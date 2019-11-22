Guilty plea in SLP burglary
A 39-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to having burglary tools after breaking into a Spring Lake Park apartment complex.
Cory James Davey was convicted on one felony count of possession of burglary or theft tools with one felony count of third-degree burglary dismissed.
Davey was sentenced earlier this year to one year and five months in the St. Cloud prison with 60 days credit for time served.
On Dec. 31, 2018, Davey was found in an apartment complex on 83rd Avenue in Spring Lake Park with multiple sets of apartment keys, dog repellent, a box cutter, a crowbar and several screwdrivers according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Second conviction after couple pawned roommate’s property convicted
A 26-year-old St. Paul man received a stay of imposition for stealing and pawning his roommate’s property.
Charles Joseph Staub pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
Staub was sentenced to Oct. 14 to 12 days in the Anoka County Jail stayed for five years and five years of supervised probation.
On Aug. 20, 2018, a man reported that Staub and a woman named Mariana Rasmussen took his property and pawned it while he was out of town for two weeks, according to the criminal complaint.
Rasmussen, 26, of Mound, pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft July 16.
~ Connor Cummiskey
DWI conviction for driver stuck in snowbank
A 42-year-old Blaine man pleaded guilty to drunken driving after his car was found in a snowbank.
Michael Allen Sommers was convicted on one felony count of first-degree DWI with one felony count of first-degree DWI dismissed.
Sommers was sentenced Aug. 23 to five years and two months in prison, stayed for five years, and 146 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served, and seven years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On Feb. 9, 2018, a Blaine officer was dispatched to 87th Lane and Davenport Street on a report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank, according to a criminal complaint. Sommers was arrested after he returned to the car to attempt to dislodge it, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Third conviction in Blaine ‘grab-and-run’ theft
A 20-year-old Shakopee woman pleaded guilty to participating in a “grab-and-run” theft in Blaine.
Nyla Tomeka Murrell French pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
French was sentenced Aug. 29 to one year and three months in the Shakopee prison, stayed for one day, and 114 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served.
On Feb. 10 French along with Jamira Amy Taylor, 21, and two unnamed individuals entered the Kohl’s store on Baltimore Street in Blaine and began grabbing merchandise before fleeing to a car driven by Maurkeyce Lamont Turner, 20, according to the criminal complaint.
Lamont received diversion March 26, and Taylor received diversion March 12.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Misdemeanor conviction in domestic assault case
A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was convicted of domestic assault in Blaine.
Justin Jacob Voss pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic assault, with one misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process dismissed.
Voss was sentenced Oct. 21 to 90 days in the Anoka County Jail with three days credit for time served stayed for two years and 87 days. The charges were initially filed as felonies.
On March 3 Voss attacked a woman in her car at Wild Bill’s at 10950 Club West Parkway in Blaine, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Over $60,000 in restitution included in sentence
A 47-year-old Maple Grove man pleaded guilty to stealing thousands from his employer.
Troy Edward Madison received a stay of imposition for one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
Madison was sentenced Sept. 26 to 20 days in the Anoka County Jail, stayed for five years, five years of supervised probation and was required to pay $62,500.31 in restitution.
Bill’s Gun Shop at 3621 88th Ave. in Blaine reported to police that Madison was discovered stealing money through voided sales and captured on video from Sept. 18, 2018, to Oct. 20, 2018. The store estimated Madison stole between $40,000 and $60,000, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
