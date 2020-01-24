BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 3 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE an individual was arrested for using a fraudulent check totaling $1,800.
• On Jan. 4 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE an ice auger was stolen.
• On Jan. 4 in the 10700 block of Monroe Drive NE military gear was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 5 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 5 in the 13000 block of Isanti Street NE football playoff tickets were stolen.
• On Jan. 6 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for felony theft following a shoplifting incident.
• On Jan. 6 in the 9900 block of Davenport Street NE checks were stolen and several were subsequently forged.
• On Jan. 7 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE Dewalt batteries were stolen.
• On Jan. 7 in the 11300 block of President Drive NE a bicycle was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 8 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 8 in the 800 block of 95th Lane NE a blank check was stolen in Blaine and forged in Vadnais Heights.
• On Jan. 9 in the 1400 block of 92nd Lane NE a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 7 in the 700 block of 91st Avenue NE there was a report of a student vandalizing the boys bathroom at Westwood Intermediate and Middle School.
• On Jan. 8 in the 10400 block of Seventh Street NE a garage fire occurred.
• On Jan. 9 at the 10500 block of Baltimore Street NE property was damaged.
• On Jan. 9 at the intersection of 112th Circle NE and 112th Lane NE a vehicle hit a light pole.
Assault
• On Jan. 9 at the intersection of Isanti Court NE and Arnold Palmer Drive NE a male driver was arrested for second-degree assault following a gun-pointing incident while a female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of drugs. Officers used force.
• On Jan. 8 at 711 91st Ave. NE a Westwood Intermediate and Middle School student was arrested for assaulting another student and disorderly conduct when school was dismissed.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 4 in the 12200 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a female was arrested for a DWI, refusal of a blood alcohol test and for having an open bottle.
• On Jan. 6 at the intersection of Davenport Street NE and 105th Avenue NE a male, who was involved in a two-vehicle crash, was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for failing to yield.
• On Jan. 6 in the 2100 block of 85th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for illegal possession of ammunition.
• On Jan. 7 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE an individual was arrested for trespassing and drug possession.
• On Jan. 7 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 106th Avenue NE officers searched a vehicle and seized a large amount of narcotics paraphernalia.
• On Jan. 7 at 12555 University Ave. NE two Blaine High School students were caught fighting.
• On Jan. 8 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 125th Avenue NE a driver, who fell asleep at the wheel, was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 6 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an adult male panhandler was given a verbal warning for impersonating a military veteran.
• On Jan. 6 in the 13000 block of Pierce Street NE an individual, who experienced a medical incident, died after life saving measures were administered. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 8 in the 4400 block of Monroe Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 8 in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE about $1,200 of property was stolen from a building.
• On Jan. 12 in the 5000 block of Sixth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 13 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 13 in the 4300 block of Second Street NE a license plate was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 13 in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE a delayed theft report was filed.
Property damage
• On Jan. 12 in the 1100 block of Cheery Lane NE vandalism occurred.
• On Jan. 12 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE a motor vehicle was tampered with.
DWI
• On Jan. 7 in the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 37th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Jan. 9 in the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Jan. 10 in the 4100 block of Fourth Street a driver was arrested for DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft and financial transaction card fraud were reported.
• On Jan. 8 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 9 in the 5400 block of Fourth Street NE mail was stolen and reported to be an ongoing problem.
• On Jan. 9 in the 0 block of 66th Way NE two license plates were stolen.
• On Jan. 10 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE a laptop computer was stolen.
• On Jan. 10 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a man was arrested for theft and controlled substance possession for what appeared to be methamphetamine in his pocket.
• On Jan. 9 in the 7400 block of Able Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 9 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a front license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 9 in the 5700 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 11 in the 5200 block of University Avenue NE a driver was stopped for driving with stolen license plates, but the driver claimed to not know the plates were stolen. The driver was released.
• On Jan. 12 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE cigarettes were stolen.
•On Jan. 12 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a license plate was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 12 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman’s purse was stolen from inside a business.
• On Jan. 13 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen by a suspect who was a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle on his way to court-ordered drug/alcohol treatment.
• On Jan. 12 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a theft and property damaged occurred.
• On Jan. 11 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE cash was stolen out of a locker at a business.
• On Jan. 13 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 12 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE an individual reported he was being extorted for money following a social media interaction with an unknown person with whom he shared an intimate video.
• On Jan. 14 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 14 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a license plate was stolen off a car.
• On Jan. 14 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a trailer was stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 14 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Jan. 14 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI
• On Jan. 8 in the intersection of Osborne Road NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 9 in the 6600 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 12 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 12 in the 1100 block of Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 12 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after getting stuck in the snow while trying to leave a fast food restaurant.
• On Jan. 13 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 11 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE a utility trailer was stolen.
• On Jan. 11 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE a theft was reported.
• On Jan. 13 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 14 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE AirPods and a case were stolen.
• On Jan. 14 in the 1100 block of 79th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 15 in the 8400 block of Monroe Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 16 in the 1100 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 16 in the 700 block of 81st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Jan. 12 in the 8100 block of Middletown Road NE there was a civil dispute that resulted in criminal property damage.
Assault
• On Jan. 10 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE an individual was arrested for criminal sexual conduct.
• On Jan. 11 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault and violating an order for protection.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 10 in the 8100 block of University Avenue Service Drive NE an individual was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 11 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for sharing non-consensual private sexual images.
