Stay of imposition given in theft of running car
A 30-year-old Sioux City, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty to stealing a car in Blaine.
Taylor Marie Kreider received a stay of imposition on one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle.
Kreider was sentenced Aug. 29 to 18 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served, and three years of supervised probation.
On Nov. 22, 2018, Kreider stole a running car from a gas station at 12504 Central Ave. in Blaine, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Stay of imposition granted for robbery with fake pistol
A 20-year-old Blaine man was sentenced after pleading guilty to robbing a woman using a fake gun in Lino Lakes.
Michael D’Shawn Hoberg received a stay of imposition for one felony count of theft.
Hoberg was sentenced Nov. 7 to 90 days in the Anoka County Jail with four days credit for time served. Hoberg also was placed on three years of supervised probation.
On Dec. 13, 2018, Hoberg and another unnamed man approached a woman in the parking lot of Bill’s Superette in Lino Lakes and demanded she hand over everything she had while brandishing a pistol that was later determined to be fake, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
3 years probation given in plea deal for fleeing police
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to fleeing Blaine police after allegedly stealing a car.
Paul Carroll was convicted on one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle with one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle dismissed.
Carroll was sentenced Aug. 14 to one year and five months in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for three years; 65 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served; three years of supervised probation; and $748.42 in restitution. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On April 6 Blaine and Spring Lake Park police responded to a report of someone breaking into a detached garage at a residence on 87th Avenue Northeast in Blaine. After learning a car was allegedly stolen, officers attempted to pull over Carroll who stopped on the shoulder before fleeing again, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Flat tire leads to heroin possession charges
A 24-year-old Prior Lake woman is charged with possessing heroin after being found in Blaine.
Kaylee Anne Paulson faces one felony count of third-degree controlled substance crime.
On March 16 a Blaine officer stopped to assist Paulson after she was found pulled over on the side of Vermillion Street in Blaine with a flat tire, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer suspected she had used an illegal narcotic due to her alleged suspicious behavior.
While searching Paulson’s vehicle the officer allegedly found almost 4 grams of what tested positive as heroin.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Theft charges filed against Columbia Heights man
A 19-year-old Columbia Heights man was charged with stealing property from a Columbia Heights residence.
William Robert Hampton faces one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
On Sept. 24 Columbia Heights police were dispatched to a residence in the 3900 block of Reservoir Boulevard Northeast, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim, who was arrested as the co-defendant in a September burglary, told officers that Hampton had allegedly said he was going to rob some houses when he was released.
After the victim was released he returned home to find it ransacked, according to the complaint.
Hampton was allegedly identified by neighbors taking items out of the home with two other men and a woman.
The victim’s phone was tracked to Great Falls, Montana, where Hampton’s mother lives, the charges say.
~ Connor Cummiskey
DWI charges filed after woman drives without lights
A 23-year-old Minneapolis woman is charged with drunken driving in Fridley.
Mauresha Sacheray White faces one felony count of first-degree DWI with three or more priors.
On Nov. 9 a Fridley officer stopped White for speeding at night without her lights on near the 7300 block of East River Road Northeast in Fridley, according to the criminal complaint.
White’s license had been canceled, and the officer detected signs of intoxication while speaking with her, the charges say.
White has three prior DWI convictions including a misdemeanor in September of 2015 and two gross misdemeanor DWI convictions in 2016, all out of Hennepin County.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Fridley eyewear robbers placed in intensive supervision program
A 29-year-old former Spring Lake Park woman pleaded guilty to stealing from a Fridley eyewear store.
Kristin Marie Crandell received diversion for one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
Crandell was sentenced Oct. 10 to two years in an intensive supervision program and two years of supervised probation and owes $1,094.31 in restitution.
On Sept. 28, 2018, Crandell along with 20-year-old Preston Gunner Ortiz and 29-year-old Deanna Lucille Hammick stole 10 eyeglass frames from the Fridley Eye Care Center on East Moor Lake Drive Northeast, according to the criminal complaint.
Ortiz, of Columbia Heights, received diversion July 23 after pleading guilty to one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000. He was placed in an intensive supervision program for two years with two years probation and owes $1,094.31 in restitution. Upon completion of probation all charges will be dismissed. Hammick, of Columbia Heights, pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000. She was sentenced June 19 to one year of supervised probation and placed in an intensive supervision program for one year and owes $1,094.31 in restitution.
~ Connor Cummiskey
SLP man allegedly found with 30 grams of meth
A 34-year-old Spring Lake Park man is charged with possessing over 30 grams of methamphetamine.
Michael Richard Mechelke faces one felony count of second-degree controlled substance crime.
On Nov. 9 Fridley police attempted to stop a Pontiac Grand Prix at Osborne Road Northeast and Highway 65, but the chase was terminated, according to the criminal complaint.
The next day officers identified the vehicle parked and running in the 7800 block of Madison Street. Mechelke was allegedly identified in the driver’s seat in the vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle officers found 34.1 grams of what field-tested positive as methamphetamine and over $3,000 in cash, according to the charges.
~ Connor Cummiskey
6-year sentence for over 100 grams of meth
A 34-year-old Anoka man pleaded guilty to possessing over 100 grams of meth after being caught in Blaine.
Rick James Clemmer was convicted on one felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime.
Clemmer was sentenced Oct. 22 to six years and three months in the St. Cloud prison with 351 days credit for time served.
On Aug. 15, 2017, Clemmer was found in possession of 112 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle after Blaine police pulled him over while he was driving dangerously on Main Street near University Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
6 years for almost 400 grams of meth
A 34-year-old Spring Lake Park man pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine after being arrested in Anoka.
Michael Richard Mechelke was convicted on one felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime.
He was sentenced Nov. 20 to six years and three months in the St. Cloud correctional facility with 152 days credit for time served.
On Dec. 3, 2018, Anoka police arrested Mechelke after he left a known drug house they were monitoring and was found with 368 grams of methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Slashed tires, chocolate in gas tank in Blaine
An 18-year-old Coon Rapids woman is charged with slashing the tires on a Blaine woman’s car.
Sydney Breonna Handberg faces one felony count of first-degree criminal damage to property.
On Oct. 10 a Blaine police officer responded to a property damage complaint on 95th Avenue Northeast, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival the officer spoke with a woman who said she had received a call from Handberg in which she was challenged to come outside so Handberg could beat her up, according to the complaint.
The victim allegedly observed Handberg slash her tires while watching her on a home security camera. Upon inspecting the vehicle the officer reported three tires leaking air and chocolate stuffed in the gas tank filler neck. The damage cost almost $1,300 to repair, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Over $10,000 in gift cards faked in Blaine restaurant
A 38-year-old Coon Rapids man is charged with defrauding a Blaine Buffalo Wild Wings out of thousands of dollars.
Michael John Paul Wilson faces one felony count of theft valued over $5,000 and one felony count of theft by swindle valued over $5,000.
Wilson worked for the restaurant between Jan. 1 and June 11, according to the complaint.
While working at Buffalo Wild Wings Wilson allegedly created $10,560 in unsold gift cards to use as promotional items as a DJ.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Blaine man accused of stealing carpet cleaner
A 37-year-old Blaine man is charged with stealing a machine from a former employer in Fridley.
Danyul Timothy Mayes faces one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
On April 9 Fridley police received a report that a brand new carpet cleaner had been stolen from Springbrook Apartments on 83rd Avenue Northeast, according to the criminal complaint.
The cleaner, valued around $2,680, was allegedly last seen being used by Mayes two days before he was fired for unrelated reasons. Mayes denied the charges, reportedly claiming he left it in a vacant unit.
Months later one of Mayes’ ex-girlfriends told officers she saw Mayes load the machine into a Chrysler Caravan in July. Another ex-girlfriend allegedly told officers he admitted to her that he had sold the carpet cleaner to a new employer.
Officers met with the property manager of Mayes’ new employer, and three employees allegedly remembered him trying to sell a new-looking carpet cleaner he claimed to have found in an abandoned storage unit.
Officers attempted to find the cleaner, executing a number of search warrants at residences related to Mayes, but could not find the machine, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Fridley man busted with meth
A 52-year-old Fridley man is charged with possessing and selling illicit drugs.
Bryan Anthony Case faces one felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime.
On Oct. 26 officers approached Case while he was parked in a Ford Ranger near the end of a cul-de-sac at 8100 Hickory Street Northeast in Fridley, according to the criminal complaint.
Case allegedly admitted a container in plain view contained marijuana; he was arrested and his vehicle searched. Officers reportedly found 30 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle along with drug paraphernalia.
Case allegedly admitted to selling methamphetamine to fewer than six people.
~ Connor Cummiskey
2 arrested for stealing catalytic converters in SLP
Two people are charged with stealing catalytic converters in Spring Lake Park.
Matthew Ryan Jacoboski, 32, of Minneapolis; faces one felony count of receiving stolen property, one felony count of possession of burglary or theft tools and one felony count of first-degree criminal damage to property.
Kimberly Ann Welch, 30, no public address, faces one felony count of first-degree criminal damage to property.
On Nov. 18 police were dispatched to a business in the 8400 block of Center Drive in Spring Lake Park on reports of an abandoned vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival officers reportedly found a scooter with a damaged ignition lock. Officers also found a blue bag containing a pair of bolt cutters and other burglary tools on the scooter, according to the complaint.
Meanwhile other officers detained Welch and Jacoboski in an adjacent parking lot. Jacoboski allegedly told officers he had purchased the scooter the week before but had no key and was told just to push the button to start it.
Later employees at Jack Pixley Sweeps, 8201 Central Ave., reported the catalytic converters had been taken from a truck. Surveillance footage allegedly shows two people matching the descriptions of Welch and Jacoboski stealing a converter. The repairs are estimated to cost $1,124.
~ Connor Cummiskey
