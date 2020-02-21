BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 31 in the 11900 block of Seventh Street NE hockey equipment and other miscellaneous items were stolen from a warming house.

• On Jan. 31 in the 9800 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.

• On Jan. 31 in the 10900 block of Goodhue Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 31 in the 1600 block of 99th Lane NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Jan. 31 at 4369 Ball Road NE a cellphone was stolen from the Walmart parking lot.

• On Jan. 31 at 12555 University Ave NE there was a delayed report of Airpods being stolen at Blaine High School.

• On Jan. 31 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE an employee was involved in a theft.

• On Feb. 1 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an employee reported a theft that resulted in a warrant arrest. Blank checks were also located.

• On Feb. 1 in the 900 block of 97th Avenue NE a stolen shotgun was recovered.

• On Feb. 1 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a check forgery.

• On Feb. 3 in the 3700 block of Flowerfield Road NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Feb. 3 in the 12000 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a report of a residential burglary.

• On Feb. 3 in the 1500 block of 99th Lane NE license plates were stolen.

• On Feb. 3 in the 10100 block of Pierce Place NE a gargoyle statue was stolen.

• On Feb. 4 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was reported stolen.

• On Feb. 4 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a wallet was stolen and used at nearby stores.

• On Feb. 5 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE three shoplifters were arrested for use of a dangerous weapon, for having an outstanding warrant, shoplifting and for providing false information to Blaine police officers.

• On Feb. 5 in the 13000 block of Van Buren Street NE a package was reported stolen.

• On Feb. 5 in the 2100 block of 107th Lane NE a delayed theft was reported.

• On Feb. 5 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Feb. 5 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Feb. 5 in the 3700 block of Flowerfield Road NE an employee theft was reported.

Property damage

• On Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a garbage can fire.

• On Feb. 3 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a sign fell down onto the roadway.

• On Feb. 4 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE property was damaged.

• On Feb. 4 in the 1500 block of 87th Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged when an individual siphoned fuel from the vehicle’s tank.

• On Feb. 4 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and Interstate 35W a Blaine Police Department squad car was damaged.

• On Feb. 4 in the 11000 block of Fourth Street NE a vacant home’s basement flooded with water.

• On Feb. 5 in the 2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NE an aircraft had to make an emergency landing due to an equipment malfunction. No injuries were reported.

Assault

• On Feb. 1 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a reported theft turned into a second-degree assault involving two females who also fled the scene of an accident that resulted in property damage. Both females were arrested. One had an outstanding warrant.

• On Feb. 4 in the 3200 block of 89th Avenue NE an assault occurred.

• On Feb. 5 in the 300 block of 97th Lane NE a domestic assault was reported.

DWI, drugs

• On Jan. 31 in the 4700 block of 109th Avenue NE officers located an unoccupied rollover crash. Later an adult male was arrested at his residence for third-degree DWI test refusal and fourth-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 31 at the intersection of Mankato Street NE and 109th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 31 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of drug sales occurring in a parking lot.

• On Jan. 31 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE an adult male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 31 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 2 in the 10500 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fourth-degree DWI for use of a controlled substance.

• On Feb. 2 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE two males, who were slumped over in a vehicle, were cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.

• On Feb. 2 in the 10400 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and driving after revocation.

• On Feb. 2 at the intersection of Baltimore Street NE and 93rd Lane NE an individual was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

• On Feb. 3 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE an individual was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 3 in the 4300 block of 118th Avenue NE a male was arrested for third-degree DWI and DWI test refusal.

• On Feb. 3 in the 2000 block of 109th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for third-degree DWI and for having an outstanding warrant.

• On Feb. 4 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 121st Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for causing a crash.

• On Feb. 4 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 117th Avenue NE a male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 5 at the intersection of 105th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 5 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 31 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE an individual contacted the police with questions about being followed by the mafia.

• On Feb. 3 in the 11800 block of Flanders Circle NE there was a report of a female who was not breathing. The woman was pronounced dead by police officers. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 4 in the 3800 block of Pierce Street NE a delayed theft report was filed.

• On Feb. 4 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 4 in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 4 in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE a backpack was stolen.

• On Feb. 5 in the 4200 block of Fourth Street NE a motor vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 6 in the 900 block of 49th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 7 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 9 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 9 in the 4800 block of Sixth Street NE a delayed burglary report was filed.

• On Feb. 10 in the 1200 block of Polk Place NE mail was stolen.

Property damage

• On Feb. 5 in the 3700 block of Main Street NE a car was damaged overnight.

• On Feb. 10 in the 4500 block of Monroe Street NE property was damaged.

DWI

• On Feb. 7 in the 1400 block of Lincoln Terrace Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for DWI.

• On Feb. 8 at 53rd Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE a man was arrested for DWI.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 5 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a camera, camera lenses, camera accessories and Elvis Presley memorabilia were stolen from a motor vehicle.

• On Feb. 6 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a man was charged with aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, theft and possession of stolen property after pulling a knife on loss prevention staff.

• On Feb. 6 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 7 in the 6100 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 7 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a man was cited for theft.

• On Feb. 7 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 8 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 8 in the 5200 block of Horizon Drive NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Feb. 8 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 8 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Feb. 8 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 8 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a cellphone was stolen.

• On Feb. 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 8 in the 6500 block of Second Street NE a residential burglary occurred.

• On Feb. 9 in the 5600 block of Fifth Street NE a diamond ring was stolen.

• On Feb. 9 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE two pairs of shoes were stolen from an apartment hallway.

• On Feb. 10 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE an aggravated robbery occurred.

• On Feb. 10 in the 5100 block of Main Street NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Feb. 11 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE an armed robbery of a business occurred.

Property damage

• On Feb. 8 in the 7800 block of Beech Street NE property damaged occurred.

• On Feb. 10 in the 5300 block of Main Street NE property was damaged.

Assault

• On Feb. 6 in the 300 block of 53rd Avenue NE a wife was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Feb. 6 in the 5600 block of Fifth Street NE a domestic assault occurred between brothers.

• On Feb. 8 in the 5200 block of Horizon Drive NE second-degree assault occurred.

• On Feb. 9 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE an attempted burglary and second-degree assault occurred.

• On Feb. 11 in the 100 block of Longfellow Street NE criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Feb. 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE domestic assault was reported.

• On Feb. 11 in the 100 block of Liberty Street NE a domestic assault was reported.

DWI, drugs

• On Feb. 5 at 58th Avenue NE and Second Street NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and test refusal.

• On Feb. 6 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and criminal vehicular operation. The driver got in a single-vehicle accident.

• On Feb. 7 in the 4100 block of East River Road NE a driver was charged with having marijuana in a motor vehicle.

• On Feb. 7 in the 1000 block of Osborne Road NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 7 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a woman was found with heroin.

• On Feb. 8 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and test refusal.

• On Feb. 9 in the 5400 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 9 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a man was found asleep in his truck with drugs on him.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 5 in the 1400 block of Gardena Avenue NE a juvenile driver was found to be driving without a license.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 10 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Feb. 11 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE a license plate was stolen.

Property damage

• On Feb. 7 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE an individual was arrested for property damage, using force, disorderly conduct, obstruction of the legal process and trespassing.

DWI, drugs

• On Feb. 9 in the 400 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a second-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 13 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for giving away a controlled substance.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 12 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a man died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

