Multiple law enforcement agencies busted a massive street racing event in Blaine Friday, May 22.
According to the Blaine Police Department, officers received multiple tips through social media of a group that was planning to meet on May 22 at the Metro Transit 95th Avenue Park & Ride at 3249 95th Ave. NE.
Blaine police said the street racing group has been active around the metro area. The event was hosted by Yung Moody, a Minneapolis entertainment promoter and dancer, and he advertised the event on Snapchat, according to police.
The Blaine, Fridley and Metro Transit police departments, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the event at 7:46 p.m. Friday, May 22.
Upon arrival, officers found 300-400 cars in the area and began dispersing the crowd. Many participants ran from law enforcement into the nearby woods or drove away upon officers’ arrival.
Nineteen citations were issued for unlawful assembly, reckless driving and equipment violations.
