Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries becoming a steady accumulating snow later. High 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.