox.
• On Dec. 30 in the 1100 block of 112th Avenue NE construction equipment was stolen.
• On Dec. 30 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Dec. 31 in the 10400 block of Lever Street NE a theft from a vehicle occurred that resulted in property damage.
• On Dec. 31 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a theft from a locker.
• On Jan. 1 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE a vehicle was stolen from Kwik Trip.
• On Jan. 1 in the 13200 block of Davenport Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 1 in the 8600 block of Davenport Street NE license plates were stolen.
• On Jan. 2 in the 700 block of 91st Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 27 in the 00 block of 113th Lane NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 29 in the 400 block of 122nd Avenue NE an individual reported his backyard was eroding due to nearby construction.
• On Dec. 31 in the 11400 block of Tournament Players Parkway NE two vehicles were tampered with in a parking lot.
• On Dec. 31 in the 9800 block of Central Avenue NE a gas leak occurred.
• On Jan. 1 in the 11100 block of Isanti Court NE a parked vehicle was egged.
• On Jan. 2 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Jan. 2 in the 1000 block of 126th Lane NE a woman broke some doors during a verbal argument. All parties were separated.
Assault
• On Dec. 28 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a male was arrested for assault and obstruction of the legal process.
• On Dec. 29 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and Van Buren Street NE a domestic assault incident occurred.
• On Dec. 29 in the 11800 block of Monroe Circle NE an unwanted male got into a fight with a large group of people at a residence. The male left the residence without any further issues and wasn’t charged.
• On Jan. 2 in the 1100 block of 122nd Lane NE a juvenile male was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 27 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and needles and for having an outstanding warrant,
• On Dec. 27 in the 11800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal, driving after revocation, having expired registration and for failing to stop at a stop sign.
• On Dec. 30 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE an individual was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 31 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE Walgreens reported a theft in merchandise. The suspect was later located with the stolen merchandise along with methamphetamine during a search. The suspect was then arrested for theft and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Jan. 2 in the 4500 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a male was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 2 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 113th Avenue NE a male was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 2 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles; providing false information, trespassing, counterfeit use and for having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 27 in the 2900 block of 123rd Circle NE a female, who was not breathing, was given life-saving measures. Allina later reported that she died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Dec. 28 in the 10200 block of Madison Street NE an individual died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Dec. 30 in the 13200 block of Davenport Street NE officers found an individual dead during a welfare check. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Jan. 1 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was arrested for fraud, fleeing police on foot, obstruction of the legal process, possession of hypodermic needles and trespassing. Officers used force during the arrest.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 31 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 31 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 31 in the 4300 block of Fifth Street NE a theft from a person occurred.
• On Jan. 1 in the 4800 block of Grandview Court NE an identity theft was reported.
• On Jan. 2 in the 4100 block of Fifth Street NE a burglary was reported.
• On Jan. 3 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE two people were arrested for occupying a stolen vehicle and possessing a small amount of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
• On Jan. 4 in the 200 block of 44th Avenue NE a possible burglary was reported.
• On Jan. 4 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 6 in the 5000 block of Sixth Street NE a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 6 in the 3800 block of Edgemoor Place NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 6 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
DWI
• On Jan. 4 in the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE a driver was arrested for DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 4 in the 800 block of 47th Avenue NE two people were arrested on warrants.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 2 in the 6000 block of Sixth Street NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 2 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 3 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 4 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a license plate was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 4 in the 5900 block of Fourth Street NE a theft was reported.
• On Jan. 4 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 6 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a purse was stolen from an unlocked car.
• On Jan. 7 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a pack of cigarettes was stolen from a car.
• On Jan. 7 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Jan. 1 in the 5400 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Jan. 1 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Jan. 1 in the 6700 block of Plaza Curve NE a snow boulder was thrown through a window.
• On Jan. 4 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Jan. 5 in the 6300 block of Pierce Street NE a vehicle was damaged, potentially related to harassment.
Assault
• On Jan. 1 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 2 in the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 4 in the 1400 block of Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 4 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 4 in the 1100 block of Cheri Lane NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and a B-card violation.
• On Jan. 4 in the 6500 block of Pierce Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 5 in the 6600 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI, driving after revocation and obstructing the legal process, among other reasons.
• On Jan. 5 in the intersection of East River Road NE and Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Jan. 5 in the intersection of Osborne Road NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree refusal.
• On Jan. 5 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a woman was arrested for fifth-degree drugs.
• On Jan. 6 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 3 in the 5600 block of West Bavarian Pass NE a man was arrested on a warrant.
• On Jan. 3 in the 5500 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for driving after cancellation.
• On Jan. 7 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a man was arrested for obstructing the legal process.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 3 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 6 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE catalytic converters were stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 3 in the 1100 block of 79th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Jan. 4 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Jan. 7 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 3 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Medtronic Parkway NE a driver was arrested for drug possession.
• On Jan. 3 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a driver, who was involved in a car crash, was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 4 in the 1600 block of 79th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for indecent exposure.
• On Jan. 5 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE criminal sexual conduct harassment was reported.
• On Jan. 8 in the 8400 block of Monroe Street NE an individual was arrested for possession of fraudulent money and for having an outstanding warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.