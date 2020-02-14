Theft charges dismissed after death
Theft charges against a 39-year-old Coon Rapids man were dismissed after he died.
John Micheal Kelley was charged with one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
The charges were dismissed Oct. 29, 2019, because he died.
On June 16, 2018, Kelley allegedly stole a bike valued at $1,000 from an apartment building on North Innsbruck Drive Northeast in Fridley.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Possession charges dismissed in plea deal
Firearm and drug charges against a 50-year-old Coon Rapids man have been dismissed in a plea deal.
Jon Lorne Lindberg had been charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person due to a prior violent crime, and with one felony county of fifth-degree controlled substance crime.
The charges were dismissed after Lindberg pleaded guilty to one felony count of financial transaction card fraud and one felony count of theft valued over $5,000.
Lindberg was sentenced to one year and nine months in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for five years, with five years of supervised probation on the fraud charge.
If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On the theft charge Lindberg was sentenced to one year and nine months in the St. Cloud prison stayed for 10 years and 10 years of supervised probation.
If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time. He was also required to pay $250 in restitution.
Patrick Jerome Burris, 52, of Coon Rapids who was also named in the fraud complaint pleaded guilty to one felony count of financial transaction card fraud and received a stay of imposition June 19, 2019. Burris was sentenced to four days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served and three years of supervised probation and must pay $250 in restitution.
On Sept. 23, 2018, Lindberg and Burris used a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle earlier to purchase almost $1,900 in items in Fridley and Blaine stores, according to the criminal complaint.
On Feb. 4, 2018, Lindberg stole a trailer full of lawn care equipment valued at $17,000 from a business on the 11400 block of Robinson Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Alleged counterfeiter arrested in SLP
A 31-year-old Blaine man is charged with using fake money in Fridley.
Andrew John-Larson Llona faces one felony count of counterfeiting currency.
On Jan. 7 Fridley police received a report of fraudulent money used at the Menard’s on the 5300 block of Central Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.
The next day a woman reported to Spring Lake Park police that Llona had given her a fake $50. Llona allegedly asked if the woman could break a $100 bill, and when she couldn’t, he asked about a $50 bill, which she could.
The victim later learned the bill was fake, according to the complaint.
Officers located Llona’s vehicle near the victim’s home, which matched a vehicle that had fled Menard’s the day before. He was arrested on an unrelated warrant, according to the complaint.
Llona’s wallet allegedly contained four fake $50 bills and a fake $100 bill. He claimed he received the money from a money-exchange business, but later claimed the bills were from Amazon, the charges say.
~ Connor Cummiskey
4 pounds of meth found in arrest
A 19-year-old Columbia Heights man is charged with possessing over 4 pounds of methamphetamine.
Roberto Benitez Diaz faces one felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime.
On Jan. 6 members of the St. Paul Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team obtained a search warrant for Diaz’s residence, according to the criminal complaint.
Law enforcement received a tip from a confidential informant that Diaz reportedly would be near a Menards store at 5351 Central Ave. in Fridley, with 4 pounds of methamphetamine.
That afternoon Diaz was arrested, and officers searched a black backpack he was wearing. Inside the bag officers found two bags containing 1,992 grams, or approximately 4 pounds and 6 ounces, of what field-tested positive as methamphetamine, the charges say.
~ Connor Cummiskey
4 pounds of meth found in arrest
A 19-year-old Columbia Heights man is charged with possessing over 4 pounds of methamphetamine.
Roberto Benitez Diaz faces one felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime.
On Jan. 6 members of the St. Paul Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team obtained a search warrant for Diaz’s residence, according to the criminal complaint.
Law enforcement received a tip from a confidential informant that Diaz reportedly would be near a Menards store at 5351 Central Ave. in Fridley, with 4 pounds of methamphetamine.
That afternoon Diaz was arrested, and officers searched a black backpack he was wearing. Inside the bag officers found two bags containing 1,992 grams, or approximately 4 pounds and 6 ounces, of what field-tested positive as methamphetamine, the charges say.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.