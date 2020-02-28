BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 7 in the 1900 block of 125th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 7 in the 4000 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE tools were stolen.
• On Feb. 7 in the 13000 block of Central Avenue NE license plates were stolen from a rental car.
• On Feb. 7 in the 11800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Feb. 7 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 10 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a simple robbery of an iPhone occurred.
• On Feb. 10 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which was tampered with.
• On Feb. 10 in the 1800 block of 105th Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.
• On Feb. in the 3200 block of 89th Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 11 in the 10600 block of Quincy Boulevard NE there was a theft.
• On Feb. 11 in the 12400 block of Cloud Drive NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 12 in the 10500 block of Nassau Street NE money was stolen by an employee at a business.
• On Feb. 12 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE there was an attempted burglary, which resulted in property damage.
• On Feb. 12 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE an individual was arrested for a robbery, shoplifting, fleeing police on foot, obstruction of the legal process and trespassing.
• On Feb. 12 in the 12300 block of Central Avenue NE two adult males were arrested for an armed robbery during a drug deal.
Property damage
• On Feb. 7 in the 10200 block of Flanders Street NE a vehicle fire occurred.
• On Feb. 10 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE a crash occurred, which resulted in injuries.
• On Feb. 10 in the 3700 block of Flowerfield Road NE a gate was damaged after it closed on a vehicle.
• On Feb. 10 in the 12400 block of Ulysses Street NE a business reported a broken water pipe.
• On Feb. 11 in the 3700 block of 95th Avenue NE padlocks were cut off of a few work trucks.
• On Feb. 12 in the 9000 block of Pierce Street NE a power line fell down.
Assault
• On Feb. 7 in the 13000 block of Lincoln Street NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault by strangulation.
• On Feb. 11 at the 100 block of 92nd Avenue NE a female was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault, third-degree DWI and drug possession.
• On Feb. 11 in the 11900 block of Terrace Road NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault and for interfering with a 911 call.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 7 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE an adult male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 7 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia in a vehicle.
• On Feb. 8 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult male was cited for possession of a hypodermic needle.
• On Feb. 8 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and obstruction of the legal process.
• On Feb. 10 at the intersection pf Lexington Avenue NE and Ball Road NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Feb. 10 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and National Street NE a male was arrested for third-degree DWI and for causing a crash, which resulted in property damage.
• On Feb. 10 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and Taylor Street NE a female was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 10 in the 2100 block of 109th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 10 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 101st Avenue NE a male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 10 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE there was a report of a driver who was slumped over at an intersection. The driver was later arrested for third-degree DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Feb. 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after a crash.
• On Feb. 12 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and University Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and for careless driving.
• On Feb. 12 in the 1500 block of 124th Avenue NE a tin containing marijuana residue, an electric scale and a black Glock pellet gun was found lying in a parking lot.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 12 in the 4200 block of Sixth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 13 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 14 in the 5000 block of Sixth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 14 in the 4200 block of Sixth Street NE a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 11 in the 5200 block of Sixth Street NE vandalism occurred.
• On Feb. 12 in the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Feb. 16 in the 1100 block of Cheery Lane property was damaged following disorderly conduct.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 12 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a robbery at gunpoint occurred.
• On Feb. 12 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a wallet and two backpacks were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 12 in the 7400 block of Baker Avenue NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 14 in the 1500 block of South Timber Ridge NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Feb. 14 in the 200 block of Satellite Lane NE a residential burglary occurred. The main door’s glass was broken and a television and an Amazon box were stolen.
• On Feb. 14 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 14 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a motor vehicle.
• On Feb. 15 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 15 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 16 in the 6500 block of Channel Road NE a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On Feb. 17 in the 5500 block of Meister Road NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 18 in the 500 block of Kimball Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On Feb. 13 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Feb. 15 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for domestic assault and fifth-degree assault.
• On Feb. 16 in the 5900 block of Fourth Street NE a man was arrested for criminal sexual conduct, terroristic threats, domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 13 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a man was arrested for third-degree controlled substance possession, possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and possession of an altered firearm.
• On Feb. 15 at Altura Road NE and Horizon Drive NE a woman was charged with introducing methampetamine into jail.
• On Feb. 17 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a man was charged with fifth-degree controlled substance after a search found 1.7 grams of methamphetamine on his person.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 17 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman was arrested for falsely identifying herself to police.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 14 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 15 in the 800 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 18 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Feb. 18 in the 1100 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 20 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE headphones were stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 14 in the 600 block of 79th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Feb. 15 in the 7700 block of Tyler Street NE there was a report of criminal property damage.
• On Feb. 18 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was tampered with.
Assault
• On Feb. 15 in the 8400 block of Plaza Boulevard NE a fight occurred.
• On Feb. 20 in the 1500 block of County Road 10 NE an assault occurred.
