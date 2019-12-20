BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 6 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE there was a report of a burglary at a business where a roof hatch was forced open.
• On Dec. 6 in the 1300 block of 131st Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 6 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred that resulted in property damage.
• On Dec. 7 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft was reported.
• On Dec. 8 in the 8500 block of Cottagewood Terrace NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 8 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NE there was a forced entry burglary at a business.
• On Dec. 8 in the 1100 block of 124th Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 9 in the 00 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle’s rear passenger window was broken and a bag was stolen.
• On Dec. 9 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE license plates were stolen.
• On Dec. 11 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 12 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Dec. 6 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE a vehicle was keyed in a parking lot.
• On Dec. 6 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE an individual was injured in a crash.
• On Dec. 9 in the 00th Avenue NE and Naples Street NE a damaged road sign was reported.
• On Dec. 9 in the 12100 block of Dunkirk Street NE mail was stolen.
Assault
• On Dec. 7 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and Ball Road NE there was a road rage assault.
• On Dec. 8 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a domestic assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 6 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 93rd Lane NE police assisted a driver whose vehicle was in a ditch. The driver was then arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 6 at the intersection of 113th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE a driver was stopped for having no license plate lights and was then cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Dec. 6 at the intersection of Naples Street NE and Lake Drive NE Matt Warren Hastreiter, 42, of Lexington was arrested and later charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide for fatally hitting pedestrian Sheryl Ann Miller, 52, of Blaine while he was driving while intoxicated.
• On Dec. 7 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Dec. 7 in the 900 block of 125th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI,
• On Dec. 8 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 125th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 11 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 129th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI for use of a controlled substance and criminal vehicular operation.
• On Dec. 11 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE a female was arrested for shoplifting and drug possession.
• On Dec. 11 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a driver was arrested for a DWI test refusal and obstructing a peace officer.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 4 in the 3800 block of McKinley Street NE fraud was reported.
• On Dec. 4 in the 900 block of 46H Avenue NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 5 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a motor vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 5 in the 4600 block of Fillmore Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 6 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 6 in the 3700 block of Second Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 9 in the 3900 block of Third Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 9 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE fraud was reported.
• On Dec. 9 in the 4600 block of Taylor Street NE fraud was reported.
Property damage
• On Dec. 4 in the 4100 block of Fourth Street NE property was vandalized.
• On Dec. 5 in the 4000 block of Cleveland Street NE property was damaged.
DWI
• On Dec. 8 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 4 in the 5400 block of Horizon Drive NE a resident reported a snowblower missing from his driveway. The suspect was captured on video.
• On Dec. 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 4 in the 5400 block of Fourth Street NE a woman reported fertilizer and greeting cards were taken from her mailbox.
• On Dec. 5 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE fraud was reported.
• On Dec. 5 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 5 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE fraud was reported.
• On Dec. 5 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE a backpack and credit cards were stolen out of an unlocked motor vehicle.
• On Dec. 5 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a motor vehicle’s passenger window was broken and a woman’s purse was stolen.
• On Dec. 6 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a woman tried to shoplift and later said she would “shoot them up.”
• On Dec. 5 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE four garages were broken into and one garage had items missing.
• On Dec. 5 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE mail was reported stolen.
• On Dec. 5 in the 1200 block of Skywood Lane NE mail was reported stolen.
• On Dec. 6 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 4 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a man made a delayed report of theft.
• On Dec. 9 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 8 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 10 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 10 in the 200 block of Liberty Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 4 in the 7800 block of Beech Street NE catalytic converters were stolen from three company vehicles overnight.
Assault
• On Dec. 6 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Dec. 7 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a security guard was assaulted by a patient.
• On Dec. 9 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a guardian was arrested for assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 5 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE two men were arrested on fifth-degree drug charges.
• On Dec. 9 in the 6000 block of East River Road NE a parent was arrested for third-degree DWI while trying to pick up her child from school.
• On Dec. 9 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI, among other charges.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 10 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a woman was arrested on a warrant. She feigned an ailment and subsequently fled to the hospital.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 6 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE shoes were stolen.
• On Dec. 6 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On Dec. 11 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred at a business.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 8 in the 7900 block of Monroe Street NE there was a drug arrest.
On Dec. 9 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Highway 65 NE an individual was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 8 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of the legal process. Officers used force.
