Alleged Coon Rapids auto thief caught in Blaine
A 29-year-old Hibbing man is charged with stealing a car from Coon Rapids before abandoning it in Blaine.
Aaron James Sampson faces one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
On Nov. 18 Coon Rapids police were dispatched to a residence on Hanson Boulevard Northwest on a report of a vehicle theft, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers located a vehicle that allegedly matched the description of the stolen vehicle in the area and began following it. The officers activated their lights and sirens, but the vehicle did not stop and Blaine police picked up the pursuit, the charges say.
The vehicle was located in a parking lot, and Sampson and an unnamed woman were spotted fleeing north on foot, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Charges: Man robbed by ex-girlfriend in Columbia Heights business
A 23-year-old Minneapolis woman is charged with attacking and robbing a man in Columbia Heights last year.
Paige Marie Kleven faces one felony count of simple robbery and one felony count of fifth-degree assault.
On Dec. 10, 2018, the Columbia Heights police were dispatched to a business in the 3700 block of Central Avenue on a report of an assault, according to the criminal complaint.
There officers met with the victim, who told them Kleven, against whom he had a domestic abuse no contact order, was in the store and began asking him for money. The victim reportedly refused and attempted to get away from her, but she allegedly followed him and began hitting him. He left the store to get away and fell down, after which Kleven allegedly continued to hit him.
An unknown man then allegedly joined Kleven in the assault and they agreed to “check his pockets.” The unknown man left after the victim’s friend told the pair to stop, but Kleven continued, according to the complaint.
The victim retreated to the store, but Kleven took his coat containing his wallet, and a store employee and surveillance footage corroborated the victim’s story, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Fridley woman charged with hammer attack
A 22-year-old Fridley woman is charged with attacking a man with a hammer.
Shardai Genai Bowling faces one felony count of second-degree assault and one felony count of third-degree assault.
On Nov. 23 Fridley police were dispatched to an assault report at a residence in the 7300 block of University Avenue Northeast, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival officers spoke with the victim, who told them he was there to collect some of his belongings from a family member.
While there Bowling allegedly followed him into the basement and continually pushed and argued with him while he was collecting his belongings.
Bowling then allegedly picked up a hammer and hit the victim five times with it. Officers observed the victim was bleeding from the mouth and had a chipped tooth; they also found a bloody hammer at the scene, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Arrest in string of SLP burglaries
A 27-year-old Coon Rapids man is charged with a string of burglaries in Spring Lake Park.
John Robert Johnson faces two felony counts of third-degree burglary.
On Sept. 18 Spring Lake Park police were dispatched to a home on 84th Avenue Northeast on a burglary and theft report, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival officers spoke with a man who told them someone had entered his garage the night before and stolen pop, snacks, a cooler, an emergency pack and a cordless drill.
Later that day officers were dispatched to another home on the same street. There a shed had been ransacked and a $550 tricycle stolen sometime that night.
Officers were then dispatched to a location in the 500 block of Northtown Drive near the burglarized properties on a report of a man with a compound bow. The man was identified as Johnson, and he possessed numerous items reported stolen including the tricycle, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
