Stabbed man refuses to cooperate with police
A 35-year-old Fridley woman is charged with stabbing a man last spring.
Monica Lachelle Patton faces one felony count of second-degree assault.
On May 30 a man called police as he was arriving at Unity Hospital reporting that he was stabbed, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim was treated in the hospital for a stab wound to his left thigh and wounds on his hand. He allegedly refused to share any information as to how he was stabbed.
Surveillance footage reportedly showed Patton dropping the man off before parking in the parking lot. Officers found her in her vehicle with a baby.
Patton told police the victim had awakened her telling her he had been stabbed and needed to go to the hospital. Patton denied stabbing the man and speculated it was another woman, according to the complaint.
Investigators say the couple’s apartment had bloody footprints leaving it and a bloody knife on a table with a matching sheath near the bed. The bedroom contained blood spatter and stains on the floor and wall, and Patton’s DNA was later found on the knife, according to the charges.
The victim’s phone records showed he was in Maplewood overnight the day he was stabbed according to the complaint. A woman at that location told police he had been there for a birthday gift, and the phone records showed the man had called her from the ER, the charges say.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Alleged sex trafficker arrested in Fridley
A 37-year-old man with no public address is charged with sex trafficking in Fridley.
Dujuan Marquis Walker faces one felony count of prostitution.
On Nov. 21 Fridley detectives working undercover on a human trafficking detail arranged to meet a sex-trafficking victim to pay for sex, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon meeting her, the detective agreed to drive her to a Brooklyn Park motel. After loading up her property into the detective’s unmarked squad car she allegedly confirmed the agreement to pay $60 for sex and was arrested.
While speaking with the detective, the victim received numerous texts from a man she called “Major,” who she said forced her into prostitution, according to the complaint.
The victim told police she was from Louisville, Kentucky, and had met “Major,” who was later identified as Walker, via a dating app. He allegedly paid for a bus ticket to bring her to Milwaukee, where he forced her to work as his prostitute.
Walker allegedly moved the victim between several hotels in the Twin Cities area over the course of a few weeks. Members of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking Task Force recognized Walker’s number and had been tracking him for several months on suspicion of human trafficking, according to the complaint.
The victim was offered help from a women’s shelter that specializes in sex trafficking victims.
~ Connor Cummiskey
50 grams of meth found in bra
A 29-year-old Minneapolis woman is charged with possessing over 50 grams of methamphetamine after a crash in Blaine.
Tiffany Ann Metcalf faces one felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime.
On Jan. 5 law enforcement responded to a possible personal injury crash near Highway 610 and University Avenue Northeast in Blaine, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival officers located a vehicle in a ditch and two women walking on the side of the road nearby.
Metcalf allegedly told officers the two were getting a ride from a man they just met when the vehicle spun out and struck a guard rail. After running the license plate, officers learned the vehicle was reported stolen.
After they took Metcalf into custody she allegedly told them she had something in her bra. Upon searching her, officers found in her bra a glass pipe and a bag containing almost 51 grams of what tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the charges.
~ Connor Cummiskey
