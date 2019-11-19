5-year sentence for man found with gun after shoplifting attempt
A 25-year-old Coon Rapids man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun in relation to an alleged theft.
Corbin Casey Mathies was convicted on one felony count of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person. One felony count of receiving stolen property valued over $35,000, one misdemeanor count of possession and sale of hypodermic syringes, and one misdemeanor count of theft valued under $500 were dismissed.
Mathies was sentenced July 22 to five years in the St. Cloud prison with 149 days credit for time served.
On Feb. 19 Blaine police arrested Mathies outside a Cub Foods on Northtown Drive Northeast on reports of shoplifting and found him in possession of a pistol reported stolen in April 2018, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
3 years probation handed down in Fridley car theft
A 29-year-old Fridley man pleaded guilty to stealing a car.
Stephen Thomas Loso received a stay of imposition on one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle. Loso was sentenced July 16 to three years of supervised probation and 55 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served.
On March 15 Loso was arrested after a Fridley police officer identified a white vehicle he was driving as reported stolen.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Sentence given in domestic assault on elderly woman
A 41-year-old Blaine man pleaded guilty to pushing over an older woman during an argument.
John Adam Byrne was convicted on one felony count of domestic assault causing fear of bodily harm or death with two or more convictions.
Byrne was sentence Aug. 2 to two years and three months in prison, stayed for five years, 83 days in the Anoka County Jail and five years of supervised probation. If he successfully complete probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On Feb. 22 Blaine police responded to a welfare check at a residence on President Drive Northeast. There a woman told officers Byrne had started yelling at her and pushed her over, scaring her due to his history, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
