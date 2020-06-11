BLStreetRacing(L)1.jpg

A massive street racing event Friday, May 22, in Blaine, was advertised on Snapchat. The event was attended by 300-400 vehicles. Law enforcement issued 19 citations when multiple agencies busted the event. (Image submitted)

Multiple law enforcement agencies busted a massive street racing event in Blaine Friday, May 22.

According to the Blaine Police Department, officers received multiple tips through social media of a group that was planning to meet on May 22 at the Metro Transit 95th Avenue Park & Ride at 3249 95th Ave. NE.

Blaine police said the street racing group has been active around the metro area. The event was hosted by Yung Moody, a Minneapolis entertainment promoter and dancer, and he advertised the event on Snapchat, according to police.

The Blaine, Fridley and Metro Transit police departments, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the event at 7:46 p.m. Friday, May 22.

Upon arrival, officers found 300-400 cars in the area and began dispersing the crowd. Many participants ran from law enforcement into the nearby woods or drove away upon officers’ arrival.

Nineteen citations were issued for unlawful assembly, reckless driving and equipment violations.

paige.kieffer@apgecm.com

 

Load comments