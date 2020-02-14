BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 24 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE $2,000 was stolen.
• On Jan. 24 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 108th Lane NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen license plate.
• On Jan. 24 in the 8500 block of Rendova Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Jan, 24 in the 2200 block of 107th Lane NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 24 in the 0 block of 90th Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 26 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a delayed third-degree burglary was reported.
• On Jan. 27 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a delayed report of a felony theft involving five unknown suspects was made.
• On Jan. 27 in the 1500 block of 131st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 27 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a delayed theft report was made.
• On Jan. 28 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Jan. 28 in the 9200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 28 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE a theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 28 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On Jan. 28 in the 600 block of 117th Avenue NE a trailer and snowmobiles were stolen.
• On Jan. 28 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Jan. 28 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE a female was arrested for using counterfeit bills to purchase lottery tickets and gasoline.
• On Jan. 29 in the 9200 block of Petersburg Street NE a bike was stolen.
• On Jan. 29 at the intersection of Coral Sea Court NE and 132nd Avenue NE a theft from a construction site was reported.
• On Jan. 29 in the 10900 block of Johnson Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 29 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of the theft of a ring.
• On Jan. 29 in the 9600 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Jan. 29 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a purse was stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 24 in the 0 block of 92nd Lane NE a fire occurred in a detached garage.
• On Jan. 28 at the intersection of Interstate 35W Service Drive NE and 93rd Avenue NE there was a report of a water main break causing a sink hole to form.
• On Jan. 29 in the 3300 block of 91st Avenue NE a residential fire resulted in a minor injury.
• On Jan. 29 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Jan. 24 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE a male reported he was hit in the face by an unknown male.
• On Jan, 28 in the 3300 block of 117th Lane NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault.
• On Jan. 28 in the 4700 block of North Road NE an assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 25 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Jan. 25 in the 122000 block of Chisholm Street NE there was a report of several individuals attempting to retrieve property stolen from a male who was suspected to have stolen it. No property was recovered, and one of the males was found to be in possession of marijuana.
• On Jan. 25 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE two adult males were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Jan. 25 in the 9600 block of Radisson Road NE an adult male was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 26 in the 10300 block of Lexington Avenue NE an adult male, who fled police in a vehicle and crashed, was arrested for first-degree possession and sale of a controlled substance and for using force while attempting to disarm an officer.
• On Jan. 27 in the 10000 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 27 in the 300 block of 109th Avenue NE a male was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 28 in the 11800 block of Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 27 in the 11900 block of Ulysses Street NE a driver reported another driver pointed a weapon at them.
• On Jan. 28 in the 2400 block of Missouri Avenue NE a male was found dead outside a hangar. There were no signs of foul play.
• On Jan. 28 in the 12300 block of Duke Drive NE an unresponsive male died despite lifesaving efforts. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 28 in the 4700 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 28 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE an employee’s backpack was stolen.
• On Jan. 30 in the 900 block of 49th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 31 in the 1200 block of Polk Place NE mail was stolen.
• On Jan. 31 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a state lottery theft was reported.
• On Feb. 1 in the 1700 block of 37th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 1 in the 5200 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Feb. 1 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 3 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a burglary occurred.
• On Feb. 3 in the 4600 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 29 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Feb. 1 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged and disorderly conduct occurred.
• On Feb. 3 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On Jan. 28 in the 4600 block of Taylor Street NE a domestic assault was reported.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 29 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE identity theft and counterfeiting currency were reported.
• On Jan. 30 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 30 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE someone made a delayed theft report.
• On Jan. 30 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Feb. 1 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 1 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Feb. 2 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a license plate was stolen off a car.
• On Feb. 3 in the 500 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE a package was stolen.
• On Feb. 3 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a tire was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 3 in the 5700 block of Main Street NE two propane tanks were stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 3 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE woman’s tires were slashed.
Assault
• On Feb. 1 at 53rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Feb. 2 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a woman reported she was assaulted by a man.
• On Feb. 4 in the 100 block of River Edge Way NE a man was cited for assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 29 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance and on warrants.
• On Jan. 30 at Mankato Street NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 31 in the 700 block of 58th Avenue NE a man was arrested on a warrant and fifth-degree drugs possession.
• On Jan. 31 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 31 at Mississippi Street NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 1 in the 6100 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 1 at I-694 and East River Road NE a driver and a passenger were arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance and driving after cancellation.
• On Feb. 2 in the 800 block of 49th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 1 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a third-degree residential burglary occurred.
• On Feb. 1 in the 1100 block of Osborne Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 5 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE counterfeit $100 bills were used.
Property damage
• On Feb. 1 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a criminal property damage incident.
• On Feb. 3 in the 8300 block of Lakewood Drive NE a fire occurred.
• On Feb. 5 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Middletown Road NE a street sign was damaged by a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.
• On Feb. 7 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE an individual was arrested for property damage, using force, disorderly conduct, obstruction of the legal process and trespassing.
Assault
• On Feb. 1 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Feb. 2 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE an individual was arrested for second-degree assault and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
• On Feb. 2 at the intersection of Monroe Street NE and 82nd Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Feb. 3 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE an assault occurred.
• On Feb. 3 in the 1600 block of Ballantyne Lane NE an individual was arrested for criminal sexual conduct.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 2 in the 700 block of 84th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for drug possession.
• On Feb. 5 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 2 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE an individual made terroristic threats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.