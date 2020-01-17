Burglar gets over a year in prison
A 34-year-old Eagan man was convicted of burglarizing a pair of houses in Blaine.
Antonio Pardini was convicted on one felony count of third-degree burglary, with one felony count of second-degree burglary dismissed.
Pardini was sentenced Nov. 4, 2019, to a year and nine months in the St. Cloud prison. He received three days credit for time served.
On Dec. 23, 2018, Pardini was arrested after police responded to the 11000 block of Jefferson Street in Blaine on reports of a series of burglaries, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Former booster treasurer gets probation for fraud
A 37-year-old former Blaine woman received a stay of imposition on charges of swindling thousands of dollars from local booster clubs.
Kelley Leigh Munson was convicted on one felony count of theft with one felony count of theft by swindle valued over $5,000 dismissed.
Munson was sentenced Dec. 16, 2019, to three years of supervised probation and required to pay a little over $10,000 in restitution.
From 2014 to 2017 Munson acted as the treasurer and director for the Blaine Volleyball Association and the Blaine Junior Olympics Club and made approximately $15,206.19 in purchases and withdrawals from the organization’s bank account, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Blaine man sentenced on rape charges
A 36-year-old Blaine man was sentenced last month to 14 years in prison for a 2018 rape.
Melvin Devaughn Epps pleaded guilty to one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. One count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed.
Epps was sentenced Dec. 17, 2019, to 14 years in prison with 244 days credit for time served and 99 years of conditional release after confinement.
On Feb. 17, 2018, a woman reported Epps penetrated her anus without her consent while they were having vaginal sex, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.