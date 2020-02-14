BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 24 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE $2,000 was stolen.

• On Jan. 24 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 108th Lane NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen license plate.

• On Jan. 24 in the 8500 block of Rendova Street NE mail was stolen.

• On Jan, 24 in the 2200 block of 107th Lane NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 24 in the 0 block of 90th Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 26 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a delayed third-degree burglary was reported.

• On Jan. 27 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a delayed report of a felony theft involving five unknown suspects was made.

• On Jan. 27 in the 1500 block of 131st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 27 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a delayed theft report was made.

• On Jan. 28 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Jan. 28 in the 9200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 28 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE a theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Jan. 28 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE a theft was reported.

• On Jan. 28 in the 600 block of 117th Avenue NE a trailer and snowmobiles were stolen.

• On Jan. 28 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Jan. 28 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE a female was arrested for using counterfeit bills to purchase lottery tickets and gasoline.

• On Jan. 29 in the 9200 block of Petersburg Street NE a bike was stolen.

• On Jan. 29 at the intersection of Coral Sea Court NE and 132nd Avenue NE a theft from a construction site was reported.

• On Jan. 29 in the 10900 block of Johnson Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Jan. 29 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of the theft of a ring.

• On Jan. 29 in the 9600 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Jan. 29 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a purse was stolen.

Property damage

• On Jan. 24 in the 0 block of 92nd Lane NE a fire occurred in a detached garage.

• On Jan. 28 at the intersection of Interstate 35W Service Drive NE and 93rd Avenue NE there was a report of a water main break causing a sink hole to form.

• On Jan. 29 in the 3300 block of 91st Avenue NE a residential fire resulted in a minor injury.

• On Jan. 29 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE property was damaged.

Assault

• On Jan. 24 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE a male reported he was hit in the face by an unknown male.

• On Jan, 28 in the 3300 block of 117th Lane NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault.

• On Jan. 28 in the 4700 block of North Road NE an assault was reported.

DWI, drugs

• On Jan. 25 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.

• On Jan. 25 in the 122000 block of Chisholm Street NE there was a report of several individuals attempting to retrieve property stolen from a male who was suspected to have stolen it. No property was recovered, and one of the males was found to be in possession of marijuana.

• On Jan. 25 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE two adult males were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.

• On Jan. 25 in the 9600 block of Radisson Road NE an adult male was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 26 in the 10300 block of Lexington Avenue NE an adult male, who fled police in a vehicle and crashed, was arrested for first-degree possession and sale of a controlled substance and for using force while attempting to disarm an officer.

• On Jan. 27 in the 10000 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a third-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 27 in the 300 block of 109th Avenue NE a male was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 28 in the 11800 block of Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 27 in the 11900 block of Ulysses Street NE a driver reported another driver pointed a weapon at them.

• On Jan. 28 in the 2400 block of Missouri Avenue NE a male was found dead outside a hangar. There were no signs of foul play.

• On Jan. 28 in the 12300 block of Duke Drive NE an unresponsive male died despite lifesaving efforts. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 28 in the 4700 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 28 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE an employee’s backpack was stolen.

• On Jan. 30 in the 900 block of 49th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 31 in the 1200 block of Polk Place NE mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 31 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a state lottery theft was reported.

• On Feb. 1 in the 1700 block of 37th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 1 in the 5200 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Feb. 1 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Feb. 3 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a burglary occurred.

• On Feb. 3 in the 4600 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On Jan. 29 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.

• On Feb. 1 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged and disorderly conduct occurred.

• On Feb. 3 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.

Assault

• On Jan. 28 in the 4600 block of Taylor Street NE a domestic assault was reported.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 29 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE identity theft and counterfeiting currency were reported.

• On Jan. 30 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 30 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE someone made a delayed theft report.

• On Jan. 30 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Feb. 1 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 1 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Feb. 2 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a license plate was stolen off a car.

• On Feb. 3 in the 500 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE a package was stolen.

• On Feb. 3 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a tire was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Feb. 3 in the 5700 block of Main Street NE two propane tanks were stolen.

Property damage

• On Feb. 3 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE woman’s tires were slashed.

Assault

• On Feb. 1 at 53rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.

• On Feb. 2 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a woman reported she was assaulted by a man.

• On Feb. 4 in the 100 block of River Edge Way NE a man was cited for assault.

DWI, drugs

• On Jan. 29 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance and on warrants.

• On Jan. 30 at Mankato Street NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 31 in the 700 block of 58th Avenue NE a man was arrested on a warrant and fifth-degree drugs possession.

• On Jan. 31 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 31 at Mississippi Street NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 1 in the 6100 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 1 at I-694 and East River Road NE a driver and a passenger were arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance and driving after cancellation.

• On Feb. 2 in the 800 block of 49th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 1 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a third-degree residential burglary occurred.

• On Feb. 1 in the 1100 block of Osborne Road NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 5 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE counterfeit $100 bills were used.

Property damage

• On Feb. 1 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a criminal property damage incident.

• On Feb. 3 in the 8300 block of Lakewood Drive NE a fire occurred.

• On Feb. 5 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Middletown Road NE a street sign was damaged by a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

• On Feb. 7 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE an individual was arrested for property damage, using force, disorderly conduct, obstruction of the legal process and trespassing.

Assault

• On Feb. 1 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.

• On Feb. 2 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE an individual was arrested for second-degree assault and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• On Feb. 2 at the intersection of Monroe Street NE and 82nd Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.

• On Feb. 3 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE an assault occurred.

• On Feb. 3 in the 1600 block of Ballantyne Lane NE an individual was arrested for criminal sexual conduct.

DWI, drugs

• On Feb. 2 in the 700 block of 84th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for drug possession.

• On Feb. 5 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 2 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE an individual made terroristic threats.

Load comments